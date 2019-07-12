Hussain Nawaz offered me 'Rs500m bribe' to resign after Al-Azizia verdict: judge Arshad Malik
Accountability judge Arshad Malik has claimed that he was offered a Rs500 million cash bribe by the son of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz, who demanded that the judge resign on the grounds that he "could no longer deal with the guilt of having convicted" Nawaz under duress in the Al-Azizia/Hill Metal Establishment reference.
In an affidavit submitted to the Islamabad High Court chief justice, the judge claimed that he was offered bribes and threatened with dire consequences by PML-N representatives initially to force him into issuing verdicts in favour of Nawaz in the Al-Azizia and Flagship Investments references, and later to coerce him into resigning from his office.
The judge claimed that in early 2018, an acquaintance named Nasir Janjua, who was associated with the PML-N, "implored" him to issue verdicts of acquittal in the Al-Azizia and Flagship references, saying that it was on his personal recommendation to then prime minister Nawaz Sharif that he (Malik) was appointed as judge in the accountability court.
During the arguments stage of the references' trial, the judge said he was again approached by Janjua with a "financial offer" from Nawaz of Rs100 million but that he refused the offer.
The offer was shortly followed by a "thinly veiled threat of physical harm and intimidation" by Nasir Butt, the PML-N 'sympathiser' who recorded the video shared by Maryam that started the controversy, the judge claimed.
"The threat was delivered by Nasir Butt saying to me in an intimidating tone that he owed Mian Nawaz Sharif a lot, as he (Nawaz) had helped him avoid punishment for 4-5 murders committed by him (Butt) by using his immense political influence and, therefore, he (Butt) was willing to go to any extent to help [Nawaz] in the trials he was facing," judge Malik claimed.
He said when he refused to accept the bribes and give in to the alleged threats, "manipulated" video clips were screened by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz at a press conference in which she claimed the judge had confessed to have been "pressured and blackmailed" into issuing a verdict against Nawaz.
Read the full affidavit submitted by judge Malik:
New Doc 2019-07-12 13.50.13 by Dawndotcom on Scribd
Comments (32)
Another lie, may be under pressure!
After thought. He should have brought such type of offer (if made) in the knowledge of monitoring judge.
Of course the Sharif's had plenty of looted money, and trying to corrupt the system is their best ploy, as is it after threats that Zardari has been using and will use. He had the policeman who caught Ayyan Ali murdered already.
He went to nawaz residence ? Why a sitting judge go to a under trial person residence. i am not a law student but it doesnt seems correct. Why didnt he inform supreme court of the bribes he is being offered then.why he is telling everything after the video release?
Who is going to believe you after what has happened, honourable judge sahib?
Judge keeps on coming with different storied everyday.its time the supreme court takes notice nd finishes the drama.
you were the judge mate. what actions you took when you were offered bribe?
Again deep state is active to discredit victims of this injustice just like they protect people like Rao Anwar who are roaming freely on streets after killing hundreds of people.
I fully support Maryam to fight most powerful people alone.
Maryam is not out of hot water. She will be soon prosecuted for proving that she did not doctored the videos.
Although lawyers and judges are the angels of Pakistan, but in this case, there is a very slight and tiny blemish on credibility of this honorable judge. Perhaps he can resign and not allow stain to fall on others, instead of making desperate counter accusations.
Until yesterday Faroq Naseem’s law ministry was insisting that IHC must look in to the matter and decide and now IHC has decided to remove him,why faroq Naseem is defending the judge.?
@abdullah, and Supreme Court is also occupied by judges.
These Sharifs will go to any extent in this game of dirty politics. The systme needs over hauling and these old dirty politicians needs to be dealt with asap
Imran Khan can pull a masterstroke here. Arrange for sending the family of the judge abroad on the government's expense so all the talk of "pressure" is put to rest. Then prosecute this case and after verdict, send the judge abroad as well so he can make an unhindered statement if he is being "personally pressured".
Why he didn't come out before?
Too little, too late. Why didn't he say that or reported the same to his superiors prior to the release of the so-called "fake" video?
@Dehunxai, so he and Hussain both be at Saudi at same time is just a coincidence.
Whatever the story is, one thing is clear for sure our judiciary isn't independent and I can't see happening this in far future.
And you just like to wait for 1000 mln to accept it
Why the Honrable Judge remained silent and involved with these people??
Stories!!!
Are these not legal documents of an under trial case. Can they be publicly displayed?
@Nh, Because he may not be saying the truth.
@FK, Perhaps they feel the guilt.
Judge Malik should have reported the matter to his bosses timely. Hussain Nawaz who offered bribe ought be prosecuted. Judge Malik violated the ethics by maintaining contact with the interested parties in trial. The case in which he exonerated Nawaz ought be reopened and tried and not the one in which he was found guilty with 7 years sentence.
Judge Arshad Malik has claimed that he was offered a Rs500 million cash bribe for an Al-Azizia verdict favorable to Nawaz Sharif. Does he have a proof? If he has an indisputable proof, it will settle the issue. Let the proof, if any, be shared with the media and the public.
A judge is making the claims of bribery against PML-N, that’s a serious offense with serious jail time. The truth needs to come out without any reasonable doubt, this could be huge.
This is all happening here in Pakistan.
Going to be interesting now
@mk, it’s a fight she will lose because ultimately she is wrong and her lies by nature will fail her.
He must be tried for remaining silent for so long.
PMLN is making us believe what the judge said in video but ignoring what the judge said in IHC. Since both sides put allegations on each other therefore an inquiry must be done by competent forum.
What a perfect time to make these allegations!