Djokovic beats Federer to win fifth Wimbledon title in longest ever final

Defending champion Novak Djokovic claimed his fifth Wimbledon title on Sunday beating eight-time champion Roger Federer 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 13-12 (7/3) in the longest ever final and settled by an historic tie-break.

The 32-year-old Serbian saved two match points as he took his Grand Slam tally to 16, four off Federer's overall record.

Djokovic's victory extends to 11 successive Grand Slams won by the big three, himself, Federer and Rafael Nadal.

At 4 hours and 57 minutes it was the longest final at Wimbledon.

Stan Wawrinka was the last player outside the trio to win a Grand Slam, the 2016 US Open beating Djokovic.

The last player to win a Grand Slam aged under 30 was Andy Murray, who won the 2016 Wimbledon title aged 29.

Earlier, Djokovic was one set away from victory, leading 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4).

Federer had yet to face a break point in the match and had a set point with Djokovic serving at 5-4 in the third, but sent a backhand return wide.

In the tiebreaker, Djokovic jumped out to a 5-1 lead and clinched the set when Federer netted a forehand.

Federer was looking for his ninth Wimbledon title, while Djokovic was after his fifth.

This was the pair’s third meeting in the title match at the All England Club. Djokovic won both of those previous matchups, in 2014 and 2015.

Federer, who is 37, was going for his 21st Grand Slam trophy overall on Sunday, while the 32-year-old Djokovic was playing for his 16th.

They have played each other 47 times already, with Djokovic previously holding a 25-22 head-to-head edge. This was also their 16th showdown at a major tournament — the most between any two men in the professional era.