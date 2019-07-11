DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 11, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

England thwart defending champions Australia, get one step closer to maiden World Cup title

AFP | Dawn.com | APUpdated July 11, 2019

Email

England's Eoin Morgan and Joe Root celebrate after the match. — Reuters
England's Eoin Morgan and Joe Root celebrate after the match. — Reuters
England's Jonny Bairstow plays a shot during the World Cup's second semi-final between England and Australia at Edgbaston on July 11. — AFP
England's Jonny Bairstow plays a shot during the World Cup's second semi-final between England and Australia at Edgbaston on July 11. — AFP
Steve Smith plays a shot during the World Cup semi-final between Australia and England at Edgbaston on June 11. — ICC Twitter account
Steve Smith plays a shot during the World Cup semi-final between Australia and England at Edgbaston on June 11. — ICC Twitter account
Skipper Aaron Finch was bowled out by Jofra Archer in the second over of play in the semi-final between Australia and England on Thursday. — Photo courtesy Cricket World Cup Twitter
Skipper Aaron Finch was bowled out by Jofra Archer in the second over of play in the semi-final between Australia and England on Thursday. — Photo courtesy Cricket World Cup Twitter
Australia's Alex Carey (R) touches gloves with teammate Steve Smith as he walks back to the crease to resume batting after receiving continued medical attention after he was hit by a bouncer by England's Jofra Archer during the World Cup second semi-final between England and Australia at Edgbaston on July 11. — AFP
Australia's Alex Carey (R) touches gloves with teammate Steve Smith as he walks back to the crease to resume batting after receiving continued medical attention after he was hit by a bouncer by England's Jofra Archer during the World Cup second semi-final between England and Australia at Edgbaston on July 11. — AFP
England's Adil Rashid (2R) celebrates with England's Ben Stokes (R) after dismssing Australia's Marcus Stoinis for a duck during World Cup second semi-final between England and Australia at Edgbaston on July 11. — AFP
England's Adil Rashid (2R) celebrates with England's Ben Stokes (R) after dismssing Australia's Marcus Stoinis for a duck during World Cup second semi-final between England and Australia at Edgbaston on July 11. — AFP
England's Jason Roy reacts after his dismissal. — AFP
England's Jason Roy reacts after his dismissal. — AFP

England skipper Eoin Morgan and his partner Joe Root put up a brilliant performance as they carried their side over to an 8-wicket victory against defending champions Australia in the World Cup semi-final showdown between the two sides at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Building on the groundwork laid by openers Jonny Bairstow (34) and Jason Roy (85), the two put up a 79-run partnership and remained standing till the very end.

Chris Woakes was named Player of the Match for his spectacular figures of 3 wickets for 20 runs.

England is now one step closer to their maiden victory in the tournament as they face off against New Zealand on Sunday. Both sides have yet to win the title.

England innings

Skipper Eoin Morgan and Joe Root got busy piling on the runs after the side lost their first two wickets under 20 overs.

The two reached their 50-run partnership at the end of 28 overs.

Australia got their first breather in the 18th over when Mitchell Starc dismissed Bairstow.

Roy was the second man sent packing by the Aussies at 19.4 overs when Cummins bounced him out.

The dismissal was viewed by many as wrongfully given by the umpire, with the commentators at ESPNcricinfo observing: "Replays suggest Roy did not touch it. England have lost their review and Roy has to go. He's seething, but umpire Erasmus chats with him and sends him off. He throws his gloves in the change room."

Australian bowlers, who have been outstanding throughout the World Cup, had otherwise seemed helpless today before the England batsmen.

The win forecaster, that was already tipped in England's favour, went up to 99.61 per cent after an expensive over by Steve Smith in which Roy struck three sixes in a row.

Australia innings

Australia's innings ended on a dismal note as the team was all out on 223 with one over remaining.

The defending champions had started miserably and lost their top three batsmen and managed to score merely 27 runs — their lowest score in an opening powerplay. They were reduced to 15 for three in seven overs after Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer swiftly ripped through their top order.

Skipper Aaron Finch was bowled out for a duck by Archer in the second over of play while Woakes picked up the wickets of David Warner (9) and Peter Handscomb (4).

The loss of Finch and Warner so early in the game was a blow to Australia, as the two have consistently built strong partnerships that have proved to be a major contributor in their team's victories in the group matches of the World Cup.

Steve Smith (85) and Alex Carey (46) managed to bring some stability to the innings by forming a 100-plus run partnership as English bowlers tried to restrict the flow of runs. Together, they had added 103 runs to the scoreboard.

But Australia's batting momentum was shaken for the second time in the day when Adil Rashid dismissed Carey in the 28th over. Rashid gave England another reason to celebrate two balls later after he dismissed Marcus Stoinis for a duck in the same over.

Archer struck for the second time when he dismissed Glen Maxwell (22) in the 35th over. On the other side of the pitch, Smith could only shake his head in disappointment as he saw his third partner depart in eight overs. The score predictor had dropped to 229 runs from 310 at the start of the game.

Rashid bagged his third wicket of the day when he removed Pat Cummins (6) who was caught by Joe Root at first slip in the 39th over.

Cummins was replaced by Mitchell Starc, who hung on along with Smith to lead Australia beyond 200 runs in bid to post a modest score. Together, they managed to post 43 runs on the scoreboard.

Jos Buttler struck a blow to Australia by throwing a direct hit that removed Smith — who had acted as an anchor for the Australian batting lineup — in the 48th over.

Mitchel Starc (29) was gone on the next delivery by Chris Woakes when he tried the ball hard but was caught by Buttler.

Nathan Lyon and Jason Behrendorff tried to hold their ground for the next two overs but a yorker by Mark Wood in the 49th over, that bowled out the latter batsman, brought an end to the Australian innings.

Rashid and Woakes stood out among the bowlers, bagging three wickets each, though the former proved to be more expensive as he gave away 54 runs in his 10-over spell. Archer picked 2-32 while Wood bagged one wicket.

Toss

Australia had won the toss and opted to bat first.

The winner of today's match will head to the final at Lord's to face New Zealand, who emerged victorious against India in the first semi-final on Wednesday.

England are unchanged, while Australia bring in Peter Handscomb for the injured Usman Khawaja. Handscomb will bat at number four, meaning Steve Smith has gone up the order to number 3.

There were scattered clouds on a sunny and warm morning in Birmingham.

4 years of planning

Four years of planning will be put on the line for England after their woeful first-round exit at the 2015 edition prompted a complete rethink of their approach to One-Day Internationals for a side that had long placed Test success above all other considerations.

Australian coach Trevor Bayliss was drafted in with the aim of guiding their bid for a first World Cup title.

The transformation has been impressive, with England climbing to number one in the ODI rankings under the astute captaincy of Eoin Morgan.

Their rise to the summit has been based on dynamic run-scoring, with in-form openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow leading the way.

Host broadcaster Sky has said it will allow the final to be shown on free-to-air television in Britain — but only if England are involved in the showpiece match.

It would be the first time since 2005 that a major England men's home match had emerged from behind a UK television paywall, with cricket having a chance to reconnect with a 'lost' audience in its birthplace.

But Morgan urged England to avoid being overawed by the scale of the task confronting them in Birmingham.

"Sometimes I'm guilty of it, you can lose sight of the position you're in and the fact you're living your dream," Morgan said on Wednesday.

Australia, however, have never lost any of their seven previous World Cup semi-finals — although they did tie with South Africa at Edgbaston 20 years ago before advancing into the final thanks to their superior net run-rate from the preceding 'Super Six' stage.

England had won 10 of their last 11 ODIs against Australia prior to the World Cup.

But that counted for nothing when Australia landed a psychological blow in the group stage, beating Ashes rivals England by 64 runs at Lord's last month.

Australia left-arm quicks Jason Behrendorff and Mitchell Starc shared nine wickets between them in a match where Australia captain Aaron Finch made 100 after surviving a testing opening from England's fast bowlers.

Line-ups:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff

WorldCup19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (51)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Masood Wazir
Jul 11, 2019 02:45pm

Since English team having two Kashmir Players belonging to Mirpuri Community. Their fathers migrated from Azad Jammu and Khashmir (AJK) . Another one is from West Indies so our first priority is always Pakistan and next to Pakistan will be England.

Recommend 0
Sanju
Jul 11, 2019 02:51pm

Australia WC winner

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jul 11, 2019 02:51pm

Looks ugly ending for Australia.

Recommend 0
Guest
Jul 11, 2019 02:59pm

Rooting for England.. A new world champion will be great for the game!

Recommend 0
Shamshad Ahmed
Jul 11, 2019 03:06pm

upset like India 3 wickets down initially in half hour

Recommend 0
Piyush
Jul 11, 2019 03:10pm

Now all over world (Except Aus) expecting ENG Vs NZ final. So that we can have a new winner... My support for NZ

Recommend 0
Rocky
Jul 11, 2019 03:30pm

What is wrong with Indians, they make statements without any thoughts. Fit example @ Sanjay "Australia WC winner"

Before it was India now it's Australia, if Australia loses than they make another nonsense statement. Pathetic behavior.

Recommend 0
Ghouse
Jul 11, 2019 03:31pm

Why so slow Aussies, Pakistan is already out of the competition.

Recommend 0
Danish
Jul 11, 2019 03:35pm

Australia must complain to Icc for not making batting pitches.

Recommend 0
Fiqa
Jul 11, 2019 04:08pm

Aus 78/3 in 20 overs. Not bad for England.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jul 11, 2019 04:16pm

Australia must loose otherwise cricket will become too boring.....they already won 5 times.....no other team is even close to Ausies....

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 11, 2019 04:20pm

Golden opportunity for England to qualify for the grand final, for the first time since 1992 in Australia, in the ongoing 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney in England and Wales.

Recommend 0
India MKB
Jul 11, 2019 05:00pm

Final will be ENG vs NZ (India lost to both) Pakistan won from both.

Recommend 0
India MKB
Jul 11, 2019 05:02pm

@Ghouse, "Why so slow Aussies, Pakistan is already out of the competition."

New Zealand is branding Pakistan since their semi finals.

Recommend 0
Sakthi
Jul 11, 2019 05:11pm

@Masood Wazir, what about your blood brothers Bangladesh and Afghanistan?

Recommend 0
Adeel Saleem
Jul 11, 2019 05:13pm

Since final is more likely to be played b/w England vs NZ, both team defeated by Pakistan while both team defeated India, so who is a better team?

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jul 11, 2019 05:15pm

Eng in control of the match. Like it.

Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Jul 11, 2019 05:28pm

It is likely that both teams reaching for World Cup final were blessed and destined by the virtue of losing to Islamic Republic of Pakistan team during World Cup tournament.

Recommend 0
A.M. Khawar
Jul 11, 2019 06:05pm

Australia 218/9. Smith runout at 85. Followed by Starc caught behind. Very unfortunate for Australia!. May turn out to be the decisive moment in the match outcome.

Recommend 0
Vibha
Jul 11, 2019 06:15pm

Today's Aus innings was replica of India's yesterday innings...satisfied!!

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 11, 2019 06:16pm

It seems, 2019 ODI WC likely to be between England and New Zealand - Australia all out 223 in 49 overs. In my view, both India and Australia underestimated their respective opponents and paid the price. Let's wait and see the final outcome!

Recommend 0
DW
Jul 11, 2019 06:22pm

If England wins the World Cup then it owes it to Dohni and Indian team

Recommend 0
mody plan
Jul 11, 2019 06:26pm

@India MKB, All is working according to Indian Strategy. Foil Pakistan's chance to reach semi finals. And to make England this years champ.

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jul 11, 2019 06:35pm

England wins this game easily.

Recommend 0
SK
Jul 11, 2019 06:40pm

@Adeel Saleem, : WI thrashed Pakistan and India thrashed WI. So who is a better team?

Recommend 0
Tariq Rashid
Jul 11, 2019 06:52pm

@SK, Of course Pakistan is better team than WI, on the day Pakistan can be beaten by any mediocre team there should be no doubt about that.

Recommend 0
Shami
Jul 11, 2019 07:02pm

England shall beat Australia but Cup for NZ! Thumbs up if you like

Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jul 11, 2019 07:14pm

It's all set for england.

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jul 11, 2019 07:16pm

It seems like England is going to win today's semi final match against Australia.

Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 11, 2019 07:20pm

It will be easier for England to make 224 to beat Australia.

Recommend 0
RIZ
Jul 11, 2019 07:37pm

This is England's WC. I have said this before it started as it was decided long time ago when ICC try to create big 3 since than India (2011) Australia (2015) and now England (2019) will win the WC and they were also the host countries of the WC they won. This is what happened when a sports gets run like business. ICC works like a business organization rather than a sports organization.

Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
Jul 11, 2019 07:48pm

Superb bowling by England bowlers Woakes, Archer, and Rashid restricted Australia to 223. Failure of Australian openers and middle order batting collapse has put tremendous pressure on Australian bowlers .In reply as before in this series, England openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy , opened their innings aggressively to put on 76 in 13 overs. Clearly England are in full control and they are on their way to play World Cup Final against New Zealand.

Recommend 0
Kaju
Jul 11, 2019 08:09pm

It's like as if England was fixed to win this wc

Recommend 0
Point of view
Jul 11, 2019 08:19pm

This match looks fixed.

Recommend 0
Krishna Bhargav
Jul 11, 2019 08:28pm

When was the last time you saw England dominating Australia in a World Cup.... Times are changing

Mouthwatering England vs New Zealand finals on the cards

Recommend 0
Indian
Jul 11, 2019 08:37pm

@RIZ, Good story

Recommend 0
Abhi All Done
Jul 11, 2019 08:44pm

@Tariq Rashid, : Yes mercurial team didn't make the semis. At least India had 2 memorable days in this WC. Defeating Pakistan by 89 runs and being on the top of points table, even if only for 1 day.

Recommend 0
Abhi All Done
Jul 11, 2019 08:49pm

@RIZ, : Guess that means 2023 WC for India. :-)

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jul 11, 2019 08:58pm

Ok, it's Eng vs NZ. Hope England wins. Best of luck to them.

Recommend 0
j
Jul 11, 2019 09:01pm

i support england from pakistan.

Recommend 0
British Pakistani
Jul 11, 2019 09:15pm

Well done England - Pakistan have had many more years than us to implement changes and a strategy but never did and never will

Recommend 0
aziz alam
Jul 11, 2019 09:15pm

@Sanju, Sorry you are wrong as always !

Recommend 0
aziz alam
Jul 11, 2019 09:20pm

Support England which had more Pakistanis and more Pakistanis player in the team !

Recommend 0
Ghouse
Jul 11, 2019 09:21pm

@RIZ, "Big 3" was created in 2014, so difficult to fathom how it decided the 2011 winner, but other than that, great story.

Recommend 0
Vibha
Jul 11, 2019 09:29pm

First and second placed teams have lost and third and fourth placed have won. Pitches and days play their own part.

Recommend 0
Tallat
Jul 11, 2019 09:30pm

England played exceptionally good. Well done England

Recommend 0
shoaib
Jul 11, 2019 09:35pm

There are two teams in the final both beaten by Pakistan none by India

Recommend 0
Raju
Jul 11, 2019 09:36pm

Men in blue will win the trophy.

Recommend 0
AMIR MUSTAFA T.O.
Jul 11, 2019 09:46pm

England were so good today! A good victory for them.

Recommend 0
Chetan
Jul 11, 2019 09:48pm

@Masood Wazir, height of patriotism sir

Recommend 0
Chetan
Jul 11, 2019 09:49pm

NZ or ENG anyone win , it ll b first time WC winner.. gud

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Jirga space slashed

Jirga space slashed

One hopes that KP will deliver on its commitment to ensure there are functioning courts of law in erstwhile Fata.

Editorial

July 11, 2019

Sindh’s water woes

UNDER the scorching sun, they marched north, from Kharo Chan to Thatta. Approximately 1,500 people traversed 140km...
July 11, 2019

Why involve intel?

CONVENER of the subcommittee of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee, PTI MNA Noor Alam Khan, has...
July 10, 2019

Adjustment without reform

NOW that the detailed documents connected with Pakistan’s latest IMF programme have finally been made public, it ...
July 10, 2019

UN Kashmir report

WHILE this country has for decades been telling the world about Indian atrocities in held Kashmir, Pakistan’s...
Updated July 10, 2019

Channels taken off air

Pemra seems to have become a handmaiden to repressive forces micro-managing print and electronic media.