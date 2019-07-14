DAWN.COM

July 14, 2019

Guptill takes charge as New Zealand 24-0 after 5 overs in World Cup final with England

Updated July 14, 2019

England's Chris Woakes, left, reacts after a boundary hit by New Zealand's Martin Guptill, right, during the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, England, on Sunday. — AP
Both New Zealand and England are looking to win the Cricket World Cup for the first time. — Photo courtesy Cricket World Cup Twitter
New Zealand are 24-0 after five overs as they face off against England in the final of the Cricket World Cup at Lord's on Sunday.

Martin Guptill added 18 runs to the scoreboard and is batting alongside Henry Nicholls (4).

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and decided to bat first.

England captain Eoin Morgan said it would have been a "50/50 call" and was "not at all" disappointed to be bowling first.

Both teams are unchanged from the semifinals.

The start of the final, earlier set for 2:30pm, was delayed by 15 minutes because of early-morning rain.

After some early-morning rain, the covers were removed at the home of cricket, revealing a green-looking pitch. World Cup finals tend to be low-scoring matches and this is likely to be no exception, if previous matches at Lord's are anything to go by.

A new cricket champion will be crowned as neither side has won the World Cup before.

England are in the title match for the fourth time, and the first since 1992, while New Zealand are playing in a second final, after losing to Australia in 2015.

New Zealand made it to the final after a dramatic win against India in the first semi-final of the tournament which went into a second day of play due to rain. England secured their place in the final following an 8-wicket victory against defending champions Australia in the second semi-final.

Line-ups:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Latham (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

