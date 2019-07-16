Parachinar teacher an example of determination

PARACHINAR: ‘When the going gets tough, the tough get going’ is a saying which sets fit on Gulzar Hussain, 28, who despite facing hardships after losing his arm and both legs in a blast not only completed his education, but is also teaching the local children.

Mr Hussain, a resident of Luqmankhel in Upper Kurram tribal district, lost one of his arms and both legs in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast when he was too young to even realise what had happened to him.

However, despite the disability he never lost hope and tried to do things like normal children.

Mr Hussain received his early education by going to his school on a donkey’s back. He never gave up and stood strong till completion of his master’s degree in Islamic Studies and PTC course.

He has now been teaching the under-privileged children of his native village in a local government primary school for Rs6,000 a month.

Even that stipend, which was paid by the erstwhile political agent’s office, has been discontinued for the last about a year after merger of tribal districts with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mr Hussain has earned great respect and recognition from the villagers whose children he has been teaching despite tough conditions.

Mohammad Rashid, whose son is also a student of Mr Hussain, said that the government should appoint the special teacher to a permanent post as he had the commitment and qualifications to do the job.

