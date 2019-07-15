DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 15, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Six or five runs for Ben Stokes? Overthrow controversy in last over of World Cup final

Scroll StaffUpdated July 15, 2019

Email

England's Ben Stokes holds his hands up in apology after the ball hit him and deflected to reach the boundary, as he dived to make his ground during the 2019 Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on July 14. — AFP
England's Ben Stokes holds his hands up in apology after the ball hit him and deflected to reach the boundary, as he dived to make his ground during the 2019 Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on July 14. — AFP

One of the biggest turning points of the World Cup final humdinger between England and New Zealand was the overthrow on the fourth ball of the final over bowled by Trent Boult.

Needing nine runs from three balls to win their first-ever men’s World Cup crown, England were handed an unlikely lifeline when a Martin Guptill throw bounced off Ben Stokes and raced to the third man boundary. The English all-rounder, who had played the ball to deep midwicket and had dived to complete a second run, had not made any deliberate contact with the ball and despite his repeated apology to the New Zealand players, the overthrow runs were bound to be counted.

Related: Ben Stokes sorry for outrageous fluke on day of redemption

The only question was whether five or six runs should be added to the England total and after considerable deliberations with his colleague, umpire Kumar Dharmasena signaled a six – four runs for overthrow and two runs the players ran.

Social media and experts have been divided over whether the hosts should have been awarded five runs or six, although neither of the captains – Eoin Morgan of England and Kane Williamson of New Zealand – commented on it during the post-match press conference.

Read: Even in heart-breaking loss, Williamson shows why he is best cricket has to offer

Here is what rule 19.8 in ICC’s Handbook says:

A look at the television replays show that Stokes and non-striker Adil Rashid had not crossed for the second run when Guptill released the ball from the mid-wicket fence while the former was still short of his crease when the ball hit his bat and went to the boundary.

There is no clarity on what exactly is the definition of ‘act’ in the above mentioned rule and it is unclear whether the instance of the ball hitting Stokes bat can be termed as one.

However, from the final decision taken by the two on-field umpires, that seems to be the case for now.

But unless the International Cricket Council officially clarifies what exactly was discussed in the middle, jury would be out on the interpretation of that rule.

'Clear mistake'

Former ICC umpire, and widely regarded as one of the best to have officiated the game, Simon Taufel has added his weight to the argument that Kumar Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus got their call wrong: “They (England) should have been awarded five runs, not six,” Taufel is quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au. “It’s a clear mistake … it’s an error of judgment. In the heat of what was going on, they thought there was a good chance the batsmen had crossed at the instant of the throw. Obviously TV replays showed otherwise.”

The interpretation ambiguity is dealt with MCC’s handbook as explained in the tweet below:

Taufel also added that it was “unfair on England, New Zealand and the umpires involved” to say that one call decided the outcome of the match.

This article was originally published in Scroll.In and has been reproduced with permission.

WorldCup19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
learner
Jul 15, 2019 05:10pm

i think luck is with England a dropped catch six runs and this overthrow six runs help them but you cannot take any thing they played brillantly and kiwis are outstanding but luck is not wih them

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Unrooted politics

Unrooted politics

Umair Javed
Ultimately,what we’re left with is a situation in which control of the state is being determined by hidden transactions.

Editorial

July 15, 2019

Traders’ strike

FROM all appearances, the traders pulled off a rare show of unity on Saturday. Barring a few places including some ...
July 15, 2019

Chinese investment

THE next phase of CPEC was supposed to have been under way by now, with large Special Economic Zones being opened up...
July 15, 2019

Permanent scars

FEW crimes are more heinous than acid attacks. In a matter of seconds, the burning substance permanently disfigures...
July 14, 2019

Afghan peace

SLOWLY, and indeed very carefully, the Afghan peace process seems to be moving forward, though incidents of violence...
Updated July 14, 2019

Judicial misconduct

The judiciary must meet the standards universally expected of the arbiters of the law.
July 14, 2019

Senate manoeuvrings

IN an apparent effort to thwart the opposition’s plans for the removal of Sadiq Sanjrani as Senate chairman, the...