Iran says may 'reverse' nuclear programme to pre-deal status

Dawn.comJuly 15, 2019

A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency on July 15, 2019 shows President Hassan Rouhani speaking the day before during an official inauguration ceremony for infrastructure projects. — AFP
Iran's atomic energy agency said on Monday it could reverse its nuclear programme to its status before curbs were imposed under a landmark 2015 agreement with world powers.

“If the Europeans and the Americans don't want to carry out their duties... we will decrease our commitments and... reverse the conditions to four years ago,” agency spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said, quoted by IRNA state news agency.

Read more: Iran open to diplomacy to save deal, but has 'no hope'

“These actions are not out of obstinacy. It is to give diplomacy a chance so that the other side come to their senses and carry out their duties,” he added.

The deal promised economic benefits and sanctions relief to Iran, but US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord in May 2018 and reimposed tough punitive measures against the Islamic republic.

Angered that its beleaguered economy is not receiving the relief it believes it was promised under the deal, Iran has intensified sensitive uranium enrichment work.

European foreign ministers were meeting in Brussels on Monday for crisis talks on the deal.

On Sunday, the European parties to the deal — Britain, France and Germany — called for dialogue as tensions further intensified between Iran and the United States.

In a statement, the so-called E3 expressed concern the deal was at risk of further unravelling but said it was up to Iran to ensure its survival.

Iran has repeatedly threatened to leave the deal unless the remaining parties to the agreement bypass US sanctions and deliver the promised benefits.

Comments (5)

Khan Sahib Virginia
Jul 15, 2019 07:53pm

Iran should not hope under the current administration to get a decent answer. This deal like many other deals were scrapped by POTUS because those before him "did not know how to make deals". I think that Iran should just do what it wants to do and then wait and see what happens>

Recommend 0
Imran A.
Jul 15, 2019 08:09pm

don't say, just do it.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 15, 2019 09:03pm

Once again, great flexibility shown by the wise, brave, forward looking and transactional leaders and transformational leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Well done and keep it up.

Recommend 0
Maud Asghar
Jul 15, 2019 09:11pm

Iran has been and is doing its part of he deal, but not the other side, and because of this the deal will collapse.

Recommend 0
kumail12
Jul 15, 2019 10:39pm

Not happening, I think President Rouhani can not let it go as this is the only thing he promised his people to get votes and now it is failing.

Recommend 0

Unrooted politics

Unrooted politics

Umair Javed
Ultimately,what we’re left with is a situation in which control of the state is being determined by hidden transactions.

Editorial

July 15, 2019

Traders’ strike

FROM all appearances, the traders pulled off a rare show of unity on Saturday. Barring a few places including some ...
July 15, 2019

Chinese investment

THE next phase of CPEC was supposed to have been under way by now, with large Special Economic Zones being opened up...
July 15, 2019

Permanent scars

FEW crimes are more heinous than acid attacks. In a matter of seconds, the burning substance permanently disfigures...
July 14, 2019

Afghan peace

SLOWLY, and indeed very carefully, the Afghan peace process seems to be moving forward, though incidents of violence...
Updated July 14, 2019

Judicial misconduct

The judiciary must meet the standards universally expected of the arbiters of the law.
July 14, 2019

Senate manoeuvrings

IN an apparent effort to thwart the opposition’s plans for the removal of Sadiq Sanjrani as Senate chairman, the...