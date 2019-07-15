'I don’t think there will ever be a better game in cricket': England, New Zealand on dramatic World Cup final

“It certainly wasn’t for one extra run, there are so many parts in that match that could have gone either way."

As victory for first-time champions England begun to slowly sink in and as New Zealand proceeded to come to terms with their defeat following a dramatic finish to the 2019 World Cup at Lord's on Sunday, the following is what team members from both sides had to say.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes who was named man of the match

“It feels pretty good — I am lost for words to be honest. So much hard work has gone in, this is what we aspire to be. I don’t think there will ever be a better game in cricket than that.

“I have apologised countless times for that fluke, it’s not how you want to get them. There was no chance I wasn’t going to bat in that Super Over.”

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson

“It certainly wasn’t for one extra run, there are so many parts in that match that could have gone either way.

“Congratulations to England, they had a fantastic campaign and deserve their victory.

“It’s been challenging, the pitches have been different. There was a lot of talk of 300+ scores but there hasn’t been much of that. We have showed heart and fight to get to this stage and a tie in the final - it wasn’t meant to be.

“The guys are shattered. It’s devastating. Tough to swallow.”

England batsman Jonny Bairstow

“One hell of a game, it edged both ways and the way the guys came out in the super over was huge. We bowled well to be honest with you and they put us under a lot of pressure.

“It was tough. The way that Stokesy and Jos put that partnerhship together, that won us the game.

“What a spectacle! What an atmosphere. To play a World Cup final in front of friends and families, it was huge. Difficult to put into words.”

England fast bowler Jofra Archer

“I was pretty sure I was going to bowl it (the Super Over), my heart is still racing. It’s the biggest thing I’ve ever won.”

England fast bowler Chris Woakes

“I am lost for words. I can’t believe what has happened. I can’t get my head around it. I thought it was gone needing 30 off 16. It has probably been the best day for cricket in this country.

“I feel like everything that has happened today is destiny.”

England batsman Joe Root

“Wow! It’s hard to sum it up. What a day, what a tournament. Everyone has done everything asked of them. We have performed under pressure, it was almost written in the stars for Ben Stokes.

“He’s had such a tough time, I’m so proud of him and pleased for him and his family.”

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham

“We knew we would have to fire a few shots. Credit to England for the way they stuck at it. On another day the coin may have fallen our way. We’ll look back in a couple of years and say this was a pretty good experience.

“That’s the way we are as Kiwis, we get par scores and then scrap like hell. We don’t blast teams off the park.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan

“I can’t believe what we have just witnessed. The emotions of what we’ve been through on air... wow, but what about the players?! They gave it absolutely everything.”