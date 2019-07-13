Drugs 'planted' in Rana’s car, opposition senators claim
ISLAMABAD: Members of a parliamentary body on Friday doubted the government’s version that MNA Rana Sanaullah had 15 kilograms of drugs worth Rs220 million in his car.
“There is a general scare that anyone can plant drugs in anyone’s car. The matter has been hushed up. We want to know exact details of the case of Rana Sanaullah’s arrest,” said Senator Saleem Zia of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, who raised the issue during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control.
“Why would a politician and a former law minister be carrying drugs with him and that too in such huge quantities?” Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Anwar Lal Dean asked a senior official from the narcotics ministry and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).
The committee members implied that the drugs were planted in the car of Mr Sanaullah, who was arrested on the Faisalabad-Lahore Motorway. His arrest prompted protest from the PML-N members, who condemned his apprehension. They argued that Mr Sanaullah was arrested without any allegation and case against him, terming it the worst example of lawlessness and political revenge.
Nonetheless, in his response, ANF Director General Maj General Mohammad Arif Malik urged the members to desist from making assumptions.
“The minister for narcotics has already given a briefing on the matter. It would be unreasonable to assume that drugs were planted on him [Mr Sanaullah]. Members should either come forward with proof that he was framed or believe the version of the ANF that drugs were recovered from him,” the ANF director general said.
As many as 95 per cent of the 1,200 persons arrested on charges of narcotics recently had been convicted after sufficient evidence was presented in the court, said Maj Gen Malik. He urged the members to wait for a decision by the court in Mr Sanaullah’s case.
Narcotics control ministry secretary Amjad Javed Saleemi also urged the members that it was too early to give any judgement at any level.
“We will send a complete report on the matter. There are so many things that police officers should not discuss before presenting them in the court of law. The ANF DG has the rank of a major general who would not misinform the members,” said Mr Saleemi.
Nonetheless, Kamran Michael requested the chairman of the committee to summon Narcotics Control Minister Shehryar Afridi for a thorough briefing on the arrest of Mr Sanaullah. “He had been elected seven times and the minister for narcotics control should personally brief the committee,” Mr Michael said.
After the meeting, Mr Saleemi declined to respond to questions posed by media persons.
Later in the evening, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said at a press conference that the government was trying to silence Mr Sanaullah.
The headline of this article has been changed for purposes of clarity.
Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2019
Comments (74)
So drugs were there, it is admitted! And if these were implanted, then, it should be easy for the defense lawyers to fight the case and have him exonerated. Of course, in that case he will not have any thing to do with the shady figures! But what if he is found hobnobing with all these doubtful characters?
Because it fetches him tons of money???
Why Rana is being painted as angel all of a sudden.
A likely story. Exactly, who would even think of him. A Perfect felon - getting away with perfect felony, near perfect. Maybe this was a share for some payment to somebody for something big.
The bigger they are the bigger the crime with which they try to get away each time.
I don't trust them. It's time Pakistani police and ANF and even soldiers get body cams.
Drugs or no drugs, thugs deserve to be behind bars.
Because he is a known criminal?
Because he was the head goon of Punjab for a long time, a false sense of power had engulfed him that he is one of the untouchable. And in his convey with guards and protocol no one will be able to touch him. he has been proven wrong.
It is the atrocities of Model Town that are catching up to him.
He has been doing it for ages....... has been involved in so many other illegal businesses and social ills.....
Exactly the reason why he would be carrying them. Nobody would suspect.
Mafia trying very hard to save Rana Sanaullah by maligning institutions.
Political victim. He might be criminal but he won’t peddle drugs himself.
All drug mafia say the same once caught “drugs were planted in their car or luggage”. We had a famous drug case when an Australian young girl MS Corby was caught with drugs in Indonesia and she payed innocent card but was sentenced 15 years in jail. Mr Sana is part of drug cartel and has been caught red handed.
@Haider Khan Pakistan, Your contention is correct. Also it was presumed that an influential personality like Rana Sanaullah will not be stopped/ believable that he was carrying the narcotics in his own vehicle. Lastly remember that one could join any mafia voluntarily but CANNOT come out of it voluntarily.
Lal Dean sahib- the answer to why Rana would carry the drugs in his car is this - He believed that no one would dare touch him. This is exactly the notion you are strengthening, the line that his car should not have been touched. Why? Because he is such a decent man? No. But because he is (at least was) so powerful. He would carry it now because the PMLN needs cash to buy street protesters.
Pmln spinning,the pak drug agency is very professional, do not spread negative narrative about your agancies to protect the currupt ,or you will not have any law and order left !
One of the most corrupt "Narco-Politician". Capable and committed to silence anybody who spoke against him. Some say, he even had the whole Sharif family under his thumb. He was the undisputed head of the Punjab narcotics movement. His carriers were very active in PIA and Pakistan Railways. His name is in BSP files as a drug supplier and money exchanger.
Maybe he is on drugs & needs a lot to operate normally
Regardless of all this guy was bad bad guy and one way or other he end where he supposed to be otherwise it impossible to prove guilty to all these smart crooks we call Politicians.
It’s a well known fact in faisalabad that rana sanuallah is in a drug business. The reason he travelled with 8 million worth of drugs because police don’t stop ex leaders cars.
If so where lies the credibility of institutions as ANF is headed by Major geney
Why not make every MNA take a drug and alcohol test?
Surprise surprise official 1 will also fail.
Maybe because he (like most people in his political party) are arrogant and feel they are untouchable?
A case of politicians coming together to save one of them. Let the law take its own course.
Then and now his main mission was same, make quick big bucks. No wonder in the catch.
Stop covering up.....huge cash money is involved in this deal.....
The man is a thug. So many accusations for years. Folks like him feel they are untouchable. One time or the other they all make mistakes and get caught.
Naya Pakistan is going through cultural cleansing where thugs and powerful were consider untrained / righteous.
We must trust the Government. This is essential for naya Pakistan.
He made all his money through Drugs and Extortion. His seat in the Parliament is due to his influence in the Drug Mafia.
Because no one would suspect him of smuggling drugs?
Very irresponsible of the senate to prejudge the case before it is heard in court. The accused is not a saint and has a track record of criminal activities.
Because he’s a goon and Murderer of 14 innocents.
Don't make Rana Sanaullah a holy cow. He is also the mastermind behind model town Lahore massacre. There are many drug mafia bosses in corrupt PMLN and he is one of them.
We all know he is a criminal.
Typical fascist tactics to trap opposition being used by PTI government.
He might be taking advantage of being the parliamentarian as no one would ever check him...
Every one he is goon of faisala and yet everyone portray him angel. I will not surprise if PMLN major funding from drugs saling
There was an order from the PM house?
It might be reasonable to question whether the drugs were there, or not. But the quantity seems logical. If he were involved in drugs business, why would he be dealing at a small scale? He would either have very large amounts, or non at all.
Because he is a criminal!!!
So these parliamentarians, believe a lieing, corrupt thug of 'model town' fame but not their own ANF, set up by their respective governments. What traitors to the nation. Expose names of these parliamentarians so public can know the anti state people who are living of the public money.
@Daskalos, Remember Nawaz Sharif raid on Supreme Court in Lahore. That is fascism.
@Mk, Good if there was order, it means PM is cleaning Pakistan of crooks.
Now Committee of thieves will decide his innocence?
Sharif Sicilians want their guru back.
ANF say they have the footage of recovering the drugs from Rana's car. Besides, they claim they have recordings of calls between Rana and drug dealers along with other corroborative evidence of Rana's involvement in drugs peddling. Let's see what evidence ANF present in the court.
@Daskalos, except PTI isn't fascist, Indian troll.
he is the most unlikely to be stopped. he is the most unlikely to be intercepted. this is why ..... he used his stature to work against this country. period.
@Faisal, and he has been doing it for a while.
@Adnan A, because it serves the opposition.
Rana was a certified DON of Faisalabad, and was said to be involved in every major crime, so lets not allow him to run Scot free this time.
Answer is very simple , he is involved in it.
Talking sense!!!
@Asim,
Not your fault...
So say the usual corrupt PML-N & PPP mouthpieces! Prove it in court of law and then deal with the consequences. This guy was your law minister and his past record of behaviour and statements against members of public speaks volumes about his character. He is a disgrace to the whole ‘political’ system in Pakistan.
How someone “planted” such a huge amount of drugs despite strict security around Rana Saheb??? The only way it can happen is with only Rana Saheb’s permission!!
I have no doubts and say candidly that based on Rana Sanaullah's track records, he is part of a mafia gang and all the evidences indicate that he has been involved in serious crimes including planning and executing killings of people. Why he is suddenly painted as 'innocent'?
Maybe true. But this man is not clean. Maybe this was a way of getting to him. Live by the sword, DIE by the sword. I was surprised why he was not one of the first one to be nabbed by nab. This man has history. You only need to speak to people in his area, and you will know the facts. I will not drop any tears for him.
This is political vendetta nothing less nothing more. Wrong precedent and in just within this decade even IK will be in jail as PLMN will take revenge when they are back to power which will happen whenever a little fair elections happen.
Let the law of the land decide whether he is guilty or not...Who are they to judge...are they above the judiciary...all these corrupt politicians...
Doesn't these senators and parliamentarians have any issue to discuss which is in the interest of common people who voted them here ? I am sure someone can write books on the issues of common people in Pakistan but why don't they discuss it here which is actual job.
"Why would a politician and a former law minister be carrying drugs with him and that too in such huge quantities?” Very simple Saleem Zia saheb no body among civil security forces's person can dare to search political person like Rana Sanaullah, who remained as strong man of PML(N)'s govt in Punjan. Please update yourself Mr. Zia
These PML-N senators who said that Nawaz Sharif didn't do any corruption, they don't have guts to ask convicted PML-N members to provide money trails and why Mariam prepared and submitted fake documents in the court.
No one has forgotten 'Model town' massacre, pregnant women and children included.
He is innocent until proven guilty ...... but with his reputation I doubt many will cry if the verdict goes against him.....many of the comments point to that.
Knowing that there were drugs in the car, wouldn't it be better to let them proceed and haul them up at their destination? The real culprits would then have been seized and the real destination abroad revealed.
The guy is a crook. He should go to jail
It is beyond any doubt that an influencial person like Rana Sanaullah will not make such blunder to carry huge quantity of drugs with him. But, people are so happy to see him behind bars because he is a bad person.
ANF and allies can do any thing with any body in this country !!! It was a scam indeed !!
Just like the letter from Qatari Prince was printed inside the Supreme Court - using Calibre fonts!?
Or like IK secretly established offshore Panama shell companies for the Sharifs, set up their bank accounts and bought flats in London in their names?
Yet, he still chooses to live in Pakistan?
Yes, makes a lot of sense!
Correct reason because some of the Parliament members of PML-N are involved in this drug scandal and are trying hard themselves to get out of this mess by trying to safe Rana Sanullah.
You can not trust these Shamless politicians of PMLN and PPP. .
Neither irony nor sarcasm is argument.
“Why would a politician be carrying drugs on him” - PPP So only poor people of small means commit crimes. Shame on PPP