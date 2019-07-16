Pakistan's World Cup campaign — who was the weakest link?

World Cup 2019 has ended which means it’s time to dissect and find out how members of the Pakistan cricket team fared in their doomed near-run to the semi-finals. Here's a breakdown of how the Men in Green performed individually:
Babar Azam was undeniably the star of the show, so much so that he is even being talked about as a potential future captain even though he isn’t quite a leader-type player. He averaged 67.71 with the bat, and silenced some of his critics who said that he is all style and no substance. He provided substance aplenty and was by far his team’s highest scorer at the event with 474 runs to his name.
Mohammad Amir was to Pakistan bowling what Azam was to Pakistan batting. The left-arm pacer’s proponents have long been saying that his struggles the past few years were down to just bad luck and not because of a loss of ability. And he proved his backers rights. He picked up 17 wickets at an average of 21.05. Opponents batters, even when they were going after others, wouldn’t dare attack Amir.
Shaheen Shah Afridi, after a difficult start, matured as the tournament matured — so much so that by the end of the tournament he had overtaken Amir as the team’s main weapon. He finished with 16 scalps to his name at an average of 14.62 — much better than even Amir’s.
Haris Sohail may have missed out on a ton but his 89 off 59 against South Africa was one of the best knocks played by a Pakistani batsman at any World Cup. He followed that up with another 68 against New Zealand and showed why Sarfaraz Ahmed was so wrong to bench him after the West Indies game. In all, he averaged 39.6 with the bat — a pretty reasonable number.
Imad Wasim is another one of those who suffered due to bad team selections. When reinstated into the line-up, he delivered, including a man-of-the-match innings against Afghanistan. Multiple not outs boosted his World Cup average to 54, which amplifies his actual performance but it was still a decent campaign for him. His bowling wasn’t as effective though; he picked up just two wickets in the tournament.
Wahab Riaz wasn’t expected to do much but he did do much and then some. Pakistan would not have beaten England had it not been for his extraordinary spell at the end. His late cameo against Australia gave Pakistan some hope which they had no business having. Then there was that six and a four against Afghanistan.
Shadab Khan wasn’t too prolific, taking nine wickets in seven outings but whenever he was asked to find a breakthrough, most of the times he delivered. He solidifies his position as the leader of Pakistan’s spin attack.
Imamul Haq makes “the good” side of the argument but only just. Young or not, Pakistan were relying on him to deliver big runs as he had so often done these past few years. He had a string of decent starts but his big innings didn’t come until the team’s last match, by which time it was too late. An average of 38 runs per innings was okay but much more was expected.
Sarfraz Ahmed, whose personal batting average shrank this World Cup, did not meet the minimum criteria for captains to keep their jobs. There is an entire piece on it. Just read that:
Sarfraz has had a good run but its time to start anew
Mohammad Hafeez, at World Cup 2019, perfected his trademark art of getting out on the easiest of deliveries. If there was a full toss to be hit, you could rely on Hafeez to find the most isolated of fielders with remarkable precision. If there was a part-timer trying his luck, Hafeez made sure that they hit the jackpot. He averaged 32.90, even starred against England but kept on getting out at the most inopportune times, which put unnecessary strain on the lower order.
Asif Ali’s role in the line-up is such that if he gets out it’s not that big a deal. He is, after all, in the side to make a late push, which is risky and at times doesn’t pay off. The PSL product’s real blunders came in the field when he dropped one catch after another. As the maxim goes: catches win matches.
Shoaib Malik played thrice, failed thrice. Against England, when all other recognised batsmen scored in double figures, Malik was the odd man out. Of the 348 runs made in that innings, his contribution was just eight. That was actually the high point of his tournament as it got worse and worse-r for him. Against Australia, he was out on the second ball for a duck, and against India, he got a Golden Duck. It’s sad when legends go like this.
Fakhar Zaman’s batting average nosedived to 23.25 from 45.70. He was supposed to be the wrecking ball up top but he became a fuzzy Dunlop, which the opposition dismantled with ease.
Hasan Ali bowled the wrong line and length in all four matches he played and was deservedly smashed by almost everyone who faced him. The variations, the skid, the precision he is known for, or was once known for, was nowhere to be seen. He picked up just two wickets his quartet of appearances at an average of 128 (not a typo, you read this one right!).
One of the good was the amount of pleasure given by the defeat of a particular team.....:)
Atleast Pakistanis could be satisfied that finalists and winner of world cup were defeated by Pakistan in group matches.
@Jatin Kondhalkar,
and the bad was fell victim to politics played by a bunch of polluters of gentlemen game ..... :)
I Believe only four players are of international standards,Amir,Babar,Shadab & Afridi rest all have to play club cricket in england or aus, The weakest link is inzi as selector, when he was captain bad and as selector worst.
Now the road map of the Pakistan cricket is only...1:to expel the deadwood be it from management or in playing ones.2:To pay key attention towards domestic cricket.3:Make real efforts to get the international cricket back to Pakistan and keep watch also on Bcci's Cruel role towards Pakistan cricket and last but not least there should be no compromise on the fitness of the players.
Malik had obviously different priorities than cricket. He wanted to be seen in every match and he achieved that through Uber and Gilette ads.
@munawar ahmed, Then West indies should also feel proud in knowing that they defeated the team who had defeated the finalist and second finalist . I salute to your optimism.
The selection committee should take the full responsibility of Pakistan's team not making to semi final. By selecting Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik, instead of Imad Wasim and Haris Sohail, although both Asif and Shoaib had personal issues. On bowling front not to include Amir and Wahab was a critical mistake.
For Sarfaraz has to fight on two fronts. One in face of opponent and other group of men within his team. Aamir was good but as per my opinion he was bowling below his potential in first five matches. He is bowler having potential to be of Wasim Akram category but he was bowling in category of Chaminda Vaas. Still good but much less than his potential.
Pakistan do need to improve their fielding plus we must find another reliable batsman to shore up the middle order along with Babar and Haris. There was no dominating side in this World Cup. The top 5 or 6 teams are all very capable of beating each other on the day.
@Shuda, "The selection committee should take the full responsibility of Pakistan's team not making to semi final. " On which basis you think that Pakistan HAD absolutely to qualify for the semis? Was it ranked in top 4 for the last many years? Please come to the reality. Pakistan was not ranked in top 6 before the world cup, but it still finished in top 4. It is an achievement.
To me Sarfaraz as a captain has performed OK. He managed to take the team through in difficult moments and his influence on the team off the pitch was also good. See comments from Imad Wasim when he told that Sarfaraz told him how to react after losing a crucial match against India. The entire team followed his guidance.
The only factor when doomed him in this tournament is his lack of leadership when comes to batting. He should have come forward or high up in the lineup particularly when Hafeez and Malik kept failing and take a stride in times when badly needed e.g. against Australia, like Ben Stokes did in the Final against NZ.
I sincerely believe, he is still the best captain we have in our side. he only needs to concentrate on his batting because that would tick the "lead by example" criteria.
All in all not a bad WC for Pak as it was imagined in the beginning of the tournament when they lost warm-up match against Afg and opener against WI.
shoaib malik was weakest. no memorable score