New Zealand vs England final takes unexpected turn as match comes to a draw

England were 240 for the loss of nine wickets after 49.5 overs in the World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday, with Jofra Archer the latest to walk back to the pavilion for naught.

Before him, Jos Buttler (59) Chris Woakes (2) and Liam Plunkett fell within a few balls of each other.

With the steady fall of dismissals it began to appear New Zealand had gained the upper hand in the fight to the finish.

However, the last two overs saw England put up a brilliant fight.

Earlier, Ben Stokes hit the 50-run mark and his partnership with Jos Buttler reached 110 runs, with the two having taken it upon themselves to rescue the team.

New Zealand bowlers had troubled the England batting lineup and the hosts were reduced to 89 for 4 after 24 overs. English skipper Eoin Morgan headed back to the pavillion after scoring just 9 runs off 22 balls when Lockie Ferguson took a stunning catch, inches above the ground on a ball by James Neesham in the 24th over.

Ferguson had provided his team a breakthrough earlier in the 20th over when he bowled out Jonny Bairstow (36). According to ESPN Cricinfo, Ferguson now has the highest number of middle-overs wickets in this World Cup.

England had lost their star batsman Jason Roy (17) at the hands of Matt Henry in the sixth over. Joe Root (7) was dismissed when he flicked an easy catch to wicketkeeper Tom Latham on Colin de Grandhomme's delivery at 16.3 overs.

New Zealand innings

New Zealand managed to post a modest score of 241 runs despite frequent fall of wickets.

The top-scorers of the New Zealand side were Henry Nicholls (55) and Tom Latham (47).

Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett starred among England's bowlers and bagged three wickets each. Mark Wood and Jofra Archer picked one apiece.

The Kiwis lost their first wicket in the seventh over, when Martin Guptill (19) was given lbw on a delivery by Woakes.

Guptill was replaced by skipper Kane Williamson (30) who formed a 74-run partnership with opener Nicholls. The skipper took his time settling in and just as he was gathering pace, he was dismissed by Plunkett in the 23rd over. The umpire was not convinced so England captain Eoin Morgan went for a review that confirmed that the ball had connected with the bat before being caught by Jos Buttler.

The New Zealand captain has been the backbone of the Kiwi batting and has scored 30 per cent of his team's runs in this World Cup. The score predictor, that showed 300 runs when Williamson was on the crease, dropped to 287 after his dismissal.

Ross Taylor (15) was dismissed by Wood in the 34th over just when he was trying to form a partnership with Latham. He was followed by James Neesham (19) in the 39th over, who became Plunkett's third prey of the day.

Woakes returned in the death overs and bagged two major wickets of Latham and Colin de Grandhomme (16).

Matt Henry (4) fell to Archer in the final over of the innings.

Toss

New Zealand won the toss and decided to bat first.

England captain Eoin Morgan said it would have been a "50/50 call" and was "not at all" disappointed to be bowling first.

Both teams are unchanged from the semifinals.

The start of the final, earlier set for 2:30pm, was delayed by 15 minutes because of early-morning rain.

After some early-morning rain, the covers were removed at the home of cricket, revealing a green-looking pitch. World Cup finals tend to be low-scoring matches and this is likely to be no exception, if previous matches at Lord's are anything to go by.

A new cricket champion will be crowned as neither side has won the World Cup before.

England are in the title match for the fourth time, and the first since 1992, while New Zealand are playing in a second final, after losing to Australia in 2015.

New Zealand made it to the final after a dramatic win against India in the first semi-final of the tournament which went into a second day of play due to rain. England secured their place in the final following an 8-wicket victory against defending champions Australia in the second semi-final.

Line-ups:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Latham (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson