Pakistan reopens airspace for civil aviation after nearly five months

Reuters | Dawn.comJuly 16, 2019

Pakistan had on February 26 fully closed its airspace following the violation of its international boundary and airspace by Indian fighter jets. — AP/File
Pakistan had on February 26 fully closed its airspace following the violation of its international boundary and airspace by Indian fighter jets. — AP/File

Pakistan's airspace has been reopened to civil aviation with immediate effect, the Civil Aviation Authority said on Tuesday, following months of restrictions imposed in the wake of a standoff with India earlier this year.

"With immediate effect Pakistan airspace is open for all type of civil traffic on published ATS (Air Traffic Service) routes," according to a notice to airmen (NOTAMS) published on the authority's website.

An official at the authority, reached by telephone, confirmed that the change was in effect.

Read: Pakistan extends airspace ban along eastern border

Pakistan had on February 26 fully closed its airspace following the violation of its international boundary and airspace by Indian fighter jets. In March, it partially opened its airspace but kept it banned for the Indian flights. India had also banned its airspace for flights to Pakistan.

Earlier, Aviation Secretary Shahrukh Nusrat said: "The Indian government had asked us to open the airspace. We conveyed our concerns that first India must withdraw its fighter planes placed forward. We are ready to open our airspace if India de-escalates."

Pakistan lies in the middle of a vital aviation corridor and the airspace restrictions affected hundreds of commercial and cargo flights each day, adding to flight time for passengers and fuel costs for airlines.

The announcement came hours after United Airlines Holdings Inc said it was extending the suspension of its flights from the United States to Delhi and Mumbai in India until October 26, citing continued restrictions of Pakistani airspace.

Doctor DJ
Jul 16, 2019 09:21am

What happened to de-escalation?

Sharan
Jul 16, 2019 09:28am

Why opening??

Sameer
Jul 16, 2019 09:29am

Good to see Indian willingness on Kartarpur corridor! Pakistan reciprocrates! Stability coming in strong to the sub-continent!

Sadiq
Jul 16, 2019 09:30am

Good move towards peace by Pakistan, let's hope India reciprocates our gesture.

SHAHID SATTAR
Jul 16, 2019 09:31am

Dangerous times for the country. With the Kartarpur opening planned shortly, the government should take notice of the new airport being built by India in the region. It could be and without any doubts will be used for military purposes as well. With the roads being built on both sides of the border, aren't we providing uncalled for facilities to our neighbors just to appease the rulers ego and sense of 'non-existent' co-operation?

Shakir Baakza
Jul 16, 2019 09:31am

I read your article that Pakistan reopens her airspace but WHY? Why are we simply handing out cookies for free.

RAJA CHILL
Jul 16, 2019 09:33am

" We conveyed our concerns that first India must withdraw its fighter planes placed forward. " Can someone confirm if India has withdrawn Thier planes from forward bases.

Javed Akram pakistan
Jul 16, 2019 09:36am

@Sharan, Ya, why opening? Should have left it closed...

zafar iqbal
Jul 16, 2019 09:36am

Has India de escalated ?

Tamza
Jul 16, 2019 09:43am

Someone must have proffered an ‘offer that cannot be refused’. Hope ms modi has got some sense beat into him after pakistan beat NZ and NZ beat India.

rajkumar
Jul 16, 2019 09:49am

"We conveyed our concerns that first India must withdraw its fighter planes placed forward." So did this happen or you became worried about your loss of earning in usd that made you change your mind. Any which way good for all airlines.In case Air India is still being stopped we should continue our ban also for any Pakistan based airlines.

Hamza
Jul 16, 2019 09:49am

India and Afghanistan lost millions in revenue. And not many attacks on borders during this period. This is the only language they understand.

Amit Bagria
Jul 16, 2019 09:50am

@Tamza, And India beats Pakistan.Hope Mr khan will now come to his senses.

Mitzvah
Jul 16, 2019 09:52am

Forced u turn by Pakistan.

Random Indian
Jul 16, 2019 09:52am

@Shakir Baakza, Not free. Overflight earns money. And it's not only Indian aircraft which can overfly now.

point of view
Jul 16, 2019 09:52am

Why suddenly? what about de-escalation?

Shaukat Ali Natalkar
Jul 16, 2019 09:54am

@SHAHID SATTAR , Zaid Hamid has also similar concern !!

Ravi
Jul 16, 2019 09:56am

@Shakir Baakza, Cookies are hard to hold on to, they are too hot.

Hadi
Jul 16, 2019 09:57am

Abhinandan is also welcome to try our hospitality again :)

Though, hope better sense prevails.

Ravi
Jul 16, 2019 09:58am

@Tamza, Cricket is not algebra, but you wont get it.

