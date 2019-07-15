Prisoner succumbs to injuries in Mardan jail hospital

A prisoner, Waheedullah, on Monday succumbed to his injuries in the Mardan jail hospital, officials told DawnNewsTV.

The victim was attacked in the jail with a sharp-edged object last Friday after an exchange of harsh words with a group of his fellow inmates, jail officials said.

Mardan Jail Deputy Superintendent Aminul Haq said the convict was serving a 25-year jail term on terrorism charges. His alleged attackers are also serving jail terms under terrorism charges. Both the victim and the alleged attackers belonged to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The victim had been shifted to the jail hospital in critical condition and the situation was brought to the notice of relevant officials, the superintendent said. He added that the relevant authorities were asked to make proper security arrangements so the victim could be shifted to a better hospital outside the jail, but authorities did not respond in time.

A case has been filed against the alleged attackers.