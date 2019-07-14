DAWN.COM

July 14, 2019

New Zealand bring up 200 after 44 overs and 5 wickets in World Cup final against England

Dawn.com | AP July 14, 2019

England's Ben Stokes (R), reacts after a boundary hit by New Zealand's James Neesham, center, during the World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's on July 14. — AP
England's Chris Woakes, left, reacts after a boundary hit by New Zealand's Martin Guptill, right, during the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, England, on Sunday. — AP
Both New Zealand and England are looking to win the Cricket World Cup for the first time. — Photo courtesy Cricket World Cup Twitter
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson plays a shot during the World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on July 14. — AFP
England's Liam Plunkett is mobbed by teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson for 30 runs during the World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14. — AFP
England's Liam Plunkett struck for the third time on Sunday when he dismissed James Neesham (19) in the 39th over in the World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord's.

New Zealand were 187 for the loss of five wickets after 42 overs and the score predictor had dropped from 305 runs to 249. Colin de Grandhomme came in at number 7.

Plunkett had earlier picked two more crucial wickets, including that of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (30) in the 23rd over. Williamson was caught behind but was initially given not out by the umpire. However, England captain Eoin Morgan went for a review that led to the overturning of the original decision.

The New Zealand captain has been the backbone of the Kiwi batting and has scored 30 per cent of his team's runs in this World Cup. The score predictor, that showed 300 runs when Williamson was on the crease, dropped to 287 after his dismissal.

Plunkett then bowled opener Henry Nicholls (55) in the 27th over.

In the 34th over, Mark Wood had dismissed Ross Taylor (15)

Williamson, who joined Nicholls in the seventh over after Martin Guptill's (19) dismissal at the hands of Chris Woakes, took his time settling in on the pitch while his partner picked up runs. By the 19th over, the two had established a 50-plus runs partnership.

Toss

New Zealand won the toss and decided to bat first.

England captain Eoin Morgan said it would have been a "50/50 call" and was "not at all" disappointed to be bowling first.

Both teams are unchanged from the semifinals.

The start of the final, earlier set for 2:30pm, was delayed by 15 minutes because of early-morning rain.

After some early-morning rain, the covers were removed at the home of cricket, revealing a green-looking pitch. World Cup finals tend to be low-scoring matches and this is likely to be no exception, if previous matches at Lord's are anything to go by.

A new cricket champion will be crowned as neither side has won the World Cup before.

England are in the title match for the fourth time, and the first since 1992, while New Zealand are playing in a second final, after losing to Australia in 2015.

New Zealand made it to the final after a dramatic win against India in the first semi-final of the tournament which went into a second day of play due to rain. England secured their place in the final following an 8-wicket victory against defending champions Australia in the second semi-final.

Line-ups:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Latham (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Sport

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 14, 2019 02:22pm

It will be a good final and let the best team win. Good luck both England and New Zealand!

Gopal
Jul 14, 2019 02:27pm

England wins.

M. Saeed
Jul 14, 2019 02:31pm

All previous 5 matches at Lords were won by the team winning the Toss.

M. Ahmed Dxb
Jul 14, 2019 02:48pm

One of those occasions where the Queen is happy with any outcome of the match.

May the best team win!

Prapur
Jul 14, 2019 02:54pm

Pakistan has beaten both teams in league matches, so no matter who gets cup Pakistan can draw some consolation of beating champs in the 2019 World Cup. Had they qualified either one would be scared to fight them in final.

Slayer
Jul 14, 2019 03:09pm

New Zealand will create history ...

Ali Sikandar Chachar
Jul 14, 2019 03:30pm

England will win #cwc19.

Orakzai
Jul 14, 2019 03:42pm

This time cricket world champion will be England

Farhan saeed
Jul 14, 2019 03:53pm

N.z will won the match.

Ghouse
Jul 14, 2019 04:11pm

@Prapur, "Pakistan has beaten both teams in league matches, so no matter who gets cup Pakistan can draw some consolation of beating champs in the 2019 World Cup. Had they qualified either one would be scared to fight them in final."

Australia has also beaten both teams in the league stage, so Pakistan beating them means nothing if they cannot even qualify for the semis.

Salvo
Jul 14, 2019 04:14pm

@Prapur, and India had thrashed Pakistan ,there goes the consolations

