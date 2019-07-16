SC asked to form judicial commission on video leak controversy involving accountability judge

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took up petitions seeking a thorough probe into the video leak controversy involving accountability court judge Mohammad Arshad Malik.

Judge Malik, who convicted ousted premier Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia case last year, has been accused by PML-N's Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders of delivering the verdict "under pressure". Maryam also released videos purportedly proving her claims. The judge, however, has denied being under any pressure, making counter allegations against Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N for "bribing, threatening" him.

Amid deepening political and judicial crises, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after consultation with the apex court removed the accountability court judge last week.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa and consisting of Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Umara Ata Bandial, is hearing the petition of a lawyer, Ishtiaq Ahmed Mirza, filed through his counsel Chaudhry Munir Sadiq.

As the hearing commenced, the petitioner's lawyer told the bench that the video leaks scandal has raised questions about the judiciary.

He said that in her press conference on July 6, Maryam had alleged that the court was working under pressure.

"This is a sensitive matter regarding the independence and prestige of the judiciary," said Sadiq, adding: "The court should investigate the matter and determine who is responsible."

He said that all political parties, including PPP and JI, and lawyers in Pakistan have demanded an investigation into the video leaks scandal, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also said that the judiciary should take notice of the matter.

Noting that there had been calls for the top judge to take suo motu notice of the controversy, CJP Khosa asked: "If we do something on the demands of people, then are we independent?"

The lawyer asked the court to form a commission to look into the matter, "even if it was just a one-person commission".

When the CJP inquired who should head the commission, the lawyer replied "a judge".

"Such a culture has been created in which if one does bad, everyone is thought to be the same," remarked the top judge. "It is said 'all judges are like this, all politicians are like this'." He then asked what the commission should look into.

"The commission should look at the truth; if the allegations are proven, then contempt of court proceedings should be initiated," the lawyer responded.

Mohammad Ikram Chaudhry, the legal counsel for a second petitioner Advocate Sohail Akhtar, also presented his arguments before the apex court, saying that the commission should search for truth and if contempt of court had taken place, action should be taken against those responsible.

"Since the beginning of the human race, the search for truth has been going on," remarked CJP Khosa, adding: "If we are to search for the truth, what will the judges hearing the central appeal do?"

CJP Khosa noted that if the apex court gives any order, the high court would become restricted by it. "Then how would the high court take any action?"

The counsel said that the decision would not be by the apex court, rather it would be based on the findings of a commission. "I am steering you in this direction," the top judge responded, adding: "No court can take notice on the findings of a commission."

Security, restricted entry

Ahead of the hearing, the SC beefed up security on its premises.

The SC office explained that in view of the limited seating capacity in the Courtroom No 1, it has decided that the entry into the courtroom will be regulated through special security passes which will be issued by the SP (security) Supreme Court. Only the petitioners or respondents whose cases were fixed will be allowed to enter the court premises. However, advocates and journalists who regularly come for the proceedings will be exempted from passes.

No cellular phone is allowed inside the courtroom, said an announcement issued by the apex court office.

Video leak controversy

On July 6, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz opened a Pandora’s box with a startling claim that the judge "confessed" he had been “pressurised and blackmailed” to convict her father in the Al-Azizia reference. A video containing the judge’s alleged confession during his conversation with a ‘sympathiser’ of the PML-N, Nasir Butt, was screened during a hurriedly called presser at the party’s provincial headquarters in Model Town.

The next day, the judge had denied being under any pressure, but admitted that Nasir Butt was an acquaintance.

The controversy continued to make news as Maryam released two more video clips "in support" of the first one.

On the morning of his ouster, judge Malik gave in a letter to IHC acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq in which he said that the videos shared by Maryam were fake. He also filed an affidavit before the IHC chief justice along with his letter.

Read: Hussain Nawaz offered me 'Rs500m bribe' to resign after Al-Azizia verdict: judge Arshad Malik

Justice Farooq perused the letter but decided to relieve judge Malik without conducting an inquiry since he is an official of the subordinate judiciary of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The IHC judge directed the registrar office to write a letter to the law ministry regarding relieving judge Malik of his post and repatriating him to the parent department, the LHC.

Shortly after the announcement, Maryam called for the verdict in the Al Azizia reference against her father to be declared void.