Shehbaz to file suit against The Mail, PM Imran for 'fabricated and misleading story'
Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday announced that he will take legal action against UK weekly newspaper The Mail for publishing a "fabricated and misleading story" which questions whether the former Punjab chief minister "stole British foreign aid money".
He accused the paper of publishing the story "on the behest of [Prime Minister] Imran Khan and [premier's aide] Shahzad Akbar" and said that he will initiate legal proceedings against the latter two as well.
Earlier, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, termed the report "baseless" and a "propaganda campaign".
The article, written by investigative journalist David Rose and quoting investigators and a "confidential investigation report", claims that the money "stolen" by the PML-N president, between the 2005 earthquake and 2012, also came from the UK's Department for International Development (DFID)-funded aid projects.
"For years he was feted as a Third World poster boy by Britain’s Department for International Development, which poured more than £500 million of UK taxpayers’ money into his province in the form of aid," says the report. "Last year, the head of DFID’s Pakistan office Joanna Rowley lauded his ‘dedication’."
"Yet, say investigators, all the time that DFID was heaping him and his government with praise and taxpayers’ cash, Shehbaz and his family were embezzling tens of millions of pounds of public money and laundering it in Britain," writes Rose in the report. "They are convinced that some of the allegedly stolen money came from DFID-funded aid projects."
Aurangzeb, via PML-N's Twitter account on Sunday, pointed out that the article does not mention any UK government document, while also questioning the credibility of the publication and the writer.
"Conspiratorial point of views and allegations have been published [...] news report does not mention any report by the UK government. It is fabricated, baseless and a pack of lies that has been invented by Imran Khan's conspiratorial mind," said Aurangzeb. She also held a press conference on the matter later in the day, where she said that the PML-N would sue the publication over the "planted, unsubstantiated" story.
"The news was published through a controversial journalist [who works for a] UK newspaper and is based in Lahore on Mr Imran's behest," claimed Aurangzeb. "Shehbaz Sharif spent every penny with honesty and transparently. The real news is that of Imran Niazi's 18 fake accounts that has evoked fear. The real and factual news is yet to come from Britain which concerns embezzlement of billions of dollars and money laundering."
Little substantial evidence: DFID
DFID in its rebuttal said The Mail on Sunday provides little substantial evidence to support its headline: 'Did the family of UK aid’s poster boy steal taxpayers’ cash meant for earthquake victims?'.
“The UK taxpayer got exactly what it paid for and helped the vulnerable victims of a devastating earthquake. We are confident our robust systems protected UK taxpayers from fraud,” said DFID quoting its response to the question asked in the headline.
It is pertinent to mention The Mail on Sunday has campaigned against Britain’s policy of spending 0.7 per cent of national income, currently about £14 billion a year, on foreign aid.
The only named official in The Mail article is Assets Recovery Unit Chief Shahzad Akbar. "Our investigations have already uncovered evidence of money-laundering on a vast scale, much of it conducted via the UK," Akbar is quoted as saying.
"We are working closely with the National Crime Agency and the Home Office. We are grateful for this assistance and we hope it will ensure that theft and money-laundering of this magnitude will never happen again."
Meanwhile, chief spokesperson for the PTI-led government, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, also held a press conference on Sunday following the article's publication and called it "an evidence of the corruption of Sharifs".
She claimed that since The Mail was a British publication, it was impartial and "free of pressure".
'Where, how the laundered funds were stolen'
Talking about where and how the laundered funds were stolen, the article claims one case has already come to court – "a guilty plea by Ikram Naveed, the former finance director of Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (Erra), which received £54 million from DFID between then and 2012, both for immediate relief and long-term schemes to rebuild victims’ lives".
Last year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman allowed the plea bargain of Naveed after he became approver against Imran Ali Yousuf, the son-in-law of Shahbaz Sharif.
NAB had told the court that Naveed had confessed to having paid around Rs130 million to Yousaf. It said Naveed had caused a Rs490 million loss to the national exchequer during his service in both companies.
"Naveed pleaded guilty and confessed last November to embezzling about £1.5 million from Erra during the period DFID was funding it, of which he passed on almost £1 million to Ali Imran [Yousaf]," says the article.
Naveed said half of this was transferred directly from Erra’s accounts – a claim The Mail said was confirmed by banking records. "Ali Imran [Shahbaz's son-in-law] has been summoned to answer questions from investigators, but has failed to appear – because he is in London, and refuses to speak to them. He did not respond to a request for comment from the MoS," says the report.
Alleged involvement of Shahbaz's family
The article quotes Shahbaz’s son Suleman as denying the allegations against him and his family, saying they were the product of a ‘political witch-hunt’ ordered by Prime Minister Imran Khan. "No allegation has been proven. There is no evidence of kickbacks," he is quoted as saying in the report.
According to the writer, The Mail was given "exclusive access" to some of the results of a high-level probe ordered by Prime Minister Imran.
"We were also able to interview key witnesses held on remand in jail, including a UK citizen Aftab Mehmood. He claims he laundered millions on behalf of Shahbaz’s family from a nondescript office in Birmingham – without attracting suspicion from Britain’s financial regulators, who inspected his books regularly," says the report.
A few 'revelations' by The Mail
- "Legal documents allege that Shahbaz’s son-in-law received about £1 million from a fund established to rebuild the lives of earthquake victims"
- "Stolen millions were laundered in Birmingham and then allegedly transferred to Shahbaz’s family’s accounts by UK branches of banks including Barclays and HSBC"
- "Britain’s National Crime Agency is working closely with Pakistani investigators and Home Secretary Sajid Javid is discussing the possible extradition of members of Shahbaz’s family who have taken refuge in London"
Demand of inquiry
According to the report, former International Development Secretary Priti Patel has demanded an inquiry, saying: "As someone who has served as Secretary of State at DFID, I find it shocking that British funds may have been abused, especially given the background of poverty in Pakistan which aid is meant to alleviate."
"We spend millions on anti-corruption initiatives and yet it seems clear that Britain is still a money-launderers’ paradise. It’s vital we now co-operate with the Pakistani investigation, to ensure those allegedly responsible come up against the full force of the law," she is quoted as saying in the report.
Growth in assets
"A confidential investigation report, seen by this newspaper, says the family was worth just £150,000 in 2003 but by 2018 their total assets had grown to about £200 million. Among other properties, Shahbaz owns a 53,000 sq ft palace in Lahore, which has its own large security force," says the The Mail article.
Quoting the "confidential report", the article says the "family’s legitimate income sources could not account for their riches. The money, the report says, was channelled from abroad – via several elaborate money-laundering schemes, in which Britain played a central role".
"The report claims laundered payments were made to Shahbaz’s children, his wife and his son-in-law Ali Imran. But it adds that Shahbaz ‘was the principal beneficiary of this money-laundering enterprise, by way of spending, acquisition of properties and their expansion into palatial houses where he lived'."
Birmingham scheme
The article mentions three individuals, Manzoor Ahmed, Mehboob Ali, and Aftab Mehmood, as being used for "one of the most audacious schemes" said to be focused on Birmingham. "The report lists 202 ‘personal remittances’ from the UK and the United Arab Emirates into the bank accounts of Shahbaz’s wife, two sons and two daughters."
Narrating his meeting with Aftab Mehmood — the proprietor of Usman International, a money-changing firm in the Sparkbrook area of Birmingham — at Lahore’s city jail, David Rose writes: "He explained how the money-laundering worked. ‘I would just receive a fax from Pakistan with the names of the people I was to wire money to. I knew who they were: they were famous. It wasn’t my business to ask where the money came from. I simply transferred it, and I did it through the proper channels.'
"So where had this money come from? In fact, say investigators, it had been taken as kickbacks and ‘commissions’ from government-run projects and delivered by ‘cash boys’ in bulging sacks to the office of Mehmood’s Lahore contact, Shahed Rafiq. In jail, Rafiq confirmed this, adding: ‘I don’t know where the cash came from. It was just business.’
"The last part of the scheme was ingenious. How did Rafiq ensure that when Mehmood wired money to the accounts in Pakistan, he was not out of pocket? The answer is that Mehmood’s company in Birmingham also did legitimate money transfers and had thousands of clients who wanted to send money to relatives in Pakistan. If he was asked to send £100,000 to one of Shahbaz’s sons, he would simply wait until he had funds from UK customers who wanted to send equivalent sums to Pakistan.
"Then, instead of wiring the money to his customers’ relatives, it is claimed he would send it under the names of fake investors to Shahbaz’s family’s bank accounts. In Lahore, Rafiq would give the relatives the stolen money which had been brought by the cash boys," says the article.
The Mail quotes investigators as saying payments made by this method totalled £21 million – but were merely the tip of the iceberg.
"They say they have traced a further £9.1 million from ‘ghost’ investors who do not exist, and fake loans and investments in family companies. Their value, they claim, amounts to a further £160 million."
Comments (77)
PMLN must SUE daily mail at this time atleast to prove them not guilty
Dare to send a legal notice to Daily Mail ! You can only fool Pakistanis.
Not suprised. Take him to court.
What an opportunity for claiming and adding few more Millions to their wealth !!!!! M/S Sharifs should file a defamation suit against Daily Mail and Mr. David Rose. Will they ????
If the PML-N / Shahbaz feel so strongly about the report by the UK paper ' The Mail ' they should take them to court in the UK ...... my guess is they won't.
will local media ever conduct such an inquiry?
Will Sharif family be issuing legal notice if the newspaper claims are wrong?
No place to hide for Sharifs.
What a shame! These people can go to any extent to steal money
The mans wealth grew over $300 million in 10 years how? He has no other income
Obviously, Shabaz Sharif and PMLN will deny any involvement in Daily Mail's claim of money laundering. Has any accused or convicted person ever admitted his wrongdoings? And, if the claimed accusations are false then Shabaz Sharif should take UK's news paper into court for deformation claim. I don't think he will take any action except denying - remember, UK's news papers like 'Daily Mail' is quite credible and they don't publish any news until they have positive evidence. Another crisis for SS.
Everyone in Pakistan and abroad knows how the Shriefs plundered this country and yet successfully fooled masses.
“Maryam Aurangzeb via her twitter account pointed out that the article does not mention any UK government document” As if the PML-N would have admitted to the theft if there was any mention of the UK Goverment.
Very serious allegations! All the characters are around, must be investigated properly.
Why don’t you sue them, then?
Better Shahbaz Sharif should file a law suit against this Newspaper, get more money, and I am sure, if it's NOT true, Daily Mail might be shut down.
is SS going to sue daily times if he thinks that the news Uk media published is baseless ??
Instead of calling it baseless go and sue them of you guys are clean
very disturbing..
Really! What did we expect? Will the come out accepting that Daily Mail is correct? They will never sue anyone in UK.
I is a open secret that foreign countries use aid money to buy political influence and fund missionaries
We will believe you... once you use the newspaper and take them to court and get decision in your favour
One more news like ever other day . PTI is in power strong with parliamentary support . Stop using container politics and don’t use media personal for crime investigation.
@Ilyas, And still fooling some people
£150,000 to £200 millions. The Sharifs worked veryy hard!
It has been proven time and time again how the money was stolen by this Sharif family. The family is putting the blame on Imran Khan as if he told them to steal. If Sharif family not involved in stealing then just explain where did they get the money from. Only the person stealing the money cannot justify the source.
@Karim Chema ,
Well you never now !!!
The whole world is wrong, only Shariffs are right!
Everyone is against poor sharif family... They are so honest... Really sad for such righteous people
Shame to our so called leaders and their families who even took away the aid money of earthquake survivors in their personal account.The report is based on the findings of how the money was used in Pakistan.
I am 100% sure, that SS stole the money. The way his entire family stole billions from Pakistan, no doubt, he has done the same in UK too.
What a mess in Pakistan by previous ruling elite.
Shahbaz and family has done it again even looted money from UK Government . UK government should freeze their bank accounts and seize their property . Further there is an BBC report on Sharif and family money operations ,,,
@F, I agree Shahbaz should sue them and inform the media .
He will not do that as Shahbaz knows UK is his home and where his wealth is .
I believe PMLN and the many journalists that are already working hard on media disproving this story.
No surprise here, how can any sharif family resist pocketing such large amounts of money.
Yet they have the audacity to hold press conferences and bash the govt for faltering economy. Have they any shame?
@F, endorsed.
Maryam will confirm her uncle laundered money
@Cricket Khan,
Supposing at the end of the day, it turns out to be the doing of PTI ?
Scotland must send a team to Pakistan and investigate. Also, UK chief justice must take action against Shahbaz Sharif and send him an international court warrant via Interpol to bring him to the UK to face criminal charges.
The Government should form an independent commission to investigate this money laundering scheme. It is absolutely essential that they the Government and law enforcement department should get to the bottom of this heinous crime committed on behest of the earth quake victims. Those people who committed this crime should not be spared any leniency according to the law of the land.
No credible new agency will publish such report unless they have evidence. if its baseless PMLN should sue daily mail. Enough of lies from PMLN Mafia.
How does Maryam Ahrenzeb know that the reporter who broke the story is controversial.
Shame on Shahbaz & his family. Pak must cooperate for extradition with UK in swap agreement for extradition of Ishaq Dar hiding in London.
imran has bit of influence among British tabloids, reporters, businessmen as well as politicians.....all foreign aid is overseen and supervised by foreign nationals, mostly the donor country's folks.....don't fool people by this hoax.
Where there is smoke there is a fire.
But they will not sue the UK newspaper because PMLN is baseless.
Does marriyum have any video related to this matter?
The newspaper must have done their research and did not use calibri font.
Don’t make false claims about suing the newspaper. If PMLN sues and loses the case then what?
Pretty smart people and corrupt to the bones. These people need to be exposed and dealt with. The funds that belonged to poor suffering Pakistanis, they put it in their accounts for a luxurious life overseas. How disgraceful. Are these muslims? Do they believe that there is an end too?
These media reports are baseless. However, the video produced by PMLN has strong basis... people of Pakistan don't believe these sharifs anymore.
Interesting read to understand how hawala operations work across countries.
The reason why SS and family will never sue Daily mail in a UK court is because to do so successfully they will have to prove the legitimacy of the transferred funds. Even Maryam Aurangzeb is not denying the transfer of money. This is a classical example of hawala/hundi transfers, and SS family simply cannot prove the legitimacy of these funds. I have no doubt this was a planted story, albeit legitimate, in view of Maryam Safdar's video leaks. Next few days will be very tough for SS.
If Shahbaz Sharif do not file law suit for libel against the news paper it would be presumed that the story is true.
Where there is smoke, there is fire.
"" A Department for International Development spokesperson said:
“The UK’s financial support to ERRA over this period was for payment by results – which means we only gave money once the agreed work, which was primarily focused on building schools, was completed, and the work audited and verified.
David Bro really u Done a great job keep up it
Why PML-N Spokesperson is always responding to allegations on Sharifs. The response should come from Sharifs or their personal spokesperson.
Despite all these revelations PML-N leadership continues to corrupt and under hand tactics to act as innocents
British Law takes libel , slander,defamation very seriously. If these allegations are false, why does n't Shahbaz Sharif approach the British court ? Sharifs can afford a high priced lawyer to plead their case.
"It is fabricated, baseless and a pack of lies that has been invented by Imran Khan's conspiratorial mind," said Aurangzeb. - So IK is so powerful and so influential that he controls British Press ! I guess he also unmasked Panama Papers. Quit playing blame game,wake up to reality.
Shahbaz should sue Daily Mail for defamation as law in UK cannot be manipulated otherwise he will be proven guilty and refund the looted wealth back to the nation.
Does he want a JIT formed?
Sue them right away. Otherwise they would be guilty.
Why Imran?
Shabaz Shrief there has to be some truth in this news, Don’t you agree?
@Justice for All, they will. Wait and see.
@Cricket Khan, let's wait and see.
it has clear cut evidence because David Rose actively react by twitter
@F, Suing the paper will be of no use, they have already mentioned their sources who are the officials of Imran Khan's government. The paper did not say they conducted independent inquiry. The paper's objective is to stop UK from giving aid to the victims of natural disasters around the world. Unfortunately, in their spite of Sharif family Imran Khan's government helped the paper with its objective.
I can say with certainty Shahbaz Shariff is NEVER going to take Daily Mail to court. He knows that if he did that skeletons will come tumbling out of the cupboard! British newspapers never publish a story if they do not have evidence to back it up.
There were corruption-related reports in the past in international media against Sharifs but they never dared to take legal actions. What did it mean?
Why blame Imran Khan and PTI Government? Did IK or the PTI instructed them to commit corruption and money laundering on such an astronomical scale? They will always do what they are good at, fool the people of Pakistan ! Despite being exposed so badly they still maintain that white is black!
@M. Ali, thy are in the process of "manufacturing" it
No smoke without a fire! The shameless PML-N will continue to deny and their loyal poodles such a Aurangzeb will support them, hopefully to their oblivion!
Good luck in suing the UK paper who are far better at investigations than their Pakistan counterparts.
It was a huge network so it remain a normal business terms since 1992 when NS made a law of free transfer of money.