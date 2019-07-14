Second round of Kartarpur Corridor talks between Pakistan and India held

The second round of talks between India and Pakistan regarding the Kartarpur Corridor were held on Sunday at Wagah, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a post shared on Twitter, Director General South Asia and Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal confirmed that the talks had begun.

India had earlier pulled out of the second bilateral meeting scheduled for April 2 after the two sides had met at Attari on March 14.

Dr Faisal is leading the Pakistani side while an eight-member Indian delegation is led by S.L. Das.

While speaking to media today, Dr Faisal said that under the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is "fully committed to materialising" the Kartarpur Corridor into a reality for the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in November this year.

The FO spokesperson said that 70 per cent of the gurdwara complex, terminal building and road had been completed.

Dr Faisal said that he hoped talks between the two sides today would be productive.

The corridor, a peace initiative of the Pakistani government, is being constructed to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. The corridor will provide Indian Sikhs visa-free access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Pakistan.

To work out modalities for the opening of Kartarpur opening, a Pakistani delegation visited Attari where a meeting was held with Indian officials on March 14. While the next round of talks was scheduled for April 2 at Wagah, India pulled out of it over reservations that pro-Khalistan activists such as Gopal Chawla and Bisan Singh had been included in Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee — a body that works for facilitating Sikh pilgrims.

The Indian Ministry for External Affairs on that occasion had stated: "The next meeting on the modalities can be scheduled at an appropriate time after receiving Pakistan’s response." Pakistan’s FO had then regretted the Indian decision to cancel the meeting.