DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 15, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

England win their first-ever World Cup after beating New Zealand in nerve-wracking super over

Dawn.com | AP | AFPUpdated July 14, 2019

Email

England's Eoin Morgan and team mates celebrate winning the world cup with the trophy. — Reuters
England's Eoin Morgan and team mates celebrate winning the world cup with the trophy. — Reuters
England's Ben Stokes and Mark Wood before the super over. — Reuters
England's Ben Stokes and Mark Wood before the super over. — Reuters
England's Jos Buttler walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal. — AFP
England's Jos Buttler walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal. — AFP
England's Ben Stokes plays a shot during the World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord's on July 14. — AFP
England's Ben Stokes plays a shot during the World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord's on July 14. — AFP
New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson (R) celebrates after catching the ball to take the wicket of England's captain Eoin Morgan for nine runs during the 2019 Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on July 14. — AFP
New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson (R) celebrates after catching the ball to take the wicket of England's captain Eoin Morgan for nine runs during the 2019 Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on July 14. — AFP
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson plays a shot during the World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on July 14. — AFP
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson plays a shot during the World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on July 14. — AFP
England's Ben Stokes (R), reacts after a boundary hit by New Zealand's James Neesham, center, during the World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's on July 14. — AP
England's Ben Stokes (R), reacts after a boundary hit by New Zealand's James Neesham, center, during the World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's on July 14. — AP
New Zealand's Matt Henry celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jason Roy. — Reuters
New Zealand's Matt Henry celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jason Roy. — Reuters
New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson (2R) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of England's Jonny Bairstow (L) during the World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14. — AFP
New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson (2R) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of England's Jonny Bairstow (L) during the World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14. — AFP
A World Cup final has just been tied off 50 overs, tied off the Super Over, and decided by superior boundary count. — ICC
A World Cup final has just been tied off 50 overs, tied off the Super Over, and decided by superior boundary count. — ICC

England made World Cup history on Sunday as they brilliantly defeated New Zealand in the final which went to a super over after the two sides tied at 241 runs at Lord's on Sunday.

With the victory, England became first-time champions in the tournament.

Kane Williams was crowned man of the tournament and Ben Stokes awarded player of the match.

The match took an unexpected turn at the very last ball when England reached the exact target posted by New Zealand.

The host team required 2 runs from the last ball but ended up scoring only one, bringing the two sides to a draw, and a six-ball shootout known as the super over.

That meant both teams would get one over each to bat, facing six balls each with a maximum of three batsmen.

In the super over eliminator round that followed, England set a 16-run target for New Zealand which the Kiwis matched evenly.

England's Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler took 15 off Trent Boult's over.

Jofra Archer bowled England's over against Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham, who smashed a six off the second ball.

With two runs required off the final ball, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and Jason Roy combined to run out Guptill as he came back for the second.

Both sides finished on 15 so England won due to a tie-break rule because they hit more boundaries.

After defeats in previous finals against Pakistan in 1992, Australia in 1987 and the West Indies in 1979, it was a cathartic moment for English cricket.

“My heart is still racing. It's the biggest thing I've ever won, a great bunch of fellas, a really good family to me,” Archer said.

Stokes was in tears as England's players danced joyously around the pitch.

“I'm pretty lost for words. All the hard work over four years, to get here and be champions of the world. It's an amazing feeling. I'm pretty done,” Stokes said with an expression that mixed elation with bewilderment.

“Playing against New Zealand is always a great event. They are a seriously good team and really good lads. I said to Kane Williamson I'll be apologising for that for the rest of my life.”

Morgan and his teammates were cheered to the rafters by the ecstatic capacity crowd at Lord's as they joined Bobby Moore's 1966 footballers and Martin Johnson's rugby union team of 2003 as England's World Cup winners.

“Wow! It's hard to sum it up, what a day, what a tournament,” England batsman Joe Root said.

“Everyone has done everything asked of them. We have performed under pressure, it was almost written in the stars for Ben Stokes.”

England's triumph was the culmination of a remarkable rise over the past four years.

Champagne super over

Following their dismal first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup, England's then director of cricket Andrew Strauss embarked on a root-and-branch reform of their one-day international set-up.

Adopting an aggressive game-plan under Morgan and Australian coach Trevor Bayliss, England's rebuilding plan paid off spectacularly.

They had already climbed to the top of the ODI rankings heading into the tournament and, after plenty of highs and lows over the past six weeks, they eventually justified their tag as the bookmakers' pre-tournament favourites to win the World Cup.

It was not an easy ride for England, whose defeats against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia in the group stage put them on the brink of elimination.

But Morgan's men kept their cool to defeat India and New Zealand and book a last-four spot before crushing Australia in the semi-finals and surviving one final test of their nerve against New Zealand in what will be remembered as a champagne super over.

While England celebrated, it was another heart-breaking loss for New Zealand, who also finished as runners-up in the previous World Cup in 2015 after losing to Australia in the final.

“We knew we would have to fire a few shots. Credit to England for the way they stuck at it,” New Zealand's Neesham said.

“On another day the coin may have fallen our way. We'll look back in a couple of years and say this was a pretty good experience. “

England innings

New Zealand bowlers had troubled the England batting lineup and the hosts were reduced to 89 for 4 after 24 overs. English skipper Eoin Morgan headed back to the pavillion after scoring just 9 runs off 22 balls when Lockie Ferguson took a stunning catch, inches above the ground on a ball by James Neesham in the 24th over.

Ferguson had provided his team a breakthrough earlier in the 20th over when he bowled out Jonny Bairstow (36). According to ESPN Cricinfo, Ferguson now has the highest number of middle-overs wickets in this World Cup.

England had lost their star batsman Jason Roy (17) at the hands of Matt Henry in the sixth over. Joe Root (7) was dismissed when he flicked an easy catch to wicketkeeper Tom Latham on Colin de Grandhomme's delivery at 16.3 overs.

Later, as the side gained momentum, Ben Stokes hit the 50-run mark and his partnership with Jos Buttler reached 110 runs, with the two having taken it upon themselves to rescue the team.

In the last two overs Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood were all dismissed for a duck. Before them, Jos Buttler (59), Chris Woakes (2) and Liam Plunkett, too, fell within a few balls of each other.

With the steady fall of dismissals, which began after the 45th over, it had started to appear New Zealand had gained the upper hand in the fight to the finish.

However, the last two overs saw England put up a brilliant fight and bridge the gap to reach the target.

New Zealand innings

New Zealand managed to post a modest score of 241 runs despite frequent fall of wickets.

The top-scorers of the New Zealand side were Henry Nicholls (55) and Tom Latham (47).

Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett starred among England's bowlers and bagged three wickets each. Mark Wood and Jofra Archer picked one apiece.

The Kiwis lost their first wicket in the seventh over, when Martin Guptill (19) was given lbw on a delivery by Woakes.

Guptill was replaced by skipper Kane Williamson (30) who formed a 74-run partnership with opener Nicholls. The skipper took his time settling in and just as he was gathering pace, he was dismissed by Plunkett in the 23rd over. The umpire was not convinced so England captain Eoin Morgan went for a review that confirmed that the ball had connected with the bat before being caught by Jos Buttler.

The New Zealand captain has been the backbone of the Kiwi batting and has scored 30 per cent of his team's runs in this World Cup. The score predictor, that showed 300 runs when Williamson was on the crease, dropped to 287 after his dismissal.

Ross Taylor (15) was dismissed by Wood in the 34th over just when he was trying to form a partnership with Latham. He was followed by James Neesham (19) in the 39th over, who became Plunkett's third prey of the day.

Woakes returned in the death overs and bagged two major wickets of Latham and Colin de Grandhomme (16).

Matt Henry (4) fell to Archer in the final over of the innings.

Toss

New Zealand won the toss and decided to bat first.

England captain Eoin Morgan said it would have been a "50/50 call" and was "not at all" disappointed to be bowling first.

Both teams are unchanged from the semifinals.

The start of the final, earlier set for 2:30pm, was delayed by 15 minutes because of early-morning rain.

After some early-morning rain, the covers were removed at the home of cricket, revealing a green-looking pitch. World Cup finals tend to be low-scoring matches and this is likely to be no exception, if previous matches at Lord's are anything to go by.

England were in the title match for the fourth time, and the first since 1992, while New Zealand were playing in a second final, after losing to Australia in 2015.

New Zealand made it to the final after a dramatic win against India in the first semi-final of the tournament which went into a second day of play due to rain. England secured their place in the final following an 8-wicket victory against defending champions Australia in the second semi-final.

Line-ups:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Latham (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

WorldCup19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (43)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 14, 2019 02:22pm

It will be a good final and let the best team win. Good luck both England and New Zealand!

Recommend 0
Gopal
Jul 14, 2019 02:27pm

England wins.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 14, 2019 02:31pm

All previous 5 matches at Lords were won by the team winning the Toss.

Recommend 0
M. Ahmed Dxb
Jul 14, 2019 02:48pm

One of those occasions where the Queen is happy with any outcome of the match.

May the best team win!

Recommend 0
Prapur
Jul 14, 2019 02:54pm

Pakistan has beaten both teams in league matches, so no matter who gets cup Pakistan can draw some consolation of beating champs in the 2019 World Cup. Had they qualified either one would be scared to fight them in final.

Recommend 0
Slayer
Jul 14, 2019 03:09pm

New Zealand will create history ...

Recommend 0
Ali Sikandar Chachar
Jul 14, 2019 03:30pm

England will win #cwc19.

Recommend 0
Orakzai
Jul 14, 2019 03:42pm

This time cricket world champion will be England

Recommend 0
Farhan saeed
Jul 14, 2019 03:53pm

N.z will won the match.

Recommend 0
Ghouse
Jul 14, 2019 04:11pm

@Prapur, "Pakistan has beaten both teams in league matches, so no matter who gets cup Pakistan can draw some consolation of beating champs in the 2019 World Cup. Had they qualified either one would be scared to fight them in final."

Australia has also beaten both teams in the league stage, so Pakistan beating them means nothing if they cannot even qualify for the semis.

Recommend 0
Salvo
Jul 14, 2019 04:14pm

@Prapur, and India had thrashed Pakistan ,there goes the consolations

Recommend 0
Ashit patel
Jul 14, 2019 05:58pm

Final is boring, both mechanical sides with no passion. Only Asian sides provides magic.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 14, 2019 06:02pm

A golden chance for the hosts England to win their first ever ODI Cricket World Cup title and trophy since last 45 long years of its inception in 1975.

Recommend 0
Twinkle India
Jul 14, 2019 06:07pm

Match is fixed and England will win. It's fixed from day India losses to England. Just to make home country win the world Cup. Just a thought.

Recommend 0
LoneWolf
Jul 14, 2019 06:13pm

Every team is finding hard to score against this English bowling. Time for Pakistani friends to think before blaming India for going slow against them in the league match.

Recommend 0
LoneWolf
Jul 14, 2019 06:14pm

@Prapur, And India have beaten Pakistan. So by extension we too have beaten the world champs?

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jul 14, 2019 06:34pm

Almost all the Bangladeshis support England in 2019 World Cup final.

Recommend 0
Taimoor
Jul 14, 2019 06:59pm

@Prapur, In 92 England beat Pakistan in group stage, but Pakistan won the cup. Therefore beating in group stage is of zero importance. Knock out semis is different ball game where we didnt qualify to beat them.

Recommend 0
M.Azad
Jul 14, 2019 07:02pm

After unsportsmanlike behavior by India and subsequent gain by England, this world cup results will always remain controversial. England and India have brought bad taste to the gentleman's game.

Recommend 0
Fida
Jul 14, 2019 07:36pm

242 are achievable runs. Having said that NZ bowlers are bowling superbly

Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 14, 2019 07:38pm

242 runs are not a big numbers for England to chase. However, if Newzealand wins the World Cup 2019 it will be by chance as cricket itself is by chance which Pakistan and India have already lost.

Recommend 0
Daskalos
Jul 14, 2019 07:43pm

Steady on. A very doable target for England if they keep their cool and plan their innings.

Recommend 0
Raja Farhat Abbas
Jul 14, 2019 07:43pm

@M. Emad, You don't speak for or represent all Bangladeshis.!

Recommend 0
Gordon BS Talker
Jul 14, 2019 07:49pm

@Prapur, it's not all about you.

Recommend 0
Gordon BS Talker
Jul 14, 2019 07:51pm

@Twinkle India, not a very intelligent or original thought though is it? Is it the best you can do?

Recommend 0
Gordon BS Talker
Jul 14, 2019 07:52pm

@M.Azad, yes Pakistan should have won it because they were such a well prepared and trained side and did soo well in the group stage!

Recommend 0
Naveed Burki
Jul 14, 2019 07:56pm

If there were not any team strategy and management glitches, Pakistan would have been the champion, because both of these teams have been beaten.

But it is too late.

However, there are lessons to be learned!

Recommend 0
Tamilselvan
Jul 14, 2019 07:57pm

A local astrologer had predicted that India will lose in the semi final and NZ will win the World Cup today and Williamson will be declared as the man of the series. Let’s see how far his predictions come true.

Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
Jul 14, 2019 08:04pm

England set to score 242 in 50 overs are 39-1 at the end of the 11th over . Matt Henry who is bowling very fine length and control has dismissed Jason Roy.

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jul 14, 2019 08:22pm

England in trouble

Recommend 0
John
Jul 14, 2019 08:41pm

Umpiring has been low class or biased in this tournament. On the same delivery, with umpire's call, Kohli was out, Roy was not. Also England openers were lucky to survive today for long. They got lucky on at least 11 occasion as I had counted, whereas Rohit got out on the first delivery on the same line and length. That's Cricket. Looks like despite loosing 2 wickets England will cruise to the target.

Recommend 0
REVERSESWING
Jul 14, 2019 08:59pm

What a wonderful catch by Lockie Ferguson. Neesham is the bowlers and Morgan is on his way back to the dressing room. It’s 4-90 in the 24th over. Definitely there something in this wicket for medium fast bowlers.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 14, 2019 09:01pm

@M. Emad,
There is a lot of support for Jacenda Arden and her team.

Recommend 0
Rubina
Jul 14, 2019 09:03pm

@Prapur, Seeing semis and final matches, good we dint qualify for semis. With our batting order we will be all out under 50 runs.

Recommend 0
Lodhia Ebrahim
Jul 14, 2019 09:06pm

New Zealand will create history today. Scandal free, such a bunch of class players, these Kiwis. True underdogs who can surprise the best teams on a given day. KW a shrewd and a wise captain .

Recommend 0
Abdul, Khi
Jul 14, 2019 09:12pm

@Raja Farhat Abbas,
Very well said. You nailed it bro

Recommend 0
Abdul, Khi
Jul 14, 2019 09:14pm

Pakistan stand with New Zealand because they beat India. Indian support England, Pakistan support New Zealand.

Recommend 0
leena
Jul 14, 2019 09:15pm

One fixer is out second hope today

Recommend 0
Ghouse
Jul 14, 2019 09:25pm

@Naveed Burki, "If there were not any team strategy and management glitches, Pakistan would have been the champion, because both of these teams have been beaten. ...

However, there are lessons to be learned!"

By your argument, Australia has far far greater rights to be champion.

Lesson to be learned: You have to make your own destiny, nobody owes you a favor.

Recommend 0
j
Jul 14, 2019 09:46pm

as long as butler and stokes as on the crease, England is unstoppable.

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jul 14, 2019 10:03pm

England is in trouble, the trophy belongs to New Zealand.

Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 14, 2019 10:13pm

Seems a duplicate on the NZ-India match

Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 14, 2019 10:15pm

Sorry to say this really should have been India playing. This is dull

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 14, 2019

Afghan peace

SLOWLY, and indeed very carefully, the Afghan peace process seems to be moving forward, though incidents of violence...
Updated July 14, 2019

Judicial misconduct

The judiciary must meet the standards universally expected of the arbiters of the law.
July 14, 2019

Senate manoeuvrings

IN an apparent effort to thwart the opposition’s plans for the removal of Sadiq Sanjrani as Senate chairman, the...
Updated July 13, 2019

A future in peril

AS countries marked World Population Day on July 11, the figures for Pakistan painted an alarming picture of a ...
July 13, 2019

Sufi’s death

OVER the past four decades — particularly from the Zia era onwards — this country has seen a wide variety of...
July 13, 2019

Monsoon weather

IN Pakistan, rain presents itself as both a blessing and a curse. In recent years, however, it is the latter that is...