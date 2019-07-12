DAWN.COM

Maryam calls for Al-Azizia verdict to be declared void following judge Malik's removal

Dawn.comUpdated July 12, 2019

In a series of posts shared on Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said that the matter was not about the removal of a judge instead it was about suspending the verdict that the judge had issued. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Friday called for the verdict against her father former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to be expunged following the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) decision to remove accountability judge Arshad Malik from his post.

In a series of posts shared on Twitter, Maryam said that the matter was not about the removal of a judge instead it was about suspending the verdict that the judge had issued.

"The matter is about removing the verdict, which this judge had given under pressure, from the court record."

Judge Malik, on Dec 4, 2018, had handed ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif seven years in jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference. He, however, had acquitted him in a second reference related to Flagship Investments, saying "there was no case against Nawaz".

In a subsequent post, Maryam said: "The clear meaning of the removal of the judge is that the judiciary has accepted the truth."

"If this is the case, how can a verdict by this judge being maintained?"

She asked why her father was not being released if the judge, who had given the verdict in the case against him, was removed.

In a third post, Maryam asked: "A judge [...] was found guilty of misconduct and was removed from his post; how can the subject of his misconduct be punished?"

Maryam said that an individual, who had remained the prime minister of Pakistan three times, was behind bars despite being proven to be innocent today.

"Is it enough to only remove the judge? Certainly not," she wrote.

She requested the judiciary to declare void the verdict against her father and to release him without any delays.

"Now this matter is not restricted just to Nawaz Sharif. I am turning to the judiciary for justice. I will keep waiting."

'Release Nawaz immediately'

While calling for the immediate release of Nawaz, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that the verdict against Nawaz had become void.

The president of the PML-N said that following the judge's removal, there was no justification for keeping Nawaz in jail.

"Keeping Nawaz Sharif in jail for even a minute is now illegal."

He said that the video and all the facts connected to it had been proven to be true.

"The verdict given against Nawaz Sharif under pressure should be declared void."

Nullify the verdict, release Nawaz: PML-N

The PML-N was quick to react to the news regarding the removal of the judge, with its spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb saying that the verdict against Nawaz Sharif should be declared null and void and he should "be released immediately".

"It has been confirmed that the video is real," she said in a statement shared by the PML-N on Twitter, adding: "[The] judge sahib has conceded that he made the decisions under pressure."

Aurangzeb said that after the removal of the judge, the legal basis for the verdict against Nawaz had automatically ended.

"After the removal of the judge, it has been proven that the facts that Maryam Nawaz brought before the people of Pakistan were correct."

Judge video controversy

Comments (24)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Syed Ghazanfar Abbas
Jul 12, 2019 01:26pm

Sweet dreaming? Please furnish the document (aslee) that are being asked from last 2 years. Thank you.

Recommend 0
Awan
Jul 12, 2019 01:31pm

What a daughter. She stood by her father when so called macho men and brother ran away. More power to her and to all the women around.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 12, 2019 01:33pm

Very logical demand.

Recommend 0
Ghauri Kamran
Jul 12, 2019 01:34pm

She is quite right

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jul 12, 2019 01:36pm

@M. Saeed, Wow, so come on TV show a video and you should be released, what a logic.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jul 12, 2019 01:37pm

She is right.

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jul 12, 2019 01:38pm

If the video is genuine, take it to the court, take it to the forensic and make your case. Silly drama by social media.

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jul 12, 2019 01:38pm

So calibri font was genuine, Qatari letter was genuine, all the deeds were genuine, and of course this video is genuine. So loets reinstate NS and everything will be ok.

Recommend 0
Skeptic
Jul 12, 2019 01:45pm

The verdict should be reviewed - as it is under appeal any way - but not voided outright based on some flimsy allegations.

In the end, the sentence may turn out to be too lenient.

Recommend 0
Shahidam
Jul 12, 2019 01:52pm

Not so fast. It is still very much a judicial matter. Now it has taken a new turn which may prove even more dangerous. A lie has many tax s and guises but truth has only one. Only truth will survive.

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Jul 12, 2019 01:52pm

@Awan, of course.....please don't be in a hurry - she has dug her own grave...just wait and see.....

Recommend 0
kabeeelakhan
Jul 12, 2019 01:52pm

@Awan, LIke father like daughter! meaning corrupt .

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 12, 2019 01:55pm

If you declare this void, declare all Cass where judges were removed, void also. A dangerous precedence to set.

Recommend 0
TJ
Jul 12, 2019 01:55pm

So what about the acquittal NS got from the same judge. Shouldn't there be a retrail there as well.

Recommend 0
zaheer
Jul 12, 2019 01:55pm

Then same for the Flagship Investments; Verdict across this should be voided too.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 12, 2019 01:56pm

@Awan, Crooks of feather stick togather.

Recommend 0
Abbas kd
Jul 12, 2019 01:58pm

Absolutely right she is. This was the second judge who made allegations of being pressured about the verdicts against Nawaz Sharif. Not only Nawaz Sharif now should be released but also must be compensated for wrongful confiction & sufferings this verdict inflicted on his entire family

Recommend 0
Tzaman
Jul 12, 2019 01:58pm

First, Ms. Maryam you proved that you are a tough person. Great that we now have A Leader. A common saying justice has to be seen to be judicious. This judgement now stands doubtful. So is not tenable anymore.

Recommend 0
Tayyab
Jul 12, 2019 02:22pm

Best she can get is a retrial.

Recommend 0
iffi
Jul 12, 2019 02:28pm

Courts should investigate before removing the Judge ... how come a convicted lady's video that too certified liar be considered authentic

Recommend 0
mohd Azee
Jul 12, 2019 02:32pm

Maryam is the real leader now. Dismiss this government and conduct fresh elections, I am sure Maryam will be the new PM. Long live Maryam.

Recommend 0
Haider Khan
Jul 12, 2019 02:33pm

Yes, declare it void and sentence NS 14 years which should have been the punishment.

Recommend 0
Zakir
Jul 12, 2019 02:34pm

Great step by judiciary. Now release the great leader NS who is going to win by more than two-third majority in the coming elections. PTI proved a farce and failed on all aspects. Instead of focusing economy and governance it is indicating opposition and opponents.

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Jul 12, 2019 02:37pm

@Tzaman, Passion makes the best observations and the sorriest conclusions.

Recommend 0

