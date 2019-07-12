US general calls for maintaining military ties with Pakistan
WASHINGTON: The future US military chief said on Thursday that the United States needs to maintain strong military-to-military ties with Pakistan, based on the shared interests of the two countries.
Gen Mark Milley, President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also warned at his nomination hearing that a premature withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan would be a strategic mistake.
“If confirmed as chairman, my objective will be to preserve the defence relationship between the United States and Pakistan even as we press Pakistan to take action on US requests,” Gen Milley told the Senate Armed Services Committee at a hearing in Washington.
“While we have suspended security assistance and paused major defence dialogues, we need to maintain strong military-to- military ties based on our shared interests,” he added.
Read: White House confirms July 22 meeting between PM Imran, US President Trump
The statement, coming 10 days before Imran Khan’s first visit to Washington as prime minister, underlines a key element of the US-Pakistan relationship, the long, and once, close partnership between the two militaries.
It also highlights Pakistan’s support to the Afghan reconciliation process and hints at the role Islamabad played in persuading Taliban leaders to join talks with US in Doha. Pakistan is also believed to have cooperated with the United States in arranging an intra-Afghan dialogue, held in Doha earlier this week.
“I think pulling out prematurely would be a strategic mistake,” the general added while responding to a question about Afghanistan from one of the senators.
Gen Milley, currently the Army’s Chief of Staff, has served in Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia and Colombia and is likely to be confirmed without any opposition from either Republican or Democratic lawmakers.
In Afghanistan, he served as the Commanding General, International Security Assistance Force Joint Command and Deputy Commanding General, US Forces.
The Senate panel had sent him a set of written questions on sensitive issues, such as Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iraq. His responses underlined the need to maintain a defence relationship with Pakistan, the country’s importance as a key strategic partner, Islamabad’s role in bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan and the need for Pakistan’s cooperation in the fight against terrorism.
“If confirmed, what changes, if any, would you recommend to US relations with Pakistan, particularly in terms of military-to-military relations and International Military Education and Training?” the committee asked. Gen Milley pointed out that President Trump’s South Asia strategy recognised Pakistan as “a key partner in achieving US interests in South Asia, including developing a political settlement in Afghanistan; defeating Al Qaeda and ISIS-Khorasan; providing logistical access for US forces; and enhancing regional stability”.
Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2019
US coaxed to spoil their relations with Pakistan . Trump to undo the wrongdoing. Wait and watch.
Bad cop becoming the good cop again to prolong the misery in Afghanistan. The US can bear the costs but can Pakistan?
USA won't need Pakistan after troops withdrawal.
It is time for Pakistan to call it a day and get out of the hell which the USA has created for itself and this country. No more instead of Do more should be our answer to them. They can continue to live in the hell created by them for themselves. We should be part of it any more.
No matter how you cut it, you will need Pakistan. That’s the reality.
Our urge to always jump into some trouble and some conflict will bring more pain and suffering. Afghanistan policy since 1979 has been the biggest blunder of Pakistan leaders. We are trapped now and no easy way out.
Starting wars becomes testing ground for American weapons manufacturers .. stockpiling of arms is a costly exercise so is dismantling them,hence, by invading other weaker countries it's cheaper alternative to dispose them off ...not forgetting the huge price of lost human lives ...any collateral damage is follows re-construction by companies with close government ties..it's a formula that's been applied repeatedly and Afghanistan is no exception..but Pakistan also paid a high price..
They know Pakistan is financially weaker and make it even more weaker. Easy to win. Nothing lose.
Pakistan would have been highly developed country if they have not participated in the Us led war in afghanistan. we were the fasting growing economy in Asia until that happened.
Pakistan will be a useful ally for China, USA and Russia. Pakistan is liberal and friendly country and most of its population is progressive. Pakistan wants friendly relation with all her neighbours. We have just one goal and that is welfare of its people with forward looking thinking.
we don't want any relation with USA.
@Prateik, Without Pakistan, the regional power, US South Asia strategy is lost.
Thanks and have great day!
@SHAHID SATTAR , take it easy brother, life in isolation is not a good idea.
Engagement with US means never ending chaos , devastated economy, wars, secret operations, supporting corrupt leaders, threats, and "do more".
Worst thing that happen to Pakistan is USA friendship.
For Indians to isolate Pakistan is easier said than done, not only because of US duplicity — and the China factor — but also because of the tyranny of geography. Indeed, if India-Afghanistan relations are so badly affected today, it’s also because of Pakistan’s airspace ban, which followed the Balakot strike: It now takes five hours to fly from Kabul to Delhi, instead of one-and-a-half
Both the countries US and Pakistan always need each other.
@SHAHID SATTAR , Well said
@Abuzar, Well said
So if USA continues to stay in Afghanistan is it good or bad for Pakistan?
US is zero in Afghanistan without Pakistan and India is zero there without the US.
@j, which world are you living in mate, Pakistan's economy was strongest in the early 2000s and 80s , both with strong american assistance. America is still a trustworthy and time tested ally.
@Azhar Khan, Looking at the state of your economy; You need them many, many more times than they need you. The last IMF loan wasn’t just granted based on your stellar economic history or your excellent international standing; US had to pull strings; rest assured, the trade off is not going to be pleasant, fair or just to Pakistan: But what are your options?
It is simple US will not suffer alone.
Yea, it takes them 45 years to understand that they can't operate or mange in the region without Pakistani intelligence and military
The importance of Pakistan in the region is now recognised by the US and without our help, the peace in Afghanistan is not possible. After over twenty years US and NATO forces have to leave without having peace in Afghanistan - the history tells us, no foreign forces have ever rulled Afghanistan including Russia, England and other empires.
Only if you listen to PMIK
@Syed Raza, STOP IK from going to the USA.
New game of throne!!!
@j, No sir. You were even in those times living out on aid from US which went to your military budget. Later came Zia era, prime culprit of the societal degrade. You approached IMF multiple times because your military budget kept on increasing at cost of development. Even now you dont want to address real reason for all your problems- military and reason for that -K! Your relations with neighbors never improve till ur policies change.
@Saqi, as if they fly 100 planes every day, hope you are using your small brain.
Why not pull out premarurely. Afterall, they invaded prematurely. It would be a strategic mistake for Pakistan to renew ties with the US because of their preferencial treatment of India. Also,because of ite highly erratic policies and pro Israel stand on everything Pakistan will turn up to be the loser in any deal with US. Pakistan must look after iteelf and not sit in the lap of USA or any other superpower.