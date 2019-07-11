DAWN.COM

Opposition's Rehbar Committee announces Mir Hasil Bizenjo as candidate for Senate chairman

Javed HussainUpdated July 11, 2019

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl) leader Akram Khan Durrani speaks at a press conference after a meeting of the Rehbar Committee in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
The opposition's 'Rehbar Committee' on Thursday agreed to name Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo as the opposition's joint candidate for the position of Senate chairman.

The decision was taken in a committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl) leader Akram Khan Durrani in Islamabad today. The meeting was attended by senior members of opposition parties, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Bukhari, Usman Kakar and Ahsan Iqbal, among others.

Bizenjo later met PML-N leaders in the opposition leader's chambers in Parliament House to express his gratitude for the nomination.

"I appreciate that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif placed his trust in me," he told PML-N leaders.

Bizenjo also called PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif to thank him for the nomination.

"I am extremely grateful for being nominated by the PML-N," he said. "I hope to deliver on the expectations of the opposition parties."

Later, while speaking to the media, he said: "Winning and losing may be part of the election process, but I already feel like I've won with the faith placed in me."

"After my nomination, I will get a lot of votes from Balochistan," claimed Bizenjo, who also hails from the province.

To a question asking if he would seek support from the government coalition, Bizenjo said, "We are politicians: we knock on doors even when we expect no response."

The Rehbar Committee had last met on July 5 but failed to reach a consensus on a joint candidate. Durrani had said that a final name will be announced on July 11 (today) after further deliberation.

The opposition took the decision to remove the chairman of the upper house at a multi-party conference on June 26. The move is meant to be the first step towards mounting pressure on the PTI-led coalition government.

Opposition members submitted a no-confidence resolution against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday and demanded his removal under Rule 12 (Removal of Chairman or Deputy Chairman) of the Rules of Procedure in Conduct of Business in the Senate.

After the submission of the resolution, Senate Chairman Sanjrani had declared that he will not step down voluntarily.

"A motion of no-confidence is a democratic right," he remarked.

"I have no reservations about the resolution being submitted," he said. "I am still here and doing my job."

It is for the first time in the country’s history that a move is under way to remove a Senate chairman from office.

Comments (14)

1000 characters
Desi Girl
Jul 11, 2019 02:35pm

Akram Khan Durrani looks like Narendra Modi

Recommend 0
JAAN-BHITTANI
Jul 11, 2019 02:37pm

Mir Hasil Bizenjo, is a wise & best candidate for the post. Let political parties show some power to gain due respect... I wish Mr. Bizenjo all the best.

Recommend 0
abdullah
Jul 11, 2019 02:38pm

Thats great.balochistan should not be left out.they need to hold some serious position in the govt.

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Jul 11, 2019 02:38pm

For some All universal moral principles are idle fancies. How sad !!!!!

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Jul 11, 2019 02:40pm

When great changes occur in history, when great principles are involved, as a rule the majority are wrong.

Recommend 0
Comments
Jul 11, 2019 03:05pm

So they nominated a person who following the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani as the Senate chairman said that PPP led alliance proved that some forces are more supreme than parliament & the parliament is completely defeated as these supreme forces have won to shown that they can make the Parliament a market. He also said that he is ashamed to sit in the house. I don't know what would he say if at all he is elected as the Chairman thru same supreme forces .

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Jul 11, 2019 03:11pm

Don’t think opposition will succeed in its move.

Recommend 0
VR
Jul 11, 2019 03:21pm

@Ash Man , agreed.

Initial indications were PMLN wanting this position for themselves but obviously they did not want the opposition leader position in NA to go to Bilawal Zardari. Expect a few PMLN and PPP senators to not vote for Mr Bizenjo.

Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Jul 11, 2019 03:34pm

@Ash Man , YES with horse trading by PTI, opposition can surely fail.

Recommend 0
Asad
Jul 11, 2019 03:35pm

Great character and guy Bizenjo is

Recommend 0
Moeazze
Jul 11, 2019 03:36pm

Waste of time and country’s resources through such futile acts by opposition. Did they come up with specific reasons to justify their action or is it just a political muscle flexing exercise.

Recommend 0
Wajib-Ul-Cuddle
Jul 11, 2019 03:40pm

Excellent decision

Recommend 0
Wajib-Ul-Cuddle
Jul 11, 2019 03:40pm

Mir Hasil is a true democrat and will uphold the traditions of Mian Raza Rabbani

Recommend 0
Concerned
Jul 11, 2019 03:46pm

Next episode by PPP production; fist being Sadiq Sanjrani.

Recommend 0

