Senate raises objection over requisition of session

The Senate secretariat raised objection over the requisition of a session by the opposition members and directed them to submit their reply for further action.

According to a letter dated July 12, the secretariat received two separate requisitions by the same opposition members for convening a session.

Know more: In tit-for-tat move, PTI submits no-confidence resolution against Senate deputy chairman

"The procedure regarding the receipt of two requisitions for the summoning of a session of the Senate by the same members at the same time is not covered in the Constitution, the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Senate, 2012, or the standing orders," the letter read.

The secretariat requested the opposition to intimate to it which one of the two requisitions signed by the opposition members should be processed.

The Senate secretariat also attached two copies of applications for requisition of a session. One of the letters read that the members of the upper house want to discuss moving a resolution under rule 12 for removal of the chairman. The other said that the members demand for removal of the chairman and requisite a session of the Senate.

On Tuesday, opposition parties in the Senate had submitted a no-confidence resolution against Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani along with a requisition to convene the upper house for a session.

The resolution was submitted after a meeting between members of the opposition in the chamber of Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq, who chaired the meeting.

A decision to remove the chairman of the upper house was made at a multi-party conference on June 26. The move is meant to be the first step towards mounting pressure on the PTI-led coalition government.

On July 12, in a tit-for-tat move, senators of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and its allies had also submitted a no-confidence resolution in the Senate secretariat against Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla.