DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 12, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

In tit-for-tat move, PTI submits no-confidence resolution against Senate deputy chairman

Nadir GuramaniJuly 12, 2019

Email

PTI Senator Shibli Faraz and other senators submit no-confidence resolution against Senate deputy chairman in the Senate secretariat. — Photo courtesy author
PTI Senator Shibli Faraz and other senators submit no-confidence resolution against Senate deputy chairman in the Senate secretariat. — Photo courtesy author

Senators of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and its allies on Friday submitted a no-confidence resolution in the Senate secretariat against Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla.

The resolution is backed by at least 26 senators, PTI Senator Shibli Faraz told reporters. The senators have demanded Mandviwalla's removal under Rule 12 (Removal of Chairman or Deputy Chairman) of the Rules of Procedure in Conduct of Business in the Senate and Article 61, read along with Article 53(7)(c).

The move comes three days after senators of the opposition parties submitted a no-confidence resolution against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani along with a requisition to convene the Upper House for a session where a motion of no-confidence can be initiated.

Talking to reporters today, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said that following the opposition's step to remove Sanjrani, members of government had a meeting with the prime minister.

"Our stance is that when they did not honour our votes [that were cast in favour of Sanjrani] and withdrew their support for the Senate chairman, we will withdraw our support for the deputy chairman," he said.

He said that Sanjrani had run the Upper House "with dignity" for the past one and a half year and there was "no reason to remove him".

Khattak also denied allegations of horse trading, saying that "15-20 members in the Senate are completely independent".

'Strange tradition'

Reacting to the no-confidence resolution against him, Senate Deputy Chairman Mandviwalla said: "If members of the Senate think I should not remain in office, I will step down happily."

He added that some senators had told him that they were "told to sign the resolution".

"This has never happened in the Senate before; this is a strange tradition that is not good for the Senate," he remarked.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 12, 2019

Taxes and business

IN his meeting with Karachi business leaders from trade and industry on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan did the...
Updated July 12, 2019

Train tragedy

The government and the railway authorities know very well why accidents take place and what needs to be done.
July 12, 2019

The voiceless ones

A WORRYING trend of keeping wild animals inside cages and private zoos within homes is reported to be on the rise...
July 11, 2019

Sindh’s water woes

UNDER the scorching sun, they marched north, from Kharo Chan to Thatta. Approximately 1,500 people traversed 140km...
July 11, 2019

Why involve intel?

CONVENER of the subcommittee of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee, PTI MNA Noor Alam Khan, has...