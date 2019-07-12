Pakistan not to open airspace until India de-escalates: official
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has declined a request to open its airspace until India de-escalates, Aviation Secretary Shahrukh Nusrat told a parliamentary committee.
“The Indian government approached asking us to open the airspace. We conveyed our concerns that first India must withdraw its fighter planes placed forward,” Mr Nusrat told the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation.
The aviation secretary was responding to questions from members of the committee, who were inquiring about profitable and loss-making routes of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).
PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik presented to the committee members details of seven new routes that had been introduced to earn profits. Five loss-making routes were closed, he added.
According to the senior official, PIA revenue had jumped by 34 per cent after saving 20pc on operation costs, improving cargo services, controlling delays, fuel management and centralising food procurement.
He explained that the PIA had saved Rs35 million in two months after earning from excess baggage which were up by 11pc and improving cargo load factor by 55pc.
“We have also recovered a Boeing 777 and an A-320 Airbus lying abandoned for 15 months after repairing them at a cost of $3 million. The fleet is now 28 strong and we are leasing two new aircraft,” Air Marshal Malik informed the members.
Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2019
Comments (26)
India sure learns its lesson. Hit nothing. Lost 3 planes and honour. Yet payback is unending.
@Fastrack,
Live in your dream world, happily.
@Fastrack, Still in dreamworld ???
Pakistan will open the Airspace. Otherwise more aggressive IAF actions will and can do the job also.
The only good thing coming out of PTI government is that they have taken a firm stand to punish the rogue neighbour country until they mend their ways and stop sending terrorists in Pakistan.
@Fastrack, keep dreaming and thats exactly where you lost yourselves for 50 years...
@Fastrack, yes and it could have turned into a nightmare for them if they had pushed on with their adventure.
And don't open your airspace India have capacity to take the losses do you?
The flights will continue , from a longer route so the fares will rise the customers will have to pay more but business will go on . Just remember you to will loose $ revenue -- but you are rich and can afford it .
@Ravindran Achuthan, & Byju: You guys, plz note it’s India requesting to open the skies, and it’s India suffering enormously due to Pak air space closures, as well as Iran air restrictions. I think instead of stalling in past events we must look forward, and works for coexistence, and mutual benefits. India can pull back its planes to backward bases, and hence Pak will open up. Besides in recent talks with Afghan President Pak also agreed to open up transit trade with India. Things are better.
@Fastrack, It has caused 100 million dollar loss to Pakistan too.The use of airspace is also revenue stream.Its a fight no one loses and no one wins,Only affects all common population of both countries.
Airspace should remain closed to India
Looks like someone is still scared. No worries. India will be happy to hit more “trees” in the future.
@Ravindran Achuthan, d MiG and chopper wreckage looked pretty real. Must be a nightmare for you..
If India cannot access North west so as Pakistan not cannot access south east.
Enjoy
Do Pakistan thinks India can not absorb 100 M loss due to closure of its air space ?
Press freedom is must in a country.@Fastrack
Indians bullying mindset will never change.
@Maverick, Who is begging to open Airspace ? After all Mavericks are no more.
Keep it shut.
So according to vice versa of "One step two step formula" India need to take two steps now.
So Pakistan will beat losses because Indian fighter planes are placed forward. The idea is to mount International pressure on India to move her fighter planes in her hangers. Good move India will loose $190 million per yr and Pakistan $200-250 million per yr. It is a economical warfare.
What has gone unreported is the amount Pakistan is losing due to missing out on fees every airline gives to the country whose airspace they use. A single flight of Boeing 747, for example, gets you richer $600, approx.. So you can imagine the mutual loss the two country is suffering. And it's easy to guess who has the greater power to absorb the blow.
@Byju, & you continue in the dark, damp cave of your nightmare. Enjoy.
@Fastrack, You are right, all the sarcasm proves!
Keep it closed. Both India and Pakistan suffered losses upto $100 million. Impact on Pakistan is more due to smaller economy size