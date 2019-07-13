DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 13, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan win the cricket world cup — but not the one you think

Dawn.comUpdated July 13, 2019

Email

The Pakistan parliamentary cricket team pose with their medals. — Photo: Twitter
The Pakistan parliamentary cricket team pose with their medals. — Photo: Twitter

Pakistan may have failed to make it to the semifinals of the coveted ICC Cricket World Cup, but the country's lawmakers fared better than their counterparts from six other countries to win the first Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup in London on Friday.

The four-day tournament had begun on Tuesday with lawmakers from Pakistan, England, Australia, New Zealand, India, Bangladesh and Afghanis­tan taking to the field.

As many as 25 members of parliament, led by Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, son of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, represented Pakistan in the event.

After legislators from the other participating nations failed to advance with their sporting prowess, it was down to Pakistan and Bangladesh to vie for the title.

The Bangladesh parliamentary team managed to score 104 runs at the loss of eight wickets in their overs.

Pakistan began their chase on a strong note, reaching 41-1 at the end of seven overs.

A 20-run knock from an over put the Green Shirts firmly in charge as the match proceeded. And thanks to a splendid display by Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, who put 52 runs not out on the scoreboard, Pakistan proceeded to win the final by nine wickets with eight overs to spare.

Chris Heaton-Harris, a British Member of Parliament who organised the tournament, had termed Pakistan as the favourites to lift the trophy, saying they had been in training camps for quite some time with their national coach.

The announcement of the 25-member Pakistan cricket team had drawn criticism on social media with people saying that despite austerity measures taken by the PTI government and imposition of heavy taxes on the citizens, the government was sending the parliamentarians’ cricket team to London.

The led the National Assembly Secretariat to issue a statement and say that the expenses on account of transportation to the UK, accommodation and other costs would be borne by the team members and the managerial staff.

“This decision has been taken keeping in view the ongoing austerity measures adopted by parliament and other government departments in order to lessen burden on public exchequer,” the statement had said.

Taking to Twitter, former finance minister Asad Umar congratulated the parliamentary team on their victory and reminded the nation that the lawmakers had travelled to participate in the tournament "not at taxpayers cost".

The team was selected by the Pakistan Cricket Board after an assessment on the field while playing friendly matches with cricket clubs and departmental teams in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

WorldCup19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Karachi King
Jul 13, 2019 01:35pm

Good news. Atleast we have a World Cup not from ICC but from IPC :)

Recommend 0
Majnu786
Jul 13, 2019 01:53pm

Is it even considered professional level sports?

Recommend 0
Sid
Jul 13, 2019 01:53pm

For once good news from the parliamentarians

Recommend 0
A
Jul 13, 2019 01:58pm

I hope they don’t mess around here.

Recommend 0
Babu
Jul 13, 2019 02:06pm

Wonderful news. Good job. I hope the taxpayers didn't pay for your trip to England for you to win this award.

Recommend 0
Hasina
Jul 13, 2019 02:06pm

Well done - good to represent our country. I commend the lawmakers who did it at their own cost.

Recommend 0
Usman
Jul 13, 2019 02:06pm

oh yes solved all key public interest issues and now on a break!

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 13, 2019 02:11pm

Well done and keep it up.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A mean streak

A mean streak

To deprive an ailing 70-year-old of decent food is nasty.

Editorial

Updated July 13, 2019

A future in peril

AS countries marked World Population Day on July 11, the figures for Pakistan painted an alarming picture of a ...
July 13, 2019

Sufi’s death

OVER the past four decades — particularly from the Zia era onwards — this country has seen a wide variety of...
July 13, 2019

Monsoon weather

IN Pakistan, rain presents itself as both a blessing and a curse. In recent years, however, it is the latter that is...
July 12, 2019

Taxes and business

IN his meeting with Karachi business leaders from trade and industry on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan did the...
Updated July 12, 2019

Train tragedy

The government and the railway authorities know very well why accidents take place and what needs to be done.
July 12, 2019

The voiceless ones

A WORRYING trend of keeping wild animals inside cages and private zoos within homes is reported to be on the rise...