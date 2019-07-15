India scrubs Moon mission launch one hour before liftoff
India on Monday postponed the launch of a lunar probe less than an hour before blast-off because of a technical problem, delaying its bid to become only the fourth nation to land a spacecraft on the Moon.
The Chandrayaan-2 — or Moon Chariot 2 — India's Moon mission is part of India's ambitious space programme, and its success would have propelled the South Asian nation into rarefied company: Russia, the United States and China are the only countries to have landed craft on the lunar surface.
The spacecraft looked set for launch atop a Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mk III — India's most powerful rocket — from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, but countdown was halted 56 minutes and 24 seconds before the planned liftoff at 2:51 am (2121 GMT Sunday).
“A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at one hour before the launch,” the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.
“As a measure of abundant precaution Chandrayaan-2 launch has been called off for today. Revised launch date will be announced later.” The agency did not say when it would attempt the launch again, and did not share any details about the technical issue.
The spacecraft's Moon landing had originally been scheduled for September 6.
Scores of enthusiasts, including schoolchildren, had gathered to witness the launch.
“We do not know what happened... We are disappointed. I hope they rectify whatever the issue is,” one of the spectators was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India news agency.
Low-cost missions
India has spent about $140 million on Chandrayaan-2 — designing and building almost all of its components domestically — and hailed the mission as one of the cheapest ever.
A soft landing on the Moon would be a huge leap forward in India's space programme.
National pride is at stake as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to launch a crewed space mission by 2022. It follows another high-profile but low-cost Indian mission — Mangalyaan — which put a spacecraft in orbit around Mars in 2014 at a fraction of the cost of comparable projects by established space powers like the United States, which often cost billions of dollars.
Chandrayaan-2 will follow Chang'e-4, launched by India's regional rival China, which in January became the first spacecraft to successfully land on the far side of the Moon.
The Indian mission will involve a 2.4-tonne (5,300-pound) orbiter that will circle the Moon for about a year, imaging and studying the surface — including a search for water — and will also examine the lunar atmosphere.
A 1.4-tonne lander Vikram — named after Vikram A. Sarabhai, the father of India's space programme — will head to the lunar south pole.
It will carry with it a solar-powered rover named Pragyan — “wisdom” in Sanskrit — which will roam as far as 500 metres away from the lander to study the composition of the Moon's surface for one lunar day — the equivalent of 14 Earth days.
India's first lunar mission — Chandrayaan-1 in 2008 — did not land on the Moon, but orbited the Moon searching for water using radar.
New Delhi also has ambitions to land a probe on Mars, following the success of the Mangalyaan orbiter.
Lunar exploration has been in focus in recent months with the looming 50th anniversary of the first human landing on the Moon, and US President Donald Trump giving NASA a 2024 deadline to return astronauts to the lunar surface.
Comments (56)
It is great, they found the fault before the launch.
" India's first lunar mission — Chandrayaan-1 in 2008 — did not land on the Moon, but orbited the Moon searching for water using radar. "
You should also tell that after that mission, India became the first country in the world to confirm the existence of Water on moon, Which shook the whole world because before that, there were only theories about existence of lunar water. Indians proved it with a low cost mission which was a colla between NASA and ISRO.
'India has spent about $140 million on Chandrayaan-2'
Floods have killed a 100 people, poor rescue attempt due to lack of funds, yet money spent on this, which will be space junk like the moon probe which went AWOL. Lost in space.
Good that technical snag is found out before launch as it saves lot of money incase launch fails. Im sure ISRO is capable to resolve it and come out stronger. Like in Software development, we always appreciate catching bugs before production release. More regressive testing is always appreciated for any product launch.It decreases cost and makes launch it stable.
Rest assured...we will do it....
Go India Go. ISRO your are pride.
It only proves that India has capability to dream, take efforts and adjust its plans depending on situation, in the field of Space Science.
Well done India.
All the best for future.
ISRO has taken a life if it's own.
This is what happens when you assemble a competent, well qualified team of experts and let them grow and innovate and do their own things.
@Zak, Zak, prepare to apply for Bangladeshi VISA, that's where your next job is.
@Zak, India's missions are at a fraction of costs associated with similar missions of other countries. Development of cutting edge tech would solve many issues including ameliorating the impact of floods, agriculture distress and so on. Pakistan should also follow India's path and be more constructive in her approach. Get out of negativity.
@Zak, Suggestion has taken, U too shut down SPARCO and build dams and reservoirs and payback thee loans and penalties.
@Zak,
No problem Dear.Flood is a perenial problem.We are almost controling the disastors.Develoment of science and technology is a parallel activity. We cannot eradicate poverty in a such a populated country and then go for development.So they are independedent and treated separtely.SO please folllow the same in your country also
@SA, the moon is a chunk from earth.
@Gaurav, while tens of millions starve. Perfect democratic decision!
@Zak, any idea how much INDIA is earning for launching foreign satellites into space? It’s ten times more than it spends
@Zak, floods killing people in US and China too. That doesnt mean they are poor countries. Countries that have talent are exploring the space.. simple..
@Zak, India is making money from Space expeditions.. India sending other country satellites on low cost and making money.. Even natural calamities can be predicted more accurately with a matured space programmes and will help India to take necessary action [Already taking eg. Odisha Cyclone] before it hits...
@Zak, : No dearth of incompetent preachers.
it's not a big thing, China already did that.
@Zak, pay up money pcb owe to bcci . Cure polio before building orange line.
“Made in India” has technical problems because Of cheap parts and even cheaper labor.
Instead of showing off and spending billions of dollars in this waste program , India needs good indoor plumbing program for its tons of people.
@Zak, In any country scientific development is priority as it gives jobs like Chandrayaan-2 85% components are 'made in India' by Indian companies. All these gives jobs to scientists,engineers and technicians. You have no money and waiting for IMF bailout still your defence budget is at cost of development like education ,healthcare etc.better work on malnutrition,inflation, dollar-pkr rate instead of giving lectures.Our govt & NDRF has been appreciated by UN recently for handling Fani cyclone
The common man in India is living beneath poverty line, dying due to hunger, unemployment is on rise, ordinary citizens can't send their children to schools, basic facility e.g. toilets are not available, senatation and hygiene system is pathetic, whereas, Modi government has spent $ 140 million to launch Chandrayaan-2 to moon.
Behind ambitious mission of Chandrayaan-2 there are uncounted curses of common man and this is the main reason that Chandrayaan-2 could not be launched at last moment.
@Zak, china doing it is not a big thing. USA, Russia and Japan had already done it!
@Rashid, cure polio, control inflation before talking to nonsense. Space exploration has its own benefits. Think before u write.
What India is trying to prove to world when 80% of its population is starving?
@Zak - Sir polio has been completely eradicated from India long back. It’s Pakistan and a few African & south Asian countries which continue to be the pockets where Polio still exists.
@Zak, Floods are killing hundreds in Pakistan. And you also don’t have a functioning space programme. How about that?
@Zak, by that logic Pakistan should surrender their nuclear weapons
@Vivek Lahore, These people are only disruptors. They don’t have clear understanding of space science or even science for that matter.
@Zak, why don't you talk about your country and its achievements in the last 72 years.
Ambitions cannot cover up the incompetence
@Zak, I think first you should think, how you will pay $6 bn compensation to TCC.
@Rashid, better you focus on your people who is suffufrom polio and hiv
@Zak, they want to reduce their population...why would they spend money on saving ppls lives? They have so many of them.
They insist found water on the moon but failed to find the claimed F-16 wreckage.
@fairplay, All the bodies in Solar system are a chunk of molecular cloud that collapsed billions of years ago. Yet, we don't know about water and life on any other planets and their moons.
@Zak, u go towards 7th century we will move towards 22nd century
@Zak, man you should really get yourself Checked.
@Rational: There is no chance payment to TCC will be made.
India saved thousands of Lives when Cyclone hit Odissa few months back, so haters back off.
@Sid: OK, they are worthy of emulation. They have eradicated Polio.
@Zak you better concentrate on polio issue. Space projects not for you.
For those Preaching india about poverty, they should check their own house.india is way better . Just google it.
@Zak, Yes China did it already but what about Pakistan even in dreams ?
@Rashid, Your comment shows how much uneducated you are
@Zak, : Illiterate won't understand.
@Zak, where Pakistan stantd ??
First feed your 80 percent population forced to live below poverty line with no food, clothing, shelter, electricity, running water, sewer, gas and proper plumbing in the bathrooms and left with no option but to use open space as toilets. You think you could defraud and bed lol the whole world by your false, fake, sham and shame propaganda?
@Syed A. Mateen, real sadistic behavior. Laugh on failures of others when you cant achieve anything.
Do something at your end also and prove that you are also capable. Well now you will say China is far ahead than India.
@Zak, is that why you ran away from your home and sit in the West?
@SA, No one heard of it except India, that's because outside world would have rubbishes it. Only for the gullys, the gullible Indians.
@Zak, you wont understand scientific achievements.
@Zak, Are you Chinese?
If not for false ego, even Pakistan would ask India to launch its satellite coz of commercial factors.