Indian police raid offices of lawyers who took on BJP
NEW DELHI: Indian police raided the offices and homes of two top human rights lawyers on Thursday in an investigation into foreign funding for their NGO, prompting criticism they were being targeted for political reasons.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches relating to a case filed against the non-profit Lawyers Collective and its president, Anand Grover, for allegedly violating laws on foreign funds, a police official said.
In a statement issued in June, after the CBI registered a complaint against the group, Lawyers Collective said it was being targeted for taking up sensitive cases against Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and some of its leaders.
Founded in 1981 by Grover and prominent human rights lawyer Indira Jaising, Lawyers Collective is among the thousands of foreign-funded charities hit by increased scrutiny by the Narendra Modi government.
“The searches are ongoing,” said the CBI official, who declined to be named.
Grover said that CBI conducted raids at his offices and homes in Delhi and Mumbai. The CBI alleges that Lawyers Collective and Grover have violated the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA), aside from other wrongdoing, which the group has denied.
Since Modi took office in 2014, more than 10,000 civil society groups in India have had their licences to receive overseas donations cancelled or suspended for violations of the FCRA.
Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2019
Comments (17)
When someone take aid for foreign country and targets govt. then there is always something fishy. It should have been investigated earlier but it okay to be late than never.
That is how you do it & do it clinically. Love Modiji's zeal in pushing NGOs into oblivion. They do not have a place in any functional society.
Democrazy in action by the way it's the largest they say ??
@Danish, "Democrazy in action by the way it's the largest they say ??" Yes friend, finally. Losing the idealist naivete for core pragmatism, just like any other mature democrazy. We will also lose the Congress imposed secularist tag by and by. Helps India persevere against it's internal and external enemies. It's going to be far more interesting on the security front, while responding. We will wait and watch, shall we.
@John, Of course, but only when it suits Indian interest, you bar all the NGO's and anyone dare to speak against BJP or Modi. This supposed to be world biggest democracy, what a joke.
@Guruji, Of course every zealous Hindu would love Modi's regime and tactics.
@Danish, German saying: Quantity is not quality.
Modi is a fascist in guise of democracy. These lawyers had no conviction only took up cases against BJP.
The only 'NGO' that can flourish in India is the RSS, an organization that I joined just a few years back.
Nobody is safe in India from the police of BJP. Poice in India works for Modi/BJP only.
Politics is a contact sport. Congress governments hounded Modi and Shah when they were in power. Now they are getting it back in kind. In any case, these are rich and powerful people. So they will know how to get out of this unscathed.
It does not indicate any political reason. Both were given notices by HMO and Supreme Court. They are lawyers of high level so are not supposed to violate laws of their land. They are placed at higher responsible positions compared to other citizens of their nation. On the contrary they must be dealt with stringent punishment if found guilty. It has become a norm to cry of vendetta when persons at responsible and accountable positions are dealt with laws of land. This is very serious.
These lawyers were heloing naxalites, taking foreign fund and misusing it. If u break the law, action will be taken.
@Saif Zulfiqar, take all unsafe indians to pakistan. We will give them free ticket to travel and settle in pakistan.
Good to see corrupt public officers are taken to task. Please dont show any leniency to these termites.
@Saif Zulfiqar, The same as in Pakistan's PTI Government. Sort it out first before speaking.
@Zak, non of your business, you focus on your country, as I don’t have any right to what so ever to say anything about Pakistan, you also have no rights what so ever to comment on our internal matters,