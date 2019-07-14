New Zealand vs England final takes unexpected turn as match comes to a draw
England were 240 for the loss of nine wickets after 49.5 overs in the World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday, with Jofra Archer the latest to walk back to the pavilion for naught.
Before him, Jos Buttler (59) Chris Woakes (2) and Liam Plunkett fell within a few balls of each other.
With the steady fall of dismissals it began to appear New Zealand had gained the upper hand in the fight to the finish.
However, the last two overs saw England put up a brilliant fight.
Earlier, Ben Stokes hit the 50-run mark and his partnership with Jos Buttler reached 110 runs, with the two having taken it upon themselves to rescue the team.
New Zealand bowlers had troubled the England batting lineup and the hosts were reduced to 89 for 4 after 24 overs. English skipper Eoin Morgan headed back to the pavillion after scoring just 9 runs off 22 balls when Lockie Ferguson took a stunning catch, inches above the ground on a ball by James Neesham in the 24th over.
Ferguson had provided his team a breakthrough earlier in the 20th over when he bowled out Jonny Bairstow (36). According to ESPN Cricinfo, Ferguson now has the highest number of middle-overs wickets in this World Cup.
England had lost their star batsman Jason Roy (17) at the hands of Matt Henry in the sixth over. Joe Root (7) was dismissed when he flicked an easy catch to wicketkeeper Tom Latham on Colin de Grandhomme's delivery at 16.3 overs.
New Zealand innings
New Zealand managed to post a modest score of 241 runs despite frequent fall of wickets.
The top-scorers of the New Zealand side were Henry Nicholls (55) and Tom Latham (47).
Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett starred among England's bowlers and bagged three wickets each. Mark Wood and Jofra Archer picked one apiece.
The Kiwis lost their first wicket in the seventh over, when Martin Guptill (19) was given lbw on a delivery by Woakes.
Guptill was replaced by skipper Kane Williamson (30) who formed a 74-run partnership with opener Nicholls. The skipper took his time settling in and just as he was gathering pace, he was dismissed by Plunkett in the 23rd over. The umpire was not convinced so England captain Eoin Morgan went for a review that confirmed that the ball had connected with the bat before being caught by Jos Buttler.
The New Zealand captain has been the backbone of the Kiwi batting and has scored 30 per cent of his team's runs in this World Cup. The score predictor, that showed 300 runs when Williamson was on the crease, dropped to 287 after his dismissal.
Ross Taylor (15) was dismissed by Wood in the 34th over just when he was trying to form a partnership with Latham. He was followed by James Neesham (19) in the 39th over, who became Plunkett's third prey of the day.
Woakes returned in the death overs and bagged two major wickets of Latham and Colin de Grandhomme (16).
Matt Henry (4) fell to Archer in the final over of the innings.
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and decided to bat first.
England captain Eoin Morgan said it would have been a "50/50 call" and was "not at all" disappointed to be bowling first.
Both teams are unchanged from the semifinals.
The start of the final, earlier set for 2:30pm, was delayed by 15 minutes because of early-morning rain.
After some early-morning rain, the covers were removed at the home of cricket, revealing a green-looking pitch. World Cup finals tend to be low-scoring matches and this is likely to be no exception, if previous matches at Lord's are anything to go by.
A new cricket champion will be crowned as neither side has won the World Cup before.
England are in the title match for the fourth time, and the first since 1992, while New Zealand are playing in a second final, after losing to Australia in 2015.
New Zealand made it to the final after a dramatic win against India in the first semi-final of the tournament which went into a second day of play due to rain. England secured their place in the final following an 8-wicket victory against defending champions Australia in the second semi-final.
Line-ups:
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Latham (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson
It will be a good final and let the best team win. Good luck both England and New Zealand!
England wins.
All previous 5 matches at Lords were won by the team winning the Toss.
One of those occasions where the Queen is happy with any outcome of the match.
May the best team win!
Pakistan has beaten both teams in league matches, so no matter who gets cup Pakistan can draw some consolation of beating champs in the 2019 World Cup. Had they qualified either one would be scared to fight them in final.
New Zealand will create history ...
England will win #cwc19.
This time cricket world champion will be England
N.z will won the match.
@Prapur, "Pakistan has beaten both teams in league matches, so no matter who gets cup Pakistan can draw some consolation of beating champs in the 2019 World Cup. Had they qualified either one would be scared to fight them in final."
Australia has also beaten both teams in the league stage, so Pakistan beating them means nothing if they cannot even qualify for the semis.
@Prapur, and India had thrashed Pakistan ,there goes the consolations
Final is boring, both mechanical sides with no passion. Only Asian sides provides magic.
A golden chance for the hosts England to win their first ever ODI Cricket World Cup title and trophy since last 45 long years of its inception in 1975.
Match is fixed and England will win. It's fixed from day India losses to England. Just to make home country win the world Cup. Just a thought.
Every team is finding hard to score against this English bowling. Time for Pakistani friends to think before blaming India for going slow against them in the league match.
@Prapur, And India have beaten Pakistan. So by extension we too have beaten the world champs?
Almost all the Bangladeshis support England in 2019 World Cup final.
@Prapur, In 92 England beat Pakistan in group stage, but Pakistan won the cup. Therefore beating in group stage is of zero importance. Knock out semis is different ball game where we didnt qualify to beat them.
After unsportsmanlike behavior by India and subsequent gain by England, this world cup results will always remain controversial. England and India have brought bad taste to the gentleman's game.
242 are achievable runs. Having said that NZ bowlers are bowling superbly
242 runs are not a big numbers for England to chase. However, if Newzealand wins the World Cup 2019 it will be by chance as cricket itself is by chance which Pakistan and India have already lost.
Steady on. A very doable target for England if they keep their cool and plan their innings.
@M. Emad, You don't speak for or represent all Bangladeshis.!
@Prapur, it's not all about you.
@Twinkle India, not a very intelligent or original thought though is it? Is it the best you can do?
@M.Azad, yes Pakistan should have won it because they were such a well prepared and trained side and did soo well in the group stage!
If there were not any team strategy and management glitches, Pakistan would have been the champion, because both of these teams have been beaten.
But it is too late.
However, there are lessons to be learned!
A local astrologer had predicted that India will lose in the semi final and NZ will win the World Cup today and Williamson will be declared as the man of the series. Let’s see how far his predictions come true.
England set to score 242 in 50 overs are 39-1 at the end of the 11th over . Matt Henry who is bowling very fine length and control has dismissed Jason Roy.
England in trouble
Umpiring has been low class or biased in this tournament. On the same delivery, with umpire's call, Kohli was out, Roy was not. Also England openers were lucky to survive today for long. They got lucky on at least 11 occasion as I had counted, whereas Rohit got out on the first delivery on the same line and length. That's Cricket. Looks like despite loosing 2 wickets England will cruise to the target.
What a wonderful catch by Lockie Ferguson. Neesham is the bowlers and Morgan is on his way back to the dressing room. It’s 4-90 in the 24th over. Definitely there something in this wicket for medium fast bowlers.
@M. Emad,
There is a lot of support for Jacenda Arden and her team.
@Prapur, Seeing semis and final matches, good we dint qualify for semis. With our batting order we will be all out under 50 runs.
New Zealand will create history today. Scandal free, such a bunch of class players, these Kiwis. True underdogs who can surprise the best teams on a given day. KW a shrewd and a wise captain .
@Raja Farhat Abbas,
Very well said. You nailed it bro
Pakistan stand with New Zealand because they beat India. Indian support England, Pakistan support New Zealand.
One fixer is out second hope today
@Naveed Burki, "If there were not any team strategy and management glitches, Pakistan would have been the champion, because both of these teams have been beaten. ...
However, there are lessons to be learned!"
By your argument, Australia has far far greater rights to be champion.
Lesson to be learned: You have to make your own destiny, nobody owes you a favor.
as long as butler and stokes as on the crease, England is unstoppable.
England is in trouble, the trophy belongs to New Zealand.
Seems a duplicate on the NZ-India match
Sorry to say this really should have been India playing. This is dull