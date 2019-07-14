DAWN.COM

July 14, 2019

England stunned by Jason Roy's early dismissal in World Cup final against New Zealand

Dawn.com | AP July 14, 2019

New Zealand's Matt Henry celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jason Roy. — Reuters
England's Chris Woakes, left, reacts after a boundary hit by New Zealand's Martin Guptill, right, during the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, England, on Sunday. — AP
Both New Zealand and England are looking to win the Cricket World Cup for the first time. — Photo courtesy Cricket World Cup Twitter
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson plays a shot during the World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on July 14. — AFP
England's Liam Plunkett is mobbed by teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson for 30 runs during the World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14. — AFP
England's Ben Stokes (R), reacts after a boundary hit by New Zealand's James Neesham, center, during the World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's on July 14. — AP
England's James Vince (3R) celebrates with England's Ben Stokes (2R) and England's captain Eoin Morgan (R) after catching the ball to take the wicket New Zealand's Tom Latham for 47 runs during World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord's on July 14, 2019. — AFP
England suffered an early setback when they lost their star batsman Jason Roy in the sixth over, in the World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday.

New Zealand innings

New Zealand managed to post a modest score of 241 runs despite frequent fall of wickets.

The top-scorers of the New Zealand side were Henry Nicholls (55) and Tom Latham (47).

Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett starred among England's bowlers and bagged three wickets each. Mark Wood and Jofra Archer picked one apiece.

The Kiwis lost their first wicket in the seventh over, when Martin Guptill (19) was given lbw on a delivery by Woakes.

Guptill was replaced by skipper Kane Williamson (30) who formed a 74-run partnership with opener Nicholls. The skipper took his time settling in and just as he was gathering pace, he was dismissed by Plunkett in the 23rd over. The umpire was not convinced so England captain Eoin Morgan went for a review that confirmed that the ball had connected with the bat before being caught by Jos Buttler.

The New Zealand captain has been the backbone of the Kiwi batting and has scored 30 per cent of his team's runs in this World Cup. The score predictor, that showed 300 runs when Williamson was on the crease, dropped to 287 after his dismissal.

Ross Taylor (15) was dismissed by Wood in the 34th over just when he was trying to form a partnership with Latham. He was followed by James Neesham (19) in the 39th over, who became Plunkett's third prey of the day.

Woakes returned in the death overs and bagged two major wickets of Latham and Colin de Grandhomme (16).

Matt Henry (4) fell to Archer in the final over of the innings.

Toss

New Zealand won the toss and decided to bat first.

England captain Eoin Morgan said it would have been a "50/50 call" and was "not at all" disappointed to be bowling first.

Both teams are unchanged from the semifinals.

The start of the final, earlier set for 2:30pm, was delayed by 15 minutes because of early-morning rain.

After some early-morning rain, the covers were removed at the home of cricket, revealing a green-looking pitch. World Cup finals tend to be low-scoring matches and this is likely to be no exception, if previous matches at Lord's are anything to go by.

A new cricket champion will be crowned as neither side has won the World Cup before.

England are in the title match for the fourth time, and the first since 1992, while New Zealand are playing in a second final, after losing to Australia in 2015.

New Zealand made it to the final after a dramatic win against India in the first semi-final of the tournament which went into a second day of play due to rain. England secured their place in the final following an 8-wicket victory against defending champions Australia in the second semi-final.

Line-ups:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Latham (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Sport

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 14, 2019 02:22pm

It will be a good final and let the best team win. Good luck both England and New Zealand!

Gopal
Jul 14, 2019 02:27pm

England wins.

M. Saeed
Jul 14, 2019 02:31pm

All previous 5 matches at Lords were won by the team winning the Toss.

M. Ahmed Dxb
Jul 14, 2019 02:48pm

One of those occasions where the Queen is happy with any outcome of the match.

May the best team win!

Prapur
Jul 14, 2019 02:54pm

Pakistan has beaten both teams in league matches, so no matter who gets cup Pakistan can draw some consolation of beating champs in the 2019 World Cup. Had they qualified either one would be scared to fight them in final.

Slayer
Jul 14, 2019 03:09pm

New Zealand will create history ...

Ali Sikandar Chachar
Jul 14, 2019 03:30pm

England will win #cwc19.

Orakzai
Jul 14, 2019 03:42pm

This time cricket world champion will be England

Farhan saeed
Jul 14, 2019 03:53pm

N.z will won the match.

Ghouse
Jul 14, 2019 04:11pm

@Prapur, "Pakistan has beaten both teams in league matches, so no matter who gets cup Pakistan can draw some consolation of beating champs in the 2019 World Cup. Had they qualified either one would be scared to fight them in final."

Australia has also beaten both teams in the league stage, so Pakistan beating them means nothing if they cannot even qualify for the semis.

Salvo
Jul 14, 2019 04:14pm

@Prapur, and India had thrashed Pakistan ,there goes the consolations

Ashit patel
Jul 14, 2019 05:58pm

Final is boring, both mechanical sides with no passion. Only Asian sides provides magic.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 14, 2019 06:02pm

A golden chance for the hosts England to win their first ever ODI Cricket World Cup title and trophy since last 45 long years of its inception in 1975.

Twinkle India
Jul 14, 2019 06:07pm

Match is fixed and England will win. It's fixed from day India losses to England. Just to make home country win the world Cup. Just a thought.

LoneWolf
Jul 14, 2019 06:13pm

Every team is finding hard to score against this English bowling. Time for Pakistani friends to think before blaming India for going slow against them in the league match.

LoneWolf
Jul 14, 2019 06:14pm

@Prapur, And India have beaten Pakistan. So by extension we too have beaten the world champs?

M. Emad
Jul 14, 2019 06:34pm

Almost all the Bangladeshis support England in 2019 World Cup final.

Taimoor
Jul 14, 2019 06:59pm

@Prapur, In 92 England beat Pakistan in group stage, but Pakistan won the cup. Therefore beating in group stage is of zero importance. Knock out semis is different ball game where we didnt qualify to beat them.

M.Azad
Jul 14, 2019 07:02pm

After unsportsmanlike behavior by India and subsequent gain by England, this world cup results will always remain controversial. England and India have brought bad taste to the gentleman's game.

Fida
Jul 14, 2019 07:36pm

242 are achievable runs. Having said that NZ bowlers are bowling superbly

Syed A. Mateen
Jul 14, 2019 07:38pm

242 runs are not a big numbers for England to chase. However, if Newzealand wins the World Cup 2019 it will be by chance as cricket itself is by chance which Pakistan and India have already lost.

