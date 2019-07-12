DAWN.COM

Pakistan not to open airspace until India de-escalates: official

Jamal ShahidUpdated July 12, 2019

An arial view of the airplane hub at the airport in Karachi's Jinnah International Airport. — Reuters/File
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has declined a request to open its airspace until India de-escalates, Aviation Secretary Shah­rukh Nusrat told a parliamentary committee.

“The Indian government approached asking us to open the airspace. We conveyed our concerns that first India must withdraw its fighter planes placed forward,” Mr Nusrat told the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation.

The aviation secretary was responding to questions from members of the committee, who were inquiring about profitable and loss-making routes of Pakis­tan International Airlines (PIA).

PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik presented to the committee members details of seven new routes that had been introduced to earn profits. Five loss-making routes were closed, he added.

According to the senior official, PIA revenue had jumped by 34 per cent after saving 20pc on operation costs, improving cargo services, controlling delays, fuel management and centralising food procurement.

He explained that the PIA had saved Rs35 million in two months after earning from excess baggage which were up by 11pc and improving cargo load factor by 55pc.

“We have also recovered a Boeing 777 and an A-320 Airbus lying abandoned for 15 months after repairing them at a cost of $3 million. The fleet is now 28 strong and we are leasing two new aircraft,” Air Marshal Malik informed the members.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2019

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Comments (26)

Fastrack
Jul 12, 2019 07:31am

India sure learns its lesson. Hit nothing. Lost 3 planes and honour. Yet payback is unending.

Recommend 0
Byju
Jul 12, 2019 08:41am

@Fastrack,
Live in your dream world, happily.

Recommend 0
Ravindran Achuthan
Jul 12, 2019 08:41am

@Fastrack, Still in dreamworld ???

Recommend 0
The Gentleman Indian
Jul 12, 2019 08:43am

Pakistan will open the Airspace. Otherwise more aggressive IAF actions will and can do the job also.

Recommend 0
Faraz
Jul 12, 2019 08:45am

The only good thing coming out of PTI government is that they have taken a firm stand to punish the rogue neighbour country until they mend their ways and stop sending terrorists in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Moksha
Jul 12, 2019 08:51am

@Fastrack, keep dreaming and thats exactly where you lost yourselves for 50 years...

Recommend 0
Dawn
Jul 12, 2019 08:55am

@Fastrack, yes and it could have turned into a nightmare for them if they had pushed on with their adventure.

Recommend 0
Maverick
Jul 12, 2019 08:55am

And don't open your airspace India have capacity to take the losses do you?

Recommend 0
jssidhoo
Jul 12, 2019 08:56am

The flights will continue , from a longer route so the fares will rise the customers will have to pay more but business will go on . Just remember you to will loose $ revenue -- but you are rich and can afford it .

Recommend 0
Bhaijan
Jul 12, 2019 09:01am

@Ravindran Achuthan, & Byju: You guys, plz note it’s India requesting to open the skies, and it’s India suffering enormously due to Pak air space closures, as well as Iran air restrictions. I think instead of stalling in past events we must look forward, and works for coexistence, and mutual benefits. India can pull back its planes to backward bases, and hence Pak will open up. Besides in recent talks with Afghan President Pak also agreed to open up transit trade with India. Things are better.

Recommend 0
AD
Jul 12, 2019 09:01am

@Fastrack, It has caused 100 million dollar loss to Pakistan too.The use of airspace is also revenue stream.Its a fight no one loses and no one wins,Only affects all common population of both countries.

Recommend 0
AAMIR KHAN
Jul 12, 2019 09:02am

Airspace should remain closed to India

Recommend 0
Gordon D Limper
Jul 12, 2019 09:04am

Looks like someone is still scared. No worries. India will be happy to hit more “trees” in the future.

Recommend 0
Ga
Jul 12, 2019 09:07am

@Ravindran Achuthan, d MiG and chopper wreckage looked pretty real. Must be a nightmare for you..

Recommend 0
Kadwa Sach
Jul 12, 2019 09:07am

If India cannot access North west so as Pakistan not cannot access south east.

Enjoy

Recommend 0
rama
Jul 12, 2019 09:10am

Do Pakistan thinks India can not absorb 100 M loss due to closure of its air space ?

Recommend 0
Press Freedom
Jul 12, 2019 09:11am

Press freedom is must in a country.@Fastrack

Recommend 0
Mujahid Hussain
Jul 12, 2019 09:16am

Indians bullying mindset will never change.

Recommend 0
ali
Jul 12, 2019 09:18am

@Maverick, Who is begging to open Airspace ? After all Mavericks are no more.

Recommend 0
tarik
Jul 12, 2019 09:19am

Keep it shut.

Recommend 0
raj
Jul 12, 2019 09:20am

So according to vice versa of "One step two step formula" India need to take two steps now.

Recommend 0
vin
Jul 12, 2019 09:26am

So Pakistan will beat losses because Indian fighter planes are placed forward. The idea is to mount International pressure on India to move her fighter planes in her hangers. Good move India will loose $190 million per yr and Pakistan $200-250 million per yr. It is a economical warfare.

Recommend 0
Indian
Jul 12, 2019 09:30am

What has gone unreported is the amount Pakistan is losing due to missing out on fees every airline gives to the country whose airspace they use. A single flight of Boeing 747, for example, gets you richer $600, approx.. So you can imagine the mutual loss the two country is suffering. And it's easy to guess who has the greater power to absorb the blow.

Recommend 0
Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Jul 12, 2019 09:33am

@Byju, & you continue in the dark, damp cave of your nightmare. Enjoy.

Recommend 0
Masood
Jul 12, 2019 09:38am

@Fastrack, You are right, all the sarcasm proves!

Recommend 0
Ramesh
Jul 12, 2019 09:48am

Keep it closed. Both India and Pakistan suffered losses upto $100 million. Impact on Pakistan is more due to smaller economy size

Recommend 0

