DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 13, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan, India commence Track-II dialogue

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 13, 2019

Email

The dialogue has been titled ‘Beyond Politics and Polemics New Beginning on a Difficult Trail’. — APP/File
The dialogue has been titled ‘Beyond Politics and Polemics New Beginning on a Difficult Trail’. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: A two-day Track-II dialogue between Pakistan and India commenced on Friday.

The dialogue, titled ‘Beyond Politics and Polemics New Beginning on a Difficult Trail’, was hosted by the Regional Peace Institute. The discussions were the first round of the initiative and the second round would be held in New Delhi in September. Six delegates from India are participating in the dialogue.

“Here we are finally trying to untangle the tricky knot! It is always the scent of possibilities that sustains my hope for the future. Let’s do a toast to a tomorrow of peace and reconciliation,” event host and founder of the Regional Peace Institute Raoof Hasan tweeted.

The theme of the first session was ‘With young leading the charge – discovering new paths for reconciliation & progress’, and the second session was on ‘Moving to overcome challenges – formulating a vision of the future’.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood will address the participants of the dialogue on the second day.

The last notable Track-II meeting between Pakistan and India took place in Islamabad on April 28-30, 2018, and was one of the oldest Track-II initiatives between the two countries.

Heightened bilateral tensions and Indian elections this year had halted all previous engagements between the two countries.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2019

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Dr.sahab
Jul 13, 2019 09:44am

Good try but i hope it would be fruitfull

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A mean streak

A mean streak

To deprive an ailing 70-year-old of decent food is nasty.

Editorial

Updated July 13, 2019

A future in peril

AS countries marked World Population Day on July 11, the figures for Pakistan painted an alarming picture of a ...
July 13, 2019

Sufi’s death

OVER the past four decades — particularly from the Zia era onwards — this country has seen a wide variety of...
July 13, 2019

Monsoon weather

IN Pakistan, rain presents itself as both a blessing and a curse. In recent years, however, it is the latter that is...
July 12, 2019

Taxes and business

IN his meeting with Karachi business leaders from trade and industry on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan did the...
Updated July 12, 2019

Train tragedy

The government and the railway authorities know very well why accidents take place and what needs to be done.
July 12, 2019

The voiceless ones

A WORRYING trend of keeping wild animals inside cages and private zoos within homes is reported to be on the rise...