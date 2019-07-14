DAWN.COM

Leave the US, Trump tells liberal Democratic congresswomen

APJuly 14, 2019

“Why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came," tweets US President Donald Trump. — Reuters/File
United States President Donald Trump on Sunday assailed a group of Democratic congresswomen of colour as foreign-born troublemakers who should go back to the “broken and crime infested places from which they came”, ignoring the fact that the women are American citizens and all but one was born in the US.

“So interesting to see 'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” he said in tweets.

“Why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

He added: “These places need your help badly, you can't leave fast enough. I'm sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

Trump was almost certainly referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and her allies in what's become known as the squad. The others are Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. Only Omar, from Somalia, is foreign-born.

With his remarks, Trump again inserted himself into a rift between Pelosi and the liberal congresswomen, after offering an unsolicited defence of the Democratic speaker days earlier. Pelosi has been seeking to minimise Ocasio-Cortez's influence in recent days, prompting Ocasio-Cortez to accuse Pelosi of trying to marginalise women of color.

“She is not a racist,” Trump had said on Friday.

Today, Trump's tone changed.

Ocasio-Cortez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, was born in the Bronx, New York, and raised in suburban Westchester County.

Pressley, the first black woman elected to the House from Massachusetts, was born in Cincinnati.

Omar, the first Somali native elected to Congress and one of its first Muslim women, was born in Somalia but spent much of her childhood in a Kenyan refugee camp as civil war tore apart her home country. She immigrated to the US at age 12, teaching herself English by watching American TV and eventually settling with her family in Minneapolis.

Tlaib was born in Detroit.

Trump's tweets drew a sharp rebuke from Pelosi, who said the president wants to “make America white again".

Republican Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, a Trump critic who recently took steps to leave his party, called the remarks “racist and disgusting”.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 14, 2019 09:57pm

Here we go again, Trump is using his bullying tactics as usual to pressuraise his opponents and critics.

Nadeem Yousuf
Jul 14, 2019 10:17pm

Trump is doing what he does best-display of power!

