England v NZ: Talking points from thrilling World Cup final

England beat New Zealand to win their first World Cup in the most dramatic fashion at Lord's on Sunday.
Needing a modest 242 for victory, the hosts ended on 241 all out, with Ben Stokes unbeaten on 84, sending the match into a Super Over.
The six-ball shootout also ended in a tie, with both sides hitting 15 runs, but Eoin Morgan's side won by virtue of a superior boundary count in the match.
Here, AFP Sport looks at three things we learned from a memorable final:
With Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan back in the dressing room, it needed a special effort from the England middle-order.
Stokes was joined by Jos Buttler at the crease and a defiant 110-run partnership got the hosts back in the game.
Both renowned for their big hitting, the two men dug deep, running hard for the singles and twos, while the occasional boundary kept the run rate in check.
But after Buttler's departure it was Stokes who almost single-handedly kept England's World Cup dream alive.
The prolific partnership was reunited in the Super Over as Stokes and Buttler combined for 15 runs.
Wicketkeeper Buttler also made a telling contribution with the gloves as he ran out Martin Guptill with the final ball of the match.
England did not lose a single match with Liam Plunkett in the side and he again proved the lucky charm with the prized scalp of Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson.
A master of the art of bowling in the middle overs, Plunkett then bowled the dangerous Henry Nicholls for 55 and sent Jimmy Neesham trudging back to the pavilion.
He was ably supported by pace spearhead Chris Woakes, who also took three key wickets.
However, it was Jofra Archer whom captain Eoin Morgan trusted to bowl the Super Over.
Archer had bowled a brilliant final spell in the New Zealand innings and after a terrible start to the Super Over, the 24-year-old held his nerve to restrict the Black Caps to four runs off the final three balls.
Throughout the World Cup New Zealand were over-reliant on Williamson's runs, but the skipper found support in battling innings from Nicholls and Tom Latham on Sunday.
Nicholls stood guard with Williamson for a key second-wicket stand after the Kiwis lost Martin Guptill early following their decision to bat first in overcast conditions.
The usually attacking Nicholls curbed his natural instincts to bring up his first fifty of the tournament.
After Nicholls' departure, it was Latham who put up his hand in a gritty knock.
The wicketkeeper-batsman knuckled down, nudging to point and cover as he put valuable runs on the board against the accurate English attack.
Comments (18)
I have never seen match like this.
I Guess both teams are world cup winner. Should have been divided half n half.
Runs, wickets, drama, suspense, stupid umpiring/rules, yesterday's game of cricket had everything.
@M.Mudassir Siddiqui, and probably never will.....
I thoroughly enjoyed watching the ODI's world cup match between England and New Zealand - it was most thrilling, exciting and nail bitting match one could ever wish. Both teams played extremely well and deserved to be the winners - well done both teams.
The best and the top exciting grand final ever played in the history of World Cup Cricket since it started way back in 1975 in England.
But NZ hasn't lost the match. They even tied the Super Over. England were declared winners based on technicalities. This ODI is not recorded as England winners and NZ looser. This is similar to Aus vs SAF semi-final in WC 1999. When SAF remained unbeaten through out the tournament.
Why is everyone spreading the false information.
Both team wins this world cup but England managed to grab some stupid rules as well .Amazing cricket !
Similar, to Aus vs SAF semi-final of WC 1999, NZ didn't loss the final and the Super Over nor England won either of them. England were declared champions based on technical grounds.
Never even knew there was a rule of higher boundaries to decide after first two options fail to bring a result. It is almost like a Toss to decide.
A life time agony for NZ both teams played well &r equal.The money should be equally be distributed among both.
The only talking point will be award of 04 runs on over throw.
2019 Cricket World Cup: agony for minnow Pakistan !
@ST, Which half you would give NZ, upper or lower?
Or you propose to divide it vertically?
Boundaries rule is ludicrous, reeks of ignorance and lacks any cricketing sense, as no team, in their sane mind would be factoring in the number of boundaries they score when constructing an inning.
Guess Federer would have been thinking, what if ICC had framed the rules for Wimbledon.
Imagine, if yesterday's Wimbledon match was decided on number of aces, after the 5th set was tied, Federer would have won it. But no, Wimbledon was fair and let the real champion emerge.
New Zealand were very gracious losers.
Well done to them.
Could you imagine if Australia, India or Pakistan had just lost in the same circumstances?
Kane Williamson a great leader, a gentleman and a fighter. He is someone who is a perfect role model for millions of kids.
As an England fan, I ask of the team, if you ever win another World Cup, can you please win the final by a bit more of a margin!
Better for the fans' health you see!
What a coincidence on the same day in England yesterday.