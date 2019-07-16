DAWN.COM

Maryam says will lead protest rallies across Pakistan, asks people to join

Dawn.comJuly 16, 2019

Maryam Nawaz waves to supporters at a rally in Mandi Bahauddin on July 7. — Photo courtesy PML-N Facebook
Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif and a vice-president of the PML-N, announced on Tuesday that she would be leading protest rallies across the country and asked people who wish "to live in a free, democratic and just Pakistan" to join.

"Insha’Allah I shall be leading protest rallies across Pakistan that will not only ask for justice for Nawaz Sharif but demand rule of law, freedom of expression, end to manipulation of the entire system to punish public representatives, stealing people’s mandate, imposition of selected," said Maryam on Twitter.

"Every Pakistani who wishes to live in a free, democratic and just Pakistan must join," she added.

Although Maryam did not specify when the protest rallies would start, PML-N shared on Twitter that she would address a rally in Faisalabad on Sunday [July 21].

Maryam has been at the forefront of PML-N's allegations against judge Arshad Malik, who convicted Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia reference last year.

On July 7, while addressing a rally in Mandi Bahauddin, she asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign and “go home”, urging the crowd to chant slogans along with her.

Speaking on the leaked video of judge Malik, she said that keeping the PML-N supremo in jail would be a crime now, alleging that his sentencing had been “given under immense pressure”.

Maryam was given a rousing welcome by a large number of party workers on the Motorway and other points on way to Mandi Bahauddin.

