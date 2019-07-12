Can Pakistan afford to keep Sarfaraz as skipper?
For Pakistan cricket team captains, the risks and rewards of a World Cup campaign are clear: you win it, and you become the captain, leader, legend — and even prime minister.
If you don’t win it, or you don’t even come close to winning it, at the very minimum you lose your captaincy. In worst case scenarios, you not only are no longer the captain but are also forced into retirement.
The guards of honour, the testimonial, the emotional send-off — you get none of that.
A 31-year-old Imran Khan in 1983 did not get the sack because his team had made the semis. A 35-year-old Imran Khan should have gotten the boot at the 1987 World Cup when his team botched a semi-final on home soil. But he retired himself in 1992 after lifting the cup for Pakistan, saving the board from a difficult decision.
"You can no longer afford to carry your captain for solely his leadership skills or stick with a wicketkeeper who is only a reasonable batsman
Wasim Akram would have probably been sacked in 1996 had he been part of the playing eleven that lost to India in the quarter-finals. His 1999 Pakistan made it to the finals so he survived. But his strike partner Waqar Younis’ 2003 Pakistan embarrassed themselves and he swiftly paid the aforementioned double price: sack and retirement.
The legendary Inzamamul Haq went through the same at the 2007 edition. He retired himself but his sacking was pretty much a given. In 2011, Shahid Afridi’s Pakistan made it to the semis — the minimum a captain needs to survive. And he did.
The quarter-final run of World Cup 2015 cost us Misbahul Haq, which brings us to the matter at hand: a 32-year-old Sarfaraz Ahmed.
The lengthy preamble finally gets to the point.
What we have here is another skipper at the wrong side of 30 whose team did not meet the minimum criteria.
Since the 1979 World Cup, no Pakistan captain who did not make the semi-finals has played another ODI for Pakistan. Akram in ’96 doesn’t count for reasons explained above.
Sarfaraz played in all the World Cup 2019 matches; his team did not make the semis; he averaged 6.28 runs less than his pre-World Cup career average of 34.88; is not a superstar a la Akram of ’96; and will be 36 by next World Cup. What's coming?
This should not be construed as an attempt to tarnish what the man has done in the past. No one would forget the Champions Trophy — but that was two years ago. This is now.
The modern game has changed a lot. You can no longer afford to carry your captain for solely his leadership skills, and you cannot also afford to stick with a wicketkeeper who is only a reasonable batsman.
In World Cup 2019, Australia captain Aaron Finch is averaging 56.33, Virat Kohli 55.37, Eoin Morgan 39.62 and Kane Williamson a staggering 91.33. Sarfaraz averaged 28.6.
Meanwhile, MS Dhoni, Alex Carey, Jos Buttler, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shai Hope, Quinton de Kock — these are not just wicketkeepers; they double as specialist batsmen. Sarfaraz demotes himself so as to avoid a tricky batting situation.
Truth be told, Sarfaraz has had a good run — great even. He touched the highs very few Pakistan captains have. The team’s winning percentage under him (56.52) is still higher than the great Imran Khan’s (55.92). But his powers have been on the wane for quite some time. Under his captaincy in 2019, Pakistan have lost nine of the 16 they’ve played, which gives him a winning percentage of just 37.5 for 2019.
It’s unfortunate that arguments backed with naked statistics and scientific evidence are often drowned out by empty rhetoric and tribalism in this country. Already there is a wave of blind support trying to turn this into a Karachi versus rest-of-Pakistan debate.
As a born-and-bred Karachiite myself, I can say this is not that. As much as I love the man, this is simply a case of cycle coming to an end, a brand of captaincy becoming dated, and a player fast approaching his expiry date, if not already past it.
It’s time to start anew.
Still, there is no Backup. So Sarfraz is still the best available choice.
Overall, he has done a very good job. So lets not waste time
Get rid of Sarfaraz and start building team with youngsters
All Captains average:In World Cup 2019, Aaron Finch is averaging 56.33, Kohli 55.37, Morgan 39.62 and Williamson a staggering 91.33. Sarfaraz averaged 28.6.Trika Macky / Inzi / Sarfarz is totally failed in ODI, Sarfarz his own selection is not justify, Macky & Inzi should not given single day for future Sarfarz on keep captain for T20, ODI captain selected, Test captain is Asad Shafiq, Imam should be replacement Khuram Mazoor, Shan Masood, Fawad Alam. Hafiz, Wahab no more cricket,
NO!
Not really agreeing with the notion, although the powers in PCB might think differently. I would keep Sarfaraz as the captain and wicket-keeper for Tests, and maybe ODIs as well, for some time. However, T20 is a different ball game, and it would be worthwhile to try a new, younger captain, and a wicket-keeper who can bat as well. Dream of someone like Gilchrist would be a long shot, but someone who can hit out when required.
To be honest he dose not deserve a position in the team,
... It is personal, whether we like him or not.
Yes, yes, a thousand times yes. Captaincy is an art and apparently he’s the only person in Pakistan team who knows it righ.
Minnow Pakistan may keep Sarfaraz as skipper.
Sarfaraz Good
Change Sarfaraz things will come to best
Spot on. Today teams have wicket-keepers who are proper batsmen and we only have this man as keeper as he is the skipper. Find a 20 years old young dashing, hard-hitting wicket keeper batsman, a genuine medium-pacer allrounder (like Razzaq) and a threatening spinner like Saqlain / Saeed Ajmal and see results in couple of years!
Dont we have any othr player,to replace all these useless,under perform players,not only sarfaraz but all to be replace by fresh and young players.
Fitness should be the top factor in selection, an athlete must look like an athlete not a cozy shopkeeper.
Sarfaraz is a coward when it comes to cricket. He doesn't take responsibility and doesn't even know how to stay at crease let alone score runs. He is way below average cricketer. There is no one else in a country of more than 200 million who can keep better than him? Come on.... you must be kidding.
Captaining a team with all the fuss and buzz is never easy. Potential replacements available for sarfaraz can make the case worse. Rather I believe need to give him authority and stop political appointments within and out of team. PCB who is still deciding the format of our first class with no real efforts except making prime Minister happy need restructuring. Our boys have potential and they have shown it in last 4 games. Even the 2 final teams for cw19 were beaten by Pakistan. So who is champ!
We can surely keep Sarfaraz as Captain. Sarfaraz is the best thing that has happened to Pakistan cricket in the past few years. He has a great cricketing brain with exceptional achievements. He won the U19 WC, Champions Trophy, PSL and made Pakistan number one team in the T20. We need a humble and honest person like Sarfaraz to lead our team. This is the need of the hour. Mark my words this team will go a long way under the leadership of Sarfaraz. All we need to do is rid of the conspirators.
Finally someone is asking the right question. An average keeper with less than average batting. No winning / finishing skills as a number 6 batsman. Everyone should be strong player in the team. We have to have all 11 contribute to the fullest. We cannot hide people under historical data or because they are good person. With Sarfaraz we are wasting a spot on the team. Wake up Inzy.
We are looking at changing the whole team and make decisions like what ECB took 3 or 4 years back. Only teams whose captain is in form and performs have reached the semi finals. Sarfraz was in a much better touch in champions trophy and thus had good respect and control over the team
He is lucky,honest and a fighter without outside support.He will survive again.
Punjab cricket board would want to kick out sarfaraz or anyone from karachi
BIG "NO"
@Bakht, Agree. He is my skipper for odi and T20
@Abdul Rauf, Finding a Razzaq replacement is nigh impossible.
Should have highlighted the possible replacements at hand and their comparisons in terms of comparative statistics like averages among others.
The most consistent batsman becomes captain. Sarfaraz hardly scored runs.