Parachinar teacher an example of determination

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated July 16, 2019

Gulzar Hussain takes a class in Upper Kurram. — Dawn
PARACHINAR: ‘When the going gets tough, the tough get going’ is a saying which sets fit on Gulzar Hussain, 28, who despite facing hardships after losing his arm and both legs in a blast not only completed his education, but is also teaching the local children.

Mr Hussain, a resident of Luqmankhel in Upper Kurram tribal district, lost one of his arms and both legs in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast when he was too young to even realise what had happened to him.

However, despite the disability he never lost hope and tried to do things like normal children.

Mr Hussain received his early education by going to his school on a donkey’s back. He never gave up and stood strong till completion of his master’s degree in Islamic Studies and PTC course.

He has now been teaching the under-privileged children of his native village in a local government primary school for Rs6,000 a month.

Even that stipend, which was paid by the erstwhile political agent’s office, has been discontinued for the last about a year after merger of tribal districts with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mr Hussain has earned great respect and recognition from the villagers whose children he has been teaching despite tough conditions.

Mohammad Rashid, whose son is also a student of Mr Hussain, said that the government should appoint the special teacher to a permanent post as he had the commitment and qualifications to do the job.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2019

Comments (8)

John Hussain
Jul 16, 2019 10:02am

Very good to see the youth of Ex FATA have Talent. AND also shame on Govt ESPECIALLY So called Change Tabdeli Sarkar... The KPK CM & Edu Minister must take Action to pay him the one & half year outstanding pays & also appoint him permenant on Disability Qouta.

Huma Shahid
Jul 16, 2019 12:16pm

Truly inspirational!

amir
Jul 16, 2019 03:52pm

subhanallah

Hasnain Imam
Jul 16, 2019 03:52pm

Respect for you sir!

RK
Jul 16, 2019 04:22pm

We, as a nation, need to learn the resilience from him. Also, we should learn to work hard in all circumstances instead of looking at the political governments.

farooqui
Jul 16, 2019 04:24pm

Mr Hussain deserves much better for his efforts and for being an inspiration to the all handicapped people. Local government needs to step-in with a permanent job and financial stimulus while encouraging him and facilitating him to lecture and inspire all types handicapped people to make a life for themselves.

Imran khan (Mardan)
Jul 16, 2019 04:38pm

Awe-inspiring

Waleed
Jul 16, 2019 04:51pm

True Heroes

