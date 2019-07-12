DAWN.COM

July 12, 2019

US general calls for maintaining military ties with Pakistan

Anwar IqbalUpdated July 12, 2019

US Army Gen Mark Milley testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to be chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Capitol Hill in Washington, US on July 11. — Reuters
WASHINGTON: The future US military chief said on Thursday that the United States needs to maintain strong military-to-military ties with Pakistan, based on the shared interests of the two countries.

Gen Mark Milley, President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also warned at his nomination hearing that a premature withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan would be a strategic mistake.

“If confirmed as chairman, my objective will be to preserve the defence relationship between the United States and Pakistan even as we press Pakistan to take action on US requests,” Gen Milley told the Senate Armed Services Committee at a hearing in Washington.

“While we have suspended security assistance and paused major defence dialogues, we need to maintain strong military-to- military ties based on our shared interests,” he added.

The statement, coming 10 days before Imran Khan’s first visit to Washington as prime minister, underlines a key element of the US-Pakistan relationship, the long, and once, close partnership between the two militaries.

It also highlights Pakistan’s support to the Afghan reconciliation process and hints at the role Islamabad played in persuading Taliban leaders to join talks with US in Doha. Pakistan is also believed to have cooperated with the United States in arranging an intra-Afghan dialogue, held in Doha earlier this week.

“I think pulling out prematurely would be a strategic mistake,” the general added while responding to a question about Afghanistan from one of the senators.

Gen Milley, currently the Army’s Chief of Staff, has served in Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia and Colombia and is likely to be confirmed without any opposition from either Republican or Democratic lawmakers.

In Afghanistan, he served as the Commanding General, International Security Assistance Force Joint Command and Deputy Commanding General, US Forces.

The Senate panel had sent him a set of written questions on sensitive issues, such as Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iraq. His responses underlined the need to maintain a defence relationship with Pakistan, the country’s importance as a key strategic partner, Islamabad’s role in bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan and the need for Pakistan’s cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

“If confirmed, what changes, if any, would you recommend to US relations with Pakistan, particularly in terms of military-to-military relations and International Military Education and Training?” the committee asked. Gen Milley pointed out that President Trump’s South Asia strategy recognised Pakistan as “a key partner in achieving US interests in South Asia, including developing a political settlement in Afghanistan; defeating Al Qaeda and ISIS-Khorasan; providing logistical access for US forces; and enhancing regional stability”.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2019

Pakistan

Comments (33)

Human
Jul 12, 2019 08:30am

US coaxed to spoil their relations with Pakistan . Trump to undo the wrongdoing. Wait and watch.

Recommend 0
Guruji
Jul 12, 2019 09:58am

Bad cop becoming the good cop again to prolong the misery in Afghanistan. The US can bear the costs but can Pakistan?

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jul 12, 2019 10:11am

USA won't need Pakistan after troops withdrawal.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Jul 12, 2019 10:12am

It is time for Pakistan to call it a day and get out of the hell which the USA has created for itself and this country. No more instead of Do more should be our answer to them. They can continue to live in the hell created by them for themselves. We should be part of it any more.

Recommend 0
Azhar Khan
Jul 12, 2019 10:20am

No matter how you cut it, you will need Pakistan. That’s the reality.

Recommend 0
Coffee
Jul 12, 2019 10:20am

Our urge to always jump into some trouble and some conflict will bring more pain and suffering. Afghanistan policy since 1979 has been the biggest blunder of Pakistan leaders. We are trapped now and no easy way out.

Recommend 0
Issak
Jul 12, 2019 10:22am

Starting wars becomes testing ground for American weapons manufacturers .. stockpiling of arms is a costly exercise so is dismantling them,hence, by invading other weaker countries it's cheaper alternative to dispose them off ...not forgetting the huge price of lost human lives ...any collateral damage is follows re-construction by companies with close government ties..it's a formula that's been applied repeatedly and Afghanistan is no exception..but Pakistan also paid a high price..

Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Jul 12, 2019 10:22am

They know Pakistan is financially weaker and make it even more weaker. Easy to win. Nothing lose.

Recommend 0
j
Jul 12, 2019 10:24am

Pakistan would have been highly developed country if they have not participated in the Us led war in afghanistan. we were the fasting growing economy in Asia until that happened.

Recommend 0
Amir -Dallas
Jul 12, 2019 10:30am

Pakistan will be a useful ally for China, USA and Russia. Pakistan is liberal and friendly country and most of its population is progressive. Pakistan wants friendly relation with all her neighbours. We have just one goal and that is welfare of its people with forward looking thinking.

Recommend 0
Syed Raza
Jul 12, 2019 10:30am

we don't want any relation with USA.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 12, 2019 10:31am

@Prateik, Without Pakistan, the regional power, US South Asia strategy is lost.

Recommend 0
asim riaz
Jul 12, 2019 10:32am

Thanks and have great day!

Recommend 0
M. Mushtaq Ahmed
Jul 12, 2019 10:33am

@SHAHID SATTAR , take it easy brother, life in isolation is not a good idea.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jul 12, 2019 10:34am

Engagement with US means never ending chaos , devastated economy, wars, secret operations, supporting corrupt leaders, threats, and "do more".

Recommend 0
Abuzar
Jul 12, 2019 10:37am

Worst thing that happen to Pakistan is USA friendship.

Recommend 0
Saqi
Jul 12, 2019 10:39am

For Indians to isolate Pakistan is easier said than done, not only because of US duplicity — and the China factor — but also because of the tyranny of geography. Indeed, if India-Afghanistan relations are so badly affected today, it’s also because of Pakistan’s airspace ban, which followed the Balakot strike: It now takes five hours to fly from Kabul to Delhi, instead of one-and-a-half

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jul 12, 2019 10:40am

Both the countries US and Pakistan always need each other.

Recommend 0
Smart Observer
Jul 12, 2019 10:45am

@SHAHID SATTAR , Well said

Recommend 0
Smart Observer
Jul 12, 2019 10:47am

@Abuzar, Well said

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Jul 12, 2019 10:47am

So if USA continues to stay in Afghanistan is it good or bad for Pakistan?

Recommend 0
Tajammal
Jul 12, 2019 10:48am

US is zero in Afghanistan without Pakistan and India is zero there without the US.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jul 12, 2019 11:02am

@j, which world are you living in mate, Pakistan's economy was strongest in the early 2000s and 80s , both with strong american assistance. America is still a trustworthy and time tested ally.

Recommend 0
Don
Jul 12, 2019 11:04am

@Azhar Khan, Looking at the state of your economy; You need them many, many more times than they need you. The last IMF loan wasn’t just granted based on your stellar economic history or your excellent international standing; US had to pull strings; rest assured, the trade off is not going to be pleasant, fair or just to Pakistan: But what are your options?

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jul 12, 2019 11:09am

It is simple US will not suffer alone.

Recommend 0
Ehtifal
Jul 12, 2019 11:14am

Yea, it takes them 45 years to understand that they can't operate or mange in the region without Pakistani intelligence and military

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 12, 2019 11:15am

The importance of Pakistan in the region is now recognised by the US and without our help, the peace in Afghanistan is not possible. After over twenty years US and NATO forces have to leave without having peace in Afghanistan - the history tells us, no foreign forces have ever rulled Afghanistan including Russia, England and other empires.

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Jul 12, 2019 11:21am

Only if you listen to PMIK

Recommend 0
Nand
Jul 12, 2019 11:22am

@Syed Raza, STOP IK from going to the USA.

Recommend 0
WayToGo
Jul 12, 2019 11:22am

New game of throne!!!

Recommend 0
Sweets
Jul 12, 2019 11:29am

@j, No sir. You were even in those times living out on aid from US which went to your military budget. Later came Zia era, prime culprit of the societal degrade. You approached IMF multiple times because your military budget kept on increasing at cost of development. Even now you dont want to address real reason for all your problems- military and reason for that -K! Your relations with neighbors never improve till ur policies change.

Recommend 0
Ek Ankh Se Deko
Jul 12, 2019 11:33am

@Saqi, as if they fly 100 planes every day, hope you are using your small brain.

Recommend 0
habibian
Jul 12, 2019 11:33am

Why not pull out premarurely. Afterall, they invaded prematurely. It would be a strategic mistake for Pakistan to renew ties with the US because of their preferencial treatment of India. Also,because of ite highly erratic policies and pro Israel stand on everything Pakistan will turn up to be the loser in any deal with US. Pakistan must look after iteelf and not sit in the lap of USA or any other superpower.

Recommend 0

