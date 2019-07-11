Smith, Carey hold ground after Australia's shaky start in World Cup semi-final against England

Australia were 47 for the loss of three wickets after 15 overs against hosts England in the second World Cup semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday.

After a shaky start, during which Australia lost their top three batsmen and managed to score merely 27 runs — their lowest score in an opening powerplay — Steve Smith and Alex Carey struggled to lift their team as England bowlers continued to restrict runs. By the 15th over, both batsmen had only managed to hit one boundary each.

The defending champs were reduced to 15 for three in seven overs after Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer swiftly ripped through their top order.

Skipper Aaron Finch was bowled out for a duck by Archer in the second over of play while Woakes picked up the wickets of David Warner (9) and Peter Handscomb (4).

Toss

Australia had won the toss and opted to bat first.

The winner of today's match will head to the final at Lord's to face New Zealand, who emerged victorious against India in the first semi-final on Wednesday.

England are unchanged, while Australia bring in Peter Handscomb for the injured Usman Khawaja. Handscomb will bat at number four, meaning Steve Smith has gone up the order to number 3.

There were scattered clouds on a sunny and warm morning in Birmingham.

4 years of planning

Four years of planning will be put on the line for England after their woeful first-round exit at the 2015 edition prompted a complete rethink of their approach to One-Day Internationals for a side that had long placed Test success above all other considerations.

Australian coach Trevor Bayliss was drafted in with the aim of guiding their bid for a first World Cup title.

The transformation has been impressive, with England climbing to number one in the ODI rankings under the astute captaincy of Eoin Morgan.

Their rise to the summit has been based on dynamic run-scoring, with in-form openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow leading the way.

Host broadcaster Sky has said it will allow the final to be shown on free-to-air television in Britain — but only if England are involved in the showpiece match.

It would be the first time since 2005 that a major England men's home match had emerged from behind a UK television paywall, with cricket having a chance to reconnect with a 'lost' audience in its birthplace.

But Morgan urged England to avoid being overawed by the scale of the task confronting them in Birmingham.

"Sometimes I'm guilty of it, you can lose sight of the position you're in and the fact you're living your dream," Morgan said on Wednesday.

Australia, however, have never lost any of their seven previous World Cup semi-finals — although they did tie with South Africa at Edgbaston 20 years ago before advancing into the final thanks to their superior net run-rate from the preceding 'Super Six' stage.

England had won 10 of their last 11 ODIs against Australia prior to the World Cup.

But that counted for nothing when Australia landed a psychological blow in the group stage, beating Ashes rivals England by 64 runs at Lord's last month.

Australia left-arm quicks Jason Behrendorff and Mitchell Starc shared nine wickets between them in a match where Australia captain Aaron Finch made 100 after surviving a testing opening from England's fast bowlers.

Line-ups:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff