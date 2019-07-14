DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 14, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Religious affairs ministry launches apps to assist pilgrims during Haj

Dawn.comJuly 14, 2019

Email

The ministry, as per Radio Pakistan, has asked pilgrims to use the Android apps for information. — AFP/File
The ministry, as per Radio Pakistan, has asked pilgrims to use the Android apps for information. — AFP/File

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has launched multiple mobile apps to help pilgrims during Haj and their stay in Saudi Arabia, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

The ministry, as per Radio Pakistan, has asked pilgrims to use the Android apps for information.

Haj flight operation from Pakistan started on July 4. For the first time, Saudi immigration staff conducted immigration process of 368 Pakistani pilgrims at Islamabad International Airport (IIA) under the Road to Makkah project.

The app, Mina Locator, can be used to identify the user's residence, the routes to different camps/maktabs, train stations, mosques, hospitals as well as other location in Mina.

The AlMaqsad app provides 3D indoor navigation of Masjid-al-Haram.

PakHajj Muavin is an app which provides information about the pilgrims, group information, building and maktab information and travel details.

Rehnuma-e-Hajj app, which is an Urdu language app, provides information and facilitates pilgrims performing Manasik-i-Haj.

The Pak Hajj Guide App provides information about preparing for Haj, including information about how to perform Haj, Umrah and Ziarat Madinah.

Every Muslim is required to perform Haj at least once in his/her lifetime if he or she has the means to do so. The religious pilgrimage is marked by Eidul Azha.

According to Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Eidul Azha will fall on Aug 12 this year.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 14, 2019

Afghan peace

SLOWLY, and indeed very carefully, the Afghan peace process seems to be moving forward, though incidents of violence...
Updated July 14, 2019

Judicial misconduct

The judiciary must meet the standards universally expected of the arbiters of the law.
July 14, 2019

Senate manoeuvrings

IN an apparent effort to thwart the opposition’s plans for the removal of Sadiq Sanjrani as Senate chairman, the...
Updated July 13, 2019

A future in peril

AS countries marked World Population Day on July 11, the figures for Pakistan painted an alarming picture of a ...
July 13, 2019

Sufi’s death

OVER the past four decades — particularly from the Zia era onwards — this country has seen a wide variety of...
July 13, 2019

Monsoon weather

IN Pakistan, rain presents itself as both a blessing and a curse. In recent years, however, it is the latter that is...