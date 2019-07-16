DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 16, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Kartarpur Corridor: Activist concerned at ‘massive construction’ on Indian side

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 16, 2019

Email

Apprehends ecological harm to heritage site because of ‘overcrowding’. — AFP/File
Apprehends ecological harm to heritage site because of ‘overcrowding’. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The world Sikh community has expressed its concern at the big ‘airport-like’ constructions by India on its side of border at Kartarpur, dwarfing the Nishan Sahib (Sikh flag) planned at Darbar Sahib and Pakistan agreeing to a fairly large number of pilgrims that may damage ecology of the sacred fields around the Sikh heritage site.

“Sikh diaspora comprising around 27 million souls is much concerned at reports that India is constructing an ‘airport-like’ terminal worth Rs5 billion at Dera Baba Nanak. It includes a 300 feet [high] Indian monumental flag, which will neither represent the spiritual essence of the sacred space nor the heritage architecture from the Guru period or the Sikh architecture [of] post-Guru period,” laments Gurmeet Kaur, who leads a world Sikh campaign for preserving 100-acre fields of Baba Nanak era at Kartarpur.

In a statement released here on Monday, she says the Indian flag, presumably higher than the Nishan Sahib (Sikh flag) that has been planned at the Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, smacks of supremacy and ego and not of honour and “submission to the feet of the great Guru”.

She adds that the step has created a “catch-22 like” situation for Pakistan as if it decides to put a flag post taller than the Nishan Sahib, it puts itself in an awkward position with the Sikhs, if lower - it gives India the first win in “the Attari-Wagah-like macho contest”.

Apprehends ecological harm to heritage site because of ‘overcrowding’

Ms Kaur also expresses concerns at Islamabad agreeing to visa-free access for 5,000 pilgrims daily, fearing such a large number of visitors may hurt the flora and fauna as envisioned by Baba Nanak for Kartarpur.

“While India has been nitpicking over the generous offer of Pakistan to open the corridor for 500-750 Sikh pilgrims a day at the opening, India wants it to allow up to 10,000 tourists per day and more on special occasions, right away. India is also demanding opening of the corridor to people of all faiths (not just Sikhs).

“Ecologists and the well-meaning Sikhs have been screaming about how the fragile terrain and ecosystem of Kartarpur is already under attack with the massive corridor construction. And, five to ten thousand pilgrims a day would put a huge strain requiring enormous and hasty commercial construction on the land where forests, orchards and organic fields of Baba Nanak existed for five and a half centuries.”

She says the Sikh diaspora thinks that haphazard construction at this sacred site means losing all chances of archeologically reviving and rebuilding the historical space, buildings and artifacts as they may have existed in Baba Nanak’s time -- Baba Nanak’s Kartarpur.

A social activist, Ms Kaur also points to the exclusion of Sikh representatives from the Kartarpur talks and objects to confining the consultation process on the corridor only to the Pakistan Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee, representing only a small Sikh community of around 27,000 souls.

“From the politics being played to the headlines being made, Kartarpur Corridor seems to have been reduced to another version of Wagah-Attari display in the making - that of the macho control and supremacy over each other, between Modi’s India and Khan’s Pakistan, under the pretext of peace at the cost of Baba Nanak’s legacy, where his Sikhs have no say,” she regrets.

She has called upon Pakistan government to change the “game plan” by bringing together archeological, heritage and ecological experts and rebuilding Kartarpur as Baba Nanak had envisioned and intended it to be.

It would raise Pakistan’s head higher in the eyes of around 100 million Baba Nanak’s lovers from around the world — more so than the 300 feet flag pole India plans to erect at the border, for all times to come, she concludes.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2019

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mohan
Jul 16, 2019 10:20am

Anyway, this is going to be another shooting in the foot like Balakot which gave Modi another huge second term.

Recommend 0
Kumaravelu
Jul 16, 2019 10:31am

She is having a very valid point

Recommend 0
ABCD
Jul 16, 2019 10:34am

No problem, Indian has many Sikh archaeologists who can take care. Wahe Guru.

Recommend 0
Jjacky
Jul 16, 2019 10:41am

Why r u so concerned when u live overseas. Better shift to pakistan permanently and settle near Guru Nanak's Gurudwara.

Recommend 0
Amd
Jul 16, 2019 10:53am

@Kumaravelu, Go to any Indian airport, you will find 300 feet tall Indian flag so why it should make exception here? Still, I think India will lower it to 150 feet but telling that you should not build airport near corridor is just bull$$it. How 10000s of NRI are suppose to visit Kartarpur if they want to if there is no airport nearby. Won't it pollute other places if they just use cars or other transport to reach here from Delhi?

Recommend 0
Furqan Gilgiti
Jul 16, 2019 10:57am

Shame on India for mixing politics with religion.

Recommend 0
topbrass
Jul 16, 2019 11:02am

Kartarpur sahib will be the most important pilgrimage site for both Sikhs and Hindus in the long run. Hence a robust structure is mandatory. You can't have millions of devotees without proper infrastructure.

It's time Pakistan builds an equally mega structure to host the devotees. Now no looking back.

Recommend 0
RDM
Jul 16, 2019 11:08am

More visitors means more commercial activities around the shrine for local Muslims. It is a win-win situation for Sikhs, Muslims & Hindu's too. I am sure that both the governments understand the archeological importance of the shrine. May be certain people are born to oppose anything & everything under the sky.

Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 16, 2019 11:19am

India making a mistake here. The Sikh flag should always fly the highest

Recommend 0
qet
Jul 16, 2019 11:29am

It is bit late for this criticism. Sikh community ought to have had their consensus and representation active from the onset to engage authorities on both sides. It is their heritage. I too like to visit there and see much of the original organic environment preserved. I am sure there will be plenty of opportunity in future years to shape up for the long tern plans after the initial influx, as long the Sikh community stays actively involved.

Recommend 0
narendranath paul
Jul 16, 2019 12:00pm

First you decide what you want, Nation is always above the religion.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 16, 2019 01:57pm

Ms Kaur's pleadings are very plausible right from the heart of a true lover of Baba Guru Nanak. Eracting a 300 ft high Indian flag would be an insult to the legacy of the Baba Nanak at his place.

Recommend 0
AW
Jul 16, 2019 01:59pm

Ms Kaur is 100% correct. Both governments should listen to her concerns and heed

Recommend 0
kharkhowa kalita
Jul 16, 2019 02:29pm

Nation is above all religions

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 16, 2019

Reko Diq fiasco

IT had been known for years that the judgement of the tribunal in the Reko Diq case would go against Pakistan —...
July 16, 2019

World Cup final

THE English team were crowned the new world champions of cricket for the first time at Lord’s on Sunday in what ...
July 16, 2019

Expired medicine

A RECENT inspection of the Punjab Medical Store Depot stocks in Lahore has revealed that an expensive drug purchased...
July 15, 2019

Traders’ strike

FROM all appearances, the traders pulled off a rare show of unity on Saturday. Barring a few places including some ...
July 15, 2019

Chinese investment

THE next phase of CPEC was supposed to have been under way by now, with large Special Economic Zones being opened up...
July 15, 2019

Permanent scars

FEW crimes are more heinous than acid attacks. In a matter of seconds, the burning substance permanently disfigures...