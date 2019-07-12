Sarfaraz has had a good run — but it's time to start anew
For Pakistan cricket team captains, the risks and rewards of a World Cup campaign are clear: you win it, and you become the captain, leader, legend — and even prime minister.
If you don’t win it, or you don’t even come close to winning it, at the very minimum you lose your captaincy. In worst case scenarios, you not only are no longer the captain but are also forced into retirement.
The guards of honour, the testimonial, the emotional send-off — you get none of that.
A 31-year-old Imran Khan in 1983 did not get the sack because his team had made the semis. A 35-year-old Imran Khan should have gotten the boot at the 1987 World Cup when his team botched a semi-final on home soil. But he retired himself, saving the board from a difficult decision before redeeming himself five years later.
"You can no longer afford to carry your captain for solely his leadership skills or stick with a wicketkeeper who is only a reasonable batsman
Wasim Akram would have probably been sacked in 1996 had he been part of the playing eleven that lost to India in the quarter-finals. His 1999 Pakistan made it to the finals so he survived. But his strike partner Waqar Younis’ 2003 Pakistan embarrassed themselves and he swiftly paid the aforementioned double price: sack and retirement.
The legendary Inzamamul Haq went through the same at the 2007 edition. He retired himself but his sacking was pretty much a given. In 2011, Shahid Afridi’s Pakistan made it to the semis — the minimum a captain needs to survive. And he did.
Throwback: The World Cups that slipped from Pakistan's grasp
The quarter-final run of World Cup 2015 cost us Misbahul Haq, which brings us to the matter at hand: a 32-year-old Sarfaraz Ahmed.
The lengthy preamble finally gets to the point.
What we have here is another skipper at the wrong side of 30 whose team did not meet the minimum criteria.
Since the 1979 World Cup, no Pakistan captain who did not make the semi-finals has played another ODI for Pakistan. Akram in ’96 doesn’t count for reasons explained above.
Sarfaraz played in all the World Cup 2019 matches; his team did not make the semis; he averaged 6.28 runs less than his pre-World Cup career average of 34.88; is not a superstar a la Akram of ’96; and will be 36 by next World Cup. What's coming?
This should not be construed as an attempt to tarnish what the man has done in the past. No one would forget the Champions Trophy — but that was two years ago. This is now.
The modern game has changed a lot. You can no longer afford to carry your captain for solely his leadership skills, and you cannot also afford to stick with a wicketkeeper who is only a reasonable batsman.
In World Cup 2019, Australia captain Aaron Finch is averaging 56.33, Virat Kohli 55.37, Eoin Morgan 39.62 and Kane Williamson a staggering 91.33. Sarfaraz averaged 28.6.
Meanwhile, MS Dhoni, Alex Carey, Jos Buttler, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shai Hope, Quinton de Kock — these are not just wicketkeepers; they double as specialist batsmen. Sarfaraz demotes himself so as to avoid a tricky batting situation.
Read: Sarfaraz bearing brunt of criticism for Pakistan’s miserable run
Truth be told, Sarfaraz has had a good run — great even. He touched the highs very few Pakistan captains have. The team’s winning percentage under him (56.52) is still higher than the great Imran Khan’s (55.92). But his powers have been on the wane for quite some time. Under his captaincy in 2019, Pakistan have lost nine of the 16 they’ve played, which gives him a winning percentage of just 37.5 for 2019.
It’s unfortunate that arguments backed with naked statistics and scientific evidence are often drowned out by empty rhetoric and tribalism in this country. Already there is a wave of blind support trying to turn this into a Karachi versus rest-of-Pakistan debate.
As a born-and-bred Karachiite myself, I can say this is not that. As much as I love the man, this is simply a case of cycle coming to an end, a brand of captaincy becoming dated, and a player fast approaching his expiry date, if not already past it.
It’s time to start anew.
Comments (99)
Still, there is no Backup. So Sarfraz is still the best available choice.
Overall, he has done a very good job. So lets not waste time
Get rid of Sarfaraz and start building team with youngsters
All Captains average:In World Cup 2019, Aaron Finch is averaging 56.33, Kohli 55.37, Morgan 39.62 and Williamson a staggering 91.33. Sarfaraz averaged 28.6.Trika Macky / Inzi / Sarfarz is totally failed in ODI, Sarfarz his own selection is not justify, Macky & Inzi should not given single day for future Sarfarz on keep captain for T20, ODI captain selected, Test captain is Asad Shafiq, Imam should be replacement Khuram Mazoor, Shan Masood, Fawad Alam. Hafiz, Wahab no more cricket,
NO!
Not really agreeing with the notion, although the powers in PCB might think differently. I would keep Sarfaraz as the captain and wicket-keeper for Tests, and maybe ODIs as well, for some time. However, T20 is a different ball game, and it would be worthwhile to try a new, younger captain, and a wicket-keeper who can bat as well. Dream of someone like Gilchrist would be a long shot, but someone who can hit out when required.
To be honest he dose not deserve a position in the team,
... It is personal, whether we like him or not.
Yes, yes, a thousand times yes. Captaincy is an art and apparently he’s the only person in Pakistan team who knows it righ.
Minnow Pakistan may keep Sarfaraz as skipper.
Sarfaraz Good
Change Sarfaraz things will come to best
Spot on. Today teams have wicket-keepers who are proper batsmen and we only have this man as keeper as he is the skipper. Find a 20 years old young dashing, hard-hitting wicket keeper batsman, a genuine medium-pacer allrounder (like Razzaq) and a threatening spinner like Saqlain / Saeed Ajmal and see results in couple of years!
Dont we have any othr player,to replace all these useless,under perform players,not only sarfaraz but all to be replace by fresh and young players.
Fitness should be the top factor in selection, an athlete must look like an athlete not a cozy shopkeeper.
Sarfaraz is a coward when it comes to cricket. He doesn't take responsibility and doesn't even know how to stay at crease let alone score runs. He is way below average cricketer. There is no one else in a country of more than 200 million who can keep better than him? Come on.... you must be kidding.
Captaining a team with all the fuss and buzz is never easy. Potential replacements available for sarfaraz can make the case worse. Rather I believe need to give him authority and stop political appointments within and out of team. PCB who is still deciding the format of our first class with no real efforts except making prime Minister happy need restructuring. Our boys have potential and they have shown it in last 4 games. Even the 2 final teams for cw19 were beaten by Pakistan. So who is champ!
We can surely keep Sarfaraz as Captain. Sarfaraz is the best thing that has happened to Pakistan cricket in the past few years. He has a great cricketing brain with exceptional achievements. He won the U19 WC, Champions Trophy, PSL and made Pakistan number one team in the T20. We need a humble and honest person like Sarfaraz to lead our team. This is the need of the hour. Mark my words this team will go a long way under the leadership of Sarfaraz. All we need to do is rid of the conspirators.
Finally someone is asking the right question. An average keeper with less than average batting. No winning / finishing skills as a number 6 batsman. Everyone should be strong player in the team. We have to have all 11 contribute to the fullest. We cannot hide people under historical data or because they are good person. With Sarfaraz we are wasting a spot on the team. Wake up Inzy.
We are looking at changing the whole team and make decisions like what ECB took 3 or 4 years back. Only teams whose captain is in form and performs have reached the semi finals. Sarfraz was in a much better touch in champions trophy and thus had good respect and control over the team
He is lucky,honest and a fighter without outside support.He will survive again.
How about starting with PCB? We have guys like Haroon Rashid (In-charge Domestic Cricket) stuck there for ages. What positive changes has he brought to the domestic cricket? We have Inzamam, Tauseef, Wajahat Ullah Wasti and Waseem Haider in our National Selection Committee. Inzamam's recent escapades are obvious; while the rest are sub-par cricketers with a couple of one-hit wonders to their names.
Rest of the "baba jees" are also just coming to office to collect their fat cheques.
Punjab cricket board would want to kick out sarfaraz or anyone from karachi
BIG "NO"
Pakistan doesn't even have another viable keeper at the moment & if he has to play in the team, he might as well be its Captain too. But unless Pakistan manages to find somebody with the prestige & personal capability to swing matches like Wasim Akram, it is unlikely to ever regain its former glory. When I used to be in school, I used to support Wasim's Pakistan against India in matches. That passion is sadly missing in the current (or recent) teams of Pakistani cricket.
@M. Emad, So you still feel the pain after your team got badly drubbed by Pakistan in WC 2019.
@Bakht, Agree. He is my skipper for odi and T20
@Abdul Rauf, Finding a Razzaq replacement is nigh impossible.
Should have highlighted the possible replacements at hand and their comparisons in terms of comparative statistics like averages among others.
Someone or PCB please take note that there exists a strong correlation between age and performance. Look at WC 19: Shaheen, Babar and Amir who are under 30 consistently performed better compared to players above 30. I know Husnain is also a rising star. I can see him shining in cricket. Sarfaraz is a great guy but I think his time for him to step down. Make Amir or Babar as captain.
At least start grooming a new captain immediately if PCB wants to keep Sarfaraz.
I think he did very good job. Pakistan was able to beat best sides. They overcame Newzealand and England one of them will win the cup. Leave him alone we should not make undue fuss. First time we saw no off the field controversies and team looked to be fighting. Let's back Sarfraz as captain.
The most consistent batsman becomes captain. Sarfaraz hardly scored runs.
1st of all the Writer column head line is totally wrong , biased and having tunz in it. How many PM's in Pakistan were cricket team captains except for IK who managed to do 22 years of Political Struggle b4 coming in to the Power.Secondly ,Sarfaraz is a very good Captain at the moment because he managed the team to bring on Top after the team was down and out of the competition ( in WC 2019 & Champions Trophy 2017 ). He needs to improve his Batting Skills immediately.
No capability and skills. He has become a liability
Considering that Pakistan has won the last half of its campaign , there should not be hurry to remove him now. Probably before WC 2023 , Pakistan has WC 2020 to assess situation.
For a team groomed in UAE flat pitches , scoring 11 points equivalent of NZ semi finalists is not a very bad performace either.
He is still the best choice
His time is up.
Who selected Shoib Malik and Asif Ali for the team and left the team with no backup option for Fakhar? They are not technically equipped to deal with english conditions. He was right to play Hasan Ali but he did not perform. At the end it was wrong team combination in the first 3 games, bad fielding and decision to bowl first against india that ruined it. the whole team should be held responsible for WI debacle, it wasn't Sarfraz alone. Pakistan was either very bad or very good in WC.
What is wrong with being 32? Batsmen hit their peak in their 30s.
Mentioning "tribalism" was absolutely uncalled for! Why always make Karachiites look bad in the name of "tribalism"? Why is the author so apologetic and defensive? I see no once in Karachi protesting to keep Sarfaraz as captain. We are carrying on with our lives and nobody is bothered about Sarfaraz's captaincy in Karachi so please do not make us look bad. I haven't seen a similar argument about people in Punjab.
If you want to replace please replace but make sure he should be better then him as captain.
How can you compare Sarfraz with the great Khan? Sarfraz does not deserve his place in the team. His batting, over time, has deteriorated and his keeping is nothing to write home about. He is uninspiring and unimaginative and does not deserve to remain a captain.
Simple and straightforward answer = NO
Can pakistan afford to keep Imran Khan as PM.
Watching Pakistan cricket since 1970s,it will be very big mistake to change Sarfaraz at this stage,there is no one to replace him yet! Some people wanted to make Malik the captain for World Cup that would have been a total disaster!! Comparing the averages of captains is very unfair,Sarfaraz is a keeper first & than a batsmen we all should remember that,Kholi,Finch,Morgan,Willamson are pure batsmen,can they keep wickets for 50 overs in a match? Everybody has a different role in the team.
Coach, Captain and Chief Selector should be shown the outside door. We need to rebuild the team
The problem is: Pakistan has no replacement for Sarfraz, the captain. Pakistan tried with Malik and Imad in South Africa in UAE against Aussies recently, but they failed to achieve anything. To be a captain, first you need to be a permanent member of the side, and Pakistan's senior players have struggled to stay afloat. Babar Azam should be groomed as captain, but he is too young at this stage. Imad is good in limited overs cricket, but not in Tests. Big headache for PCB.
Yes. Sarfaraz is good captain. He has beaten the WC finalists A great feat. Indian conspiracy let us down. Brilliantly executed WC by Sarfaraz. Man of Pressure.
Pick a Captain around 25 ( Babar ) and try for a team that has lot of youngsters who have played at least 10 ODIs before the next one
At least he should remain captain till next T20 World cup, because he is leading the current world No.1 T20 side and managed to maintain it's top position till date.
Sarfaraz must go - for a captain to misread the pitches so badly and bowl first in current English conditions cannot be forgiven. In addition he is a very defensive captain
Sarfraz still the best choice. Should be retained as captain.
Instead of changing captain and coach after every world cup, change the perchi culture
No
Simple, sack Sarfraz. He is unfit and just a liability and must be removed from the scene. Move on, there are plenty of talented young players who are fit and technically strong.
200 million people in the country and we are finding it difficult to find 11 excellent players. - the selection and structure of Pakistani cricket is broken.
Agreed but the problem is there no other captain in the team at this stage. If a potential captain is spotted i.e. Imad or Babar, they should be groomed. Sarfraz should remain captain at least for the next 2 years if not then till the next world cup. He is our best option to lead for now!
I agree with you but what are the options do we have. Babar Azam or Imad Wasim. I think they both are not fully prepared for additional responsibility. The best we can do is keep Sarfraz Captain for at least 2 years and appoint Babar or Imad as his deputy and then you can replace Sarfraz.
@M. Emad, Minnow Bangladesh, you mean?
5th place finish at WC 2019 after having beaten both teams that are now in the WC final is no small feat.
And by the way, If it weren't for Pakistan, Bangladesh Cricket wouldn't exist.
Would be nice if the likes of Bengalis and Afghans showed some gratitude for their
fellow 'Asians'/Muslims, for a change, if nothing else.
Very tough question. And reasonable arguments presented. But it would have been really nice if there were some recommendations of who could possibly replace Sarfaraz. It is true that Sarfaraz hasn't really upped his game and questions on his place in the side are legit. This said, who will replace him?
I think we should keep Sarfaraz . We need to get rid of conspirators like Shoaib Malik. Look how the performance of team has improved after Shoaib was left out. At the same time we need to groom our players like Immad and Imam to give priority to team interest rather than personal interest. When these players saw the backlash of public there was a remarkable change in their cricket.
You should sack Imzamam not Sarfarz, for selecting his nephew. Yes, the country's population is 200 million but Imzamam's family always find a place in the playing 11 for the last 30 to 40 years. How? How Imam-ul-Haq found his way to be opener in the world cup? He only played 20 matches before WordCup... Sarfarz was selected in this 200 million population because he's on merit. He was captain of U19 WordCup winning team.
Good article. One problem with sarfaraz is that his confidence has been shaken time and gaing by PCB. After winning the under 19 world cup, he was side lined by PCB until he was 28 years old and all other wicketkeepers had failed. He scored heavily against Australia in test matches in UAE but was ignored un world cup in Australia. He was deliberately made to sit out against Australia in odi series in UAE All this has shattered his confidence
Let there be 2 captains Sarfraz and Imad. Their matches should be scheduled depending on the nature of matches or series.
Introduce this format of 2 captains, rather considering what other say.
Need a captain that leads by example. Unfortunatly he has not done that at all in this world cup. Demoting himself down the running order , hardly making any runs and a poor wicket keeper compared to other teams.
If he plays at No.4 then ok
a young kid can play better than sarfraz batting technique. scrap him to bring at least a batsman.please get rid of this burden.
@Anees A., a catain who escaped to take responsibilty as batsman in word cup;s matches can not be good choice
Sarfaraz is neither captain material who can inspire youngsters nor his batting is inspirational.
His on field body language shows he is a loser.
One who is least disciplined as seen yawning on important day of India match, hardly needs any argument to keep him. It is right time to look for his replacement who would be mature by the next w. cup.
Stick with Sarfaraz for next 2 years atleast and then if ready make Babar Azam captain. Babar Azam of today is not ready for captaincy and there is no other choice.
Pakistanis have cricket pouring through their veins. Born with the azaan in one ear and the sounds of wickets ripped from the ground, in the other.
To personally witness the team at a smokers joint was irresponsible of them. However, Pakistan can destroy any team, but they just have to turn up to play!!
Shaheen Afridi is a prime example of an ideal sportsman who has the fire in his eyes and proves he belongs to Pakistaan. Most players must drop laid back and lazy attitude attitude to all games
@Observer, harsh but yes a valid point.
Comparison of imran and Sarfaraz stats
Imran played against mighty west indies side
Sarfaraz has mostly played with the poor west indies and Zimbabwe sides
Very tru eand nioce read on cricket after a while.
There is a mistake in the avg mentioned for sarafarz in WC
@Man, one which doesn't get out on 105 to the second last team of the table
Health and fitness was extremely poor in comparison to the other contenders.
Most players except the young Shaheen Afridi were overweight. The style of running proved how poor the fielding was, just lazy. Dragging not their feet, but bellys across the field just seemed to much work.
Pakistan have the choice to win, but they have to take the game serious. Never would you see a player on his toes, this lesson they could learn from our women's team.
@Asad, Only merit should matter.
@Observer, gratitude for what ??? They have achieved everything on their own with their grit and determination..
@Junaid, and have a divided team?
An ideal captain is one who has passion, driven willingness to sacrifice himself. Demonstrates that he excels in every part of the game and has the respect and fear from his counterparts. A captain leads by example, by being a role model for his team.
If you look back the last time we had someone just like that he won the world cup 1992.
This team had looked like they turned up as Michael Jackson backing dancers with their plastered fingers. Lazy team.
The poor chap never had the resources available to Imran, Wasim, Waqar & Inzi. This is the most fragile batting line up I have seen in quite some time. The bowlers somehow did well in the World Cup but throughout last year they have been hopeless. It not a fair comparison
@Arshad Hussain Khan, what???
Paksitaan has over 200 million population!!
My dead grandmother would've done a much better job.
With all due respect to Sarfaraz, but no. The whole team regardless of who they are related to were overweight and overwhelmed evidently, bar Afridi.
Paksitaan needs 8 players with the drive, passion and fitness and respect of Afridi and 3 veterans to go forward. Not 10 players who very clearly lack all the above for captain and country!!
@XulfiAli, don't forget mushtaq, moin khan.
A well thought article and if PCB has the galls, Sarfaraz should step down as Captain of Pakistan Cricket and offer himself for selection as a wicketkeeper and not as a wicket keeper batsman. If PCB is able to do it bearing in mind the Selectors are of the old school of thoughts where camaraderi is ripent within old boys club, then it must be down immediately rather than wait before the next cricket series.
There is clear grouping in cricket team and letting player decide who will be their captain will repeat 1993/94 situation. As a result team as a whole will be looking after their personal interest instead of Pakistan. Remember number of players coming from same circle of friends who were present in Mazhar Majeed leaked videos.
Build a team for the next world cup. Stick with 20+ players and give them a long run. Also give them the confidence and the professionalism. Remember you only go for a win, and don't be scared of the team or individual player. If you give your best and lose thats fine
@Yousuf47 London , "Sarfaraz should step down as Captain of Pakistan Cricket and offer himself for selection as a wicketkeeper and not as a wicket keeper batsman." He IS selected as wicket keeper, and he was appointed as captain. Talk about changing the captain when you have a better proven one. Why should he step down?
Leaving aside the unfair tale of Azhar Ali. He should be brought back as an interim captain until Babar, Haaris or Amir are ready and/or able to take captaincy.
I don’t think the Media’s front runner Imaad wasim who is a “bits and bobs or railroo Katta” player is the wise or right choice!!!
@Immi (UK), "An ideal captain is one who has passion, driven willingness to sacrifice himself. " So do you have any one in mind currently? Please give us a name.
@Jamshed , "Sarfaraz is neither captain material who can inspire youngsters nor his batting is inspirational." Please provide the name of a better option or keep quiet. You don't like Sarfraz for whatever reason, stop watching Pakistani team and follow those who have captain material in their team. Pakistan simply doesn't have anything to offer to you at the moment.
Apart from knee-jerk reactions, there is no logical successor to Sarfaraz and this fact has been regularly highlighted by greats like Waseem Akram. The only possible option is Babar Azam, as he has a permanent place in all 3 formats. Opting for him carries a set of risks, including the unique trials and tribulations of being the Pakistan captain and suffering a decline in form, thereby hindering his natural growth. Plus, we are still the No.1 ranked T-20 team so let's avoid the panic button.
@M. Emad, minnow? Beat England, and BD. No real minnow made it to the world Cup, BD Indian troll.
@Pragmatic, sorry, but in the end it is and was always about the World Cup to be crowned the best of the best
@British Pakistani , only BD had a fair team with a star.
@Booza, "Get rid of Sarfaraz and start building team with youngsters" Go start building an exclusively Punjab team and call it that way and stop fooling people of Pakistan. 95% of people of Punjab will not support that team if it is called as such. You don't like Karachi players in Pakistan team, you will not have a Pakistani team either. You had already tried in 2015 WC without Karachi players, check the result.
Pakistan is one genuine strike bowler away from being a great team . Yes , Hafeez and Shoaib should be sacked immediately as they can hardly bat when counted upon and their advanced age does not help their chances . Wahab Riaz was good here and there and never consistent . Shaheen and Amir can continue , but they need replacement for Wahab ASAP . Also Shadab needs to develop hurriedly otherwise his days should be numbered too . Sarfaraz is on a steep decline with the bat and should be axed too.
Who will the captain if not sarfaraz? Babar Azam is the natural choice but lets not put burden of capraincy on him yet. He has just started to blossom. I have faith in sarfaraz.
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, the only conspiracy against Sarfaraz is his his bat . His below average batting and pedestrian keeping does not justify a spot on the team let alone captaincy . In modern cricket one cannot occupy position for long based on myths and results from distant past . Advanced age and skills regression is a deadly combo for any professional player .
Muje lagta hai ke Sarfaraz thik he hai as a pak captain bcz he is a team player and Hungary for win