11 killed, 46 injured in bus accident on Peshawar-Islamabad motorway
At least 11 people were killed and 46 were injured on Thursday when a bus carrying passengers overturned near the Bahtar Interchange on the Peshawar-Islamabad motorway.
Police said that the accident occurred in the early hours while it was raining. SP Pothohar Syed Ali held the driver of the bus responsible for the accident. He said that police have filed a case against the driver and arrested him.
Following the incident, he also issued orders to install speed cameras after every 500 metres on the M1 motorway.
Motorway Police DIG Ishfar Ahmed said that the deceased belonged to Lahore, Nankana Sahib and Swat. He quoted several eyewitnesses as saying that the driver was continuously using a mobile phone while driving and refused to pay heed to some passengers who asked him not to do so. The driver was also accused of having consumed hashish.
According to the officer, the bus went out of the driver's control when he was overtaking a trailer.
THQ Taxila Medical Superintendent Dr Hooria told DawnNewsTV that 10 bodies and eight injured persons were brought to the hospital. She said that the rest of the casualties were taken to various hospitals in Hassanabdal, Wah Cant and Rawalpindi.
According to police, two of the bodies were yet to be identified.
Making the poor driver a scapegoat. First answer.. 11 killed + 46 injured... What were 57 people doing in such a bus?
Very unfortunate accident all due to neglect. May the departed souls rest in peace and our transport authorities get wisdom to act before such accidents. All passenger vehicles on Motorways, should have in-bus cameras connected to the smart cameras of the Motorways authorities, for continuous monitoring the speed and behaviours of drivers of public transport and for acting before accidents happen.
Poor road conditions are responsible for accidents.
There needs to be an emergency number that passengers of public transport can call when the driver is driving dangerously.
Half of these buses and coasters etc are owned by big shots and influentials or police officials. And over 70% of drivers have not passed or qualified any public transport driving tests, many have fake licences. How are the lives of citizens to be safeguarded?
we have no safety and regulations first train, now this
Drivers in Pakistan are the main reason innocent passengers die due to them taking risks.
We need to regulate License Issuance to Public Transport Vehicles, as mostly un-educated class easily lay their hands on starring wheels of public vehicles. Recently I traveled to Lahore from Pindi via a famous company, and it started from its peshawar road stand at 7:30 instead of 6:00am from Faizabad and even then it reached to Lahore at 10:30am. I complained to Motorway Police to check their departures and regulate them as obviously they over-speed on motorway. Accidents show a need review.
Sorry but sadly majority of long route drivers use drugs, are forced to drive even 24 hours non-stop, do rash driving. In general people are use to of using cellphones while driving; stop by any road and witness yourself, people will start their generators bare foot, use washing machine with water littered all over, bare foot. Safety is zero concern for entire populace. Wakeup, ethics is the only way forward.
RIP peace lovely souls. May the injured have best of recovery - aaameen