Journalists stage protests to denounce censorship

APJuly 16, 2019

Journalists protest against press censorship in this undated file photo.
Pakistani journalists are holding nationwide protests to denounce rampant censorship that they say is being imposed upon them from the country's power quarters, massive layoffs due to budget cuts, and months-long delays in payments of their wages.

Tuesday's rallies, dubbed 'Day of Protests', are spearheaded by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

PFUJ says journalists are facing the roughest phase in the country's history and have decided to “fight the unprecedented censorship”.

Afzal Butt, president of PFUJ, says the rallies are only the “beginning of a protest movement”.

Journalists and press freedom advocates say Pakistan's media outlets are being pressured by powerful quarters in order to quash critical coverage and that the country's newly-elected government is slashing its advertising budget, squeezing a key source of revenue for private newspapers and TV stations.

Senior journalist Hamid Mir also tweeted about the protest from Islamabad, where he attended a demonstration outside the National Press Club.

Jul 16, 2019 04:56pm

I have a lot of sympathy for the journalists on strike who try to report on issues that are important. However I find it very strange that the same journalists are dependent on government for revenue to pay their employees! For newspapers and journalists to be independent, newspapers must raise revenue from advertising as is the norm across the world. My second point is when journalists write on national security issues! I have to read a newspaper here in the UK in which the national security is a topic. I feel that the Pakistani Journalists and politicians once out of power are always making it out as if Pakistan will break up! This is not what freedom of speech is all about!

