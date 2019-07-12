There's more to the ‘journalist’ who heckled FM Qureshi over free speech

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was heckled by a Canadian participant at a digital media freedom conference in United Kingdom over Twitter censorship.
During a panel discussion on free speech on Thursday, Qureshi was interrupted by Ezra Levant of The Rebel Media — a Canadian far-right political website that has a history of running conspiratorial content regarding Pakistan.
In a video clip of the verbal assault on the minister shared by journalist Munizae Jahangir on Twitter, Levant said the organisers should be embarrassed to invite a “censorious thug” to talk about free speech.
The journalist alleged that his Twitter account had been suspended over complaints from the Pakistan government.
“That’s exactly what I’m talking about. Twitter didn’t delete my whole account. But they deleted a tweet they said violated Pakistani law. Twitter said that to me in an email. I’m in Canada. Twitter is in America. But Pakistan censored us,” he tweeted.
Levant's verbal assault on the Pakistani minister was covered extensively in international media — which lauded Levant for "uncovering the real face of Pakistan” — and shared gleefully by critics of the incumbent government.
But while pervasive censorship in Pakistan is a very valid concern and criticism of the same should in no way be discouraged, there is more to the incident than which was immediately obvious.
Levant’s Twitter bio reads: “Rebel commander at The Rebel Media. We tell the other side of the story.”
On Rebel Media, which is a right-wing white supremacist website, the author claims to have been designated “most irritating Canadian” by The Globe and Mail’s TV critic in 2014.
Rebel Media's team of citizen journalists, on a post about its reporting plan for covering the conference, had written that they will “do our best to grill politicians about their censorship plans”.
Not surprisingly, besides reporting on the FM Qureshi spat, The Rebel Media’s coverage of the conference featured a campaign in support of Stephen Yaxley-Lennon — also known as Tommy Robinson, a British far-right and anti-Islam activist — and the blasphemous Danish cartoon controversy.
“Among the displays [at the conference] is a wall dedicated to censorship and political cartoons, but the absence of the infamous Danish Mohammad cartoon gives the display a different feeling,” Rebel Media fumed.
A look into Rebel Media’s coverage of Pakistan also reveals that it has advocated in the past against foreign aid to the country, painting it as an “extremist, radical state, home to some of the greatest monsters on earth.”
Some of their other headlines include: “Radical Pakistani national runs illegally in Canadian election” and “Facebook’s ugly relationship with Pakistan #FacebookDropPakistan.”
Other team members of the Canadian far-right outlet include Gavin McInnes of the neo-fascist organisation Proud Boys, and far-right English media personality Katie Hopkins.
The Rebel’s YouTube channel, Rebel Media, has more than one million subscribers, but usually breaks more than 10,000 views on any given video. Columns and video segments of the web network largely revolve around fear-mongering about immigrants and advancing racist, Islamophobic, and white nationalist tropes.
While the claims made by Levant on Pakistan’s complaint to Twitter for his account suspension remain unverified, the website’s sectoral agendas certainly give rise to important questions about the root of his anger.
Comments (11)
Stephen Yaxley-Lennon of the English Defence League and UKIP has been jailed for contempt of court. He is being bankrolled by Steve Bannon and far right in USA. Their agenda is to spread hatred towards Muslims. They have targeted Pak because of its stand on Islamophobia.
He is not a journalist but an anti Islam activist. Please use his correct title.
lauded Levant for ‘’uncovering the real face of Pakistan”.
This is what modi trolls love to do; nothing surprising here!
rebel media and its reporters are well known for their anti Islam rhetoric in general. They always interfere on behalf of right wing and Zionist interests in painting a wrong image of Islam and Muslims.
The said journalists are biased, and dishonest in reporting.
Wow! A journalist from nowhere just tried to be the champion of human rights in Pakistan. Funny! Such people work on ulterior agendas. He should shed some light on hypocrisy of western world.
FM Quershi handled it very well. A real good foreign minister.
"Rebel Commander" - otherwise known as a slightly overweight man with a laptop and a fear of Pakistanis. Scary times indeed!
As i said it before freedom goes as far as the law allows it. Every time freedom challenges law, the law prevails. This is the case everywhere, even in the Western world, so don't be fooled by this freedom propaganda of the West because in the West they say freedom, freedom but the moment the freedom runs counter to Western interests, it is curtailed under one pretext or other.
That is why I say freedom comes with responsibility, so use it smartly.
Ezra Levant is a racist. Best to ignore anything he has to say as no one listens to him apart from his fellow racists.
You mean a racist background.