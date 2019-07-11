Sadiqabad train collision death toll rises to 20; 84 injured
At least 20 people were killed while 84 others were injured when a passenger train, the Akbar Express, collided with a freight train at the Walhar Railway Station in Sadiqabad on Thursday morning, officials said.
According to Javed Ahmed, a physician treating the wounded, twenty people were killed and 74 were wounded, with some in critical condition.
Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamil Ahmed Jamil said all passengers onboard the train, which was headed to Quetta, had been removed from the wreckage and track clearance operations were underway.
Earlier, Jamil had said that heavy machinery was being used to remove passengers who were stuck in the train, adding that they were being provided with food and water.
A police spokesperson said that police, rescue officials and other relevant agencies were busy in the rescue operations. Authorities said the Pakistan Army was also taking part in the rescue efforts.
He said that ambulances from various areas in the district had started reaching the site of the incident in order to shift the injured to DHQ Sadiqabad and Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.
The spokesperson said that as soon as they received information about the accident, Sadiqabad ASP Dr Hafeezur Rehman Bugti and a large contingent of police had reached the site of the incident.
Rahim Yar Khan DPO Umar Farooq Salamat said that based on initial reports, when the signal changed on the track, the passenger train went on to the loop line where a freight train was parked resulting in the accident.
Prime Minister Imran Khan offered his condolences to the families of the victims.
In a post shared on Twitter, the premier offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.
"Have asked Railways Minister to take emergency steps to counter decades of neglect of railway infrastructure [and] ensure safety standards," he wrote.
Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad also expressed grief over the loss of precious lives caused by the accident.
Rashid said that the accident appeared to have occurred due to human negligence. He said that he had issues orders for a top-level investigation into the incident.
He announced compensation of Rs1.5 million for the families of the deceased and Rs0.5 million each for the injured.
The minister said that the general manager of Pakistan Railways and other relevant officials had been sent to the site of the accident, adding that rescue operations were underway with the help of the district administration.
"I am reviewing the accident [and] I have told railway officials to speed up rescue and relief operations," Rashid said. He said that he would issue a more detailed statement later on.
According to a spokesperson for Pakistan Railways, an information cell has been set up in Sukkur division for the families of those injured and killed in the accident.
Call for accountability
While expressing grief over the incident, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Rashid was "fully responsible" for train accidents and called for an inquiry against the minister.
He said that until the inquiry was completed, Rashid should resign from his post.
In a statement shared on Twitter by the PPP, Bilawal said: "Train accidents are starting to become routine, the railways minister is unable to do anything."
The PPP leader said that he was informed that since Rashid had become the minister he had not even provided the supplies required for the repairs of railway tracks.
Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif also expressed grief over the accident and said weak railway tracks and poor planning were becoming the basis for accidents, which he said was unfortunate.
He said that action should be taken against those responsible for the incident today.
In response to Prime Minister Imran's message of grief about the incident, lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir said: "Expressing grief alone will not fix things."
He called for the removal of the railways minister.
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz also shared a post on Twitter to express grief over the incident.
"The ineptitude [and] misplaced priorities not only spell disaster but death for Pakistanis. No one is concerned. No one is bothered. Callousness is shocking," she wrote.
Read: Railways engines failed 3,700 times since January 2015
Last month, the Jinnah Express also hit a freight car near Hyderabad resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuring several others. Following the incident, Rashid accepted responsibility and sought an apology from the nation.
Comments (181)
A lot of tragedies around trains! Too many... R I P
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Sheikh Rasheed is a curse on railways and this curse should resign now
sheikh rasheed must resigned forthwith. enough is enough
Inna lillah e wa inna eleha rajaoun
.....and the saga continues
In naya Pakistan incidence of train accident increased .PTI has discovered Nobel way to decrease the populationof Pakistan
Awful. Prayers for the deceased and the injured. So sad to hear this
Must be investigated up to the institution level lapses, if any with compensation by GoP
Tragic loss of life. Speechless. Allah swt have pity on our nation.
let us see if IK will make his minister resign .
"Minister of railways must resign" Imran Khan.
Minister is incompetent and should resign immediately.
Did we see Shiekh Sahib's resignation.....
Tragic news .....Sh Rashid should resign
Inna Lillah Wa Inna Ilaihe Raajeoon.
Obsolete court and obsolete police system brings all problems. Incompetent peoples are hired, outdated equipments are purchased for sake of taking bribe/cut. My family members were part of Pakistani three trains accidents few years ago which took place Gohtki sukher . Unfortunately, we did not hear outcome of any enquiry. Hang responsible people who caused these accident swiftly, make enquiry transparent.
Inna lillAhe wa inna ileihi rajeoon
With modern systems and safeguards, a train to train collision is almost impossible. One can understand how old is the system we are using and how competent is the staff.
As a citizen of Pakistan I have trust that this will be investigated and measures will be taken to avoid/curb these incidents. I have such trust because PTI reigns the power, it is not the corrupt period of PPP or pmln.
This man anagurate a new train every other month.He should give attention to this problem.He should be rather fired.
incompetence at its peak
If sheikh rashid had been paying attention to his ministry instead of playing cheap jokes on media, this could have been avoided. His tenure has been worst in terms of accidents. Only his closeness to PM is saving his job.
It's a good time to reform whole train system and organizations including services...
no matter who the railway minster was, today, in the past, they were all incompetent. Serving their masters or self interest.
Relaunching same train services with a new name. Not improving the infrastructure, or making the system more efficient.
What Pak railway needs is a a new policy on transporting freight. Which has been shifted to trucks, because an ex railway minister was a transport baron
Even in this accident the petty PM finds time to blame the past without ANY investigation into what really happened.
The Imran Khan of the past was surely better than this.
Frequency of rail accidents are on rise, unfortunately.
I travel usually 2-3 times a year and I must say that the quality of service has visibly declined in the last year. The railway minister should spend more time and effort in ensuring smooth train operation and less time bashing his predecessors and starting more trains just so that he can later proudly state that he has started x number of trains in his tenure.
Time for Rasheed's spin, blaming this incompetence on PMLN and PPP.
The very talkative minister of railways’ statement is missing—otherwise very busy in conducting press conferences and delivering statements.
Condolences to the victims of the accident. The railway minister is inefficient.
Bring back Saad Rafiq
its so sad incident so do point out the original of the incident take strickly notes those who is responsible of the state.
I usually travel Lahore to Hyderad every month, I have never seen worst services in these days, Sheikh Rasheed should resign. I am PTI supporter given vote against Saad Rafique. Now I realized his services for Pak Railways should be admired. He was competent than Sheikh Sahab. Saad Rafique really I am sorry I did't vote you.
We need a resignation from Train Minister !
IK...u said you will have ppl on merit.....is this the merit to have sheikh rasheed as a minister for railways? so many accidents taking place...just due to incompetence and negligence...big slap on merit
Bullet trains Shinkansen in Japan runs around the speed of 300Km/hr yet there has never been an accident, not a single accident in its entire history, let aline any deaths. Here in Pakistan, human life is so cheap that every few days tens of people dying in trains or roads accidents & politicians keep offering just condolences to the grieving families, instead of improving safety standards.
Where is sheikh sb??
Worst performance of railways in year.bring back saad rafique.
As usual like India, blaming minister for apparent mistake of signal operator. Suresh Prabhu was very capable railway minister in India, was taking great initiatives but he had to resign due to pressure of accidents.
Another similar incident in less than a month but no one would take responsibility again. This shows the lack of seriousness of the top management in addressing these recurring incidents taking precious human lives!! You give them a chance to point guns at the opposition, they do it quite well.
Will the colorful Railway minister resign now? He is total disaster for Pakistan Railways.
Sheikh Rasheed is Federal Minister of Railways is more interested in personal publicity by sitting and giving political statements on all private TV channels 24/7 but he is least interested to see as what is exactly going on in his department right under his nose.
Sheikh Rasheed was interested to become Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting but unwillingly accepted portfolio of Railway.
He is incompetent therefore he should be sacked without waiting for another accident to happen.
The Train Signalling system must be upgraded to ensure safety. There are two common standard which are in operations around the world (ETCS european train control system), CTCS (Chinese Train Control System). The cost of implementation has come down, with the Train control system the safety is ensure and also the track utilization can be increased.
In UK ministers resign over such incidences ! Some party leader used to say this , not so long while ago ! Lets see if he can do what he used to say!
If you can't run railway department privatise it. Approximately 50% of government servants in every department lack discipline in duty and corrupted. They are totally making fun of their job let it be privatised and let them face full-time duty under private boss consequently it will start running smoothly.
Government should give this ministry to an expert. Shiekh sab can be used in other things like information ministry. People's lives are at stake here.
We'd demand a resignation and speak for the Sadiqabad victims as IK did in Lodhran but we're not allowed.
That's because 'some' will find conspiracies as if our rail network is at par with developed nations (theirs isn't perfect, either). Then, they'll ask for foreign help.
Usually, they call people "traitors" for inviting foreign powers to directly interfere in our domestic affairs. Even when there's barely a hint. But when it's 'their' ministry on the line, they can do it, blatantly.
Top level investigation, " Investigation" word should be kept in museum. Pakistanis never ever had any outcome from these so called investigations, It's getting very difficult for middle and lower class people to survive in Pakistan. May Almighty give courage to all victims relatives to bear this horrific loss.
Allah does not like arrogance or haughtiness. Current railway minister had always spoken big words. We need actions to fix railway or any department not just words
Don't You dare resign Mr. Sheikh Rasheed because presumably you are a minister in "Riasat-e-Madinah"
No money is being spent on improving railway infrastructure.
Sheikh Rasheed has totally failed to manage the railway department,he must resign from his portfolio and should confine himself to giving ominous predictions because he can't say or do anything good.
And you were in government 3 times, what exactly did you do.
'While expressing grief over the accident, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said weak railway tracks and poor planning were becoming the basis for accidents, which he said was unfortunate.'
This is not acceptable.There have been a lot of train accidents this year and it needs IMMEDIATE attention. Its making travel by train very very UNSAFE. Some heads need to roll. Too many human errors. we need to get to the bottom of these Human Errors and make sure they dont happen so frequently.
I think PML N and PPP might have caused the accident to defame Imran.. Very sad they should be incarcerated for this.
The incompetent Minster Mr Rashid should resign. The Minster is to busy focusing on what Nawaz Sharif has for breakfast then his responsibility of Railways. PTI government in shambles
every month we hear of accidents in railways, it was not even in a year under PMLN. Please IK ask Sheikh Rasheed to resign
The railway officials responsible for that should be severely punished.
PPP and PMLN probably even sold railway tracks and replaced it with tracks of low quality during their last 10 years in government such is the extent of their greed and eagerness to loot
Instead of the desire to keep on adding new trains (using old engines and bogies), the Railway Minister and GoP must immediately focus on improving the dilapidated railway track AND the (almost pre-independence) signaling system. Dear Government, Please set your priorities right.
licence to kill has been awarded to sheikh rasheed. trains are colliding, coaches jumping off track, detaching from running trains and the minister is singing.......koruption, koruption
Mr.Sheikh Rasheed, you should immediately resign from your position. Pakistan Railway is in decline ever since you have taken the portfolio of minister of railway. This is the second accident in your tenure.
If only the railway minister could devote his time and energy towards bringing about the requisite changes to the railways instead of crying foul all the time about the past rulers. But then he has been brought in specially to abuse the past rulers of the federal government and he has to earn his living and justify his existence to some.
@Mustafa, what will you achieve if he resigns. Does the PR started working as German ICE or French TGV?
Why human negligence??This only occurs in our country,no where else.Sack the ones responsible for this tragedy.There too many political appointees who are good for nothing.
What measures Sheikh Rashid took when there was last train accident. He should be fired. He talks about everything except his own ministry. What a shame
@RF, Why not punish the people responsible for the accident???
Big mouth Minister should RESIGN. Lets see whats its going to be in Naya Pakistan.
When Mr. Shaikh Rasheed is resigning from the ministry. Now enough is enough.
Bilawal has demanded sheikh Rashid's resignation too. There was also news of 11 deaths in a bus accident near Multan and another 5 deaths in a land slide incident. Perhaps Bilawal should also consider demanding resignations of the relevant ministries as there were no such incidents during PPP era!!
Whenever I see Bilawal and Maryam, all I see is two incompetent people, who are there because of their politically entrenched families. Otherwise they cannot name a single achievement for themselves.
@Concerned , Dear we are garbage before these ministers and they are on cleansing movement.
Mr. Selected.. Incompetent Sheikh Rasheed.... You must resign now.. No need of your fake apologies.. If you don't? Who will take responsibility? Minister with non-professional attitude..Goo...
We should stop the blame game. Instead concentrate on how each and everyone should play his role in betterment of our society. It is very easy to put the blame but not easy to play a positive role in development of our country.
Sh. Rasheed should resign
Inna lillah e wa inna eleha rajaoun
Disgusting very very sad
The ungrateful awam totally deserves the pti mess and it's status quo ministers. Tabdeeli k mazey
Inna lillah e wa inna eleha rajaoun. Time to fix Railways
My condolences.
During 1645 days 3700. Times engine failure incident in PR , 2.3 incident every day
Sheikh Rasheed Sahib, Your old yellow green Dabba-trains are a complete failure.
Shaikh Rasheed should resign or be fired. We must develop the culture of responsibility and accountability.
Sheikh Rasheed should held responsible for this tragedy and must be inquired by JIT.
@Shamshad, Since Ayub Khan time : no effort on any successive governments of civilians or military to upgrade railways: plus populations exploded due to religious parties: so it is normal
Sheikh Rasheed should resign right away, otherwise Railway would become next Peshawar Metro.
Sad news! But i was surprised to know that Pakistan has two trains!
This is second such an accident within a month with loss of precious lives. Railways minister must go!
Demanding that the minister resign, is a short-term, misdirected idea of justice This happens in India as well. What we need to do is get to the root of the issue instead of being happy with a change in the minister at the helm of affairs.
@Zak, we should stop blaming each other just start to investigate so that it doesn't happen in the future.
Biryani khane Mei busy hei railway minster. Rip departed souls
The Railway Minister should do the right thing......and step down.
Can the Tabdeeli PM "Tabdeel" this accident happy and care less Minister for Railways, to save ever rising fatal train accidents?
Railway minister should be resigned.
pakistan railway on mission to reduce population and discouragement policy for train traversals
@Mashman, yaa right. So all pakistanis should learn how to run trains, change signals, etc.
@Concerned , pakistan railway on mission to reduce population and discouragement policy for train traversals
@Mustafa, pakistan railway on mission to reduce population and discouragement policy for train traversals
@Zak, I do not think PML N and PPP might have caused the accident to defame Imran. It was Kashmir.
@Concerned , Indian troll, same comments as other trolls.
@Mustafa, Indian troll, same comments as other trolls.
@G.man, Indian troll, same comments as other trolls.
Its time IK should should take immediate action. Else no diffrence between the old and new rulers.
@Abid, Indian troll, same comments as other trolls.
Sheikh Rashid is investing too much time on media on NRO and opposition bashing. Before in similar accidents IK used to ask for PM resignation.
Big Mouth Rly minister must Resign immediately
Now lets see if the Railways Minister Sh Rasheed takes responsibility with the same zeal as he takes credits....
Resign railway minister!!!
@Akhtar , sorry, he is heading for a long jail term.
@Tzaman, Indian troll, same comments as other trolls.
Railway minister should resign. He is incompetent and concentrating more on other stuff than his ministry.
Naya Pakistan!!!
More like inhuman negligence on your part Mr Sh Rasheed
@Rashid, "ungrateful awam". Ungrateful for what? For Evanfield flats? 1 hyde park place? Surrey palace? Did PPP and PMLN govt stop all train accidents during their tenure? Start paying your taxes if you want things to improve in Pakistan. Bilawal demanded resignation of the railway minister? Why not also demand the resignation of transport minister because a bus accident today claimed 11 lives?
This is how bureaucracy revenge. Sheikh Rashid sb find the staff responsible for this accident and send them to jail, you will not see another accident.
Because of too many people, too many vehicles, too many people travelling by planes etc are bound that too many people die compaird to few years back. Most of the accidents are occured by the person who is driving or flying.
@Concerned , this is extremely tragic. Shaikh Rashid has utterly failed to handle the Railways and due to his incompetence, accidents have increased manifold. PM Imran should sack him immediately.
Horrific accident.....the actual number of casualty and injured is likely to be significantly greater than what has been reported in media.....before any government officials reached the scene, local people did the bulk of the rescue operation but strangely these media attention seeking public servants didn't even acknowledge their support..... In 21st century, why signalling system is not being automated with live tracking device.....give this project to computer engineering students.
Happens, when you are focusing on degrading opposition leaders with slurs and abuse rather than focusing on your work. Lives don't matter much in Pakistan. Especially, of the poor.
Tragic accident. Since sheikh Rasheed become railway minister trans accident are more common He just talk and do nothing for railway safety. He should be removed immediately and appoint new minister otherwise this disaster will continue in his ministers ship. If he he is man of principle he should have resigned but in Pakistan this kind of courage don't exist.
Noonie janoonies are in action today! Shk sahib trying to improve and we ALL pakistanis still want GOOD OLD days of PPP and PML ministers where they did nothing. NO train on track meant NO accidents!!! People wake up!!!!
@Zak, You can be a very good comic writer. But this is not funny man, ppl have lost their lives. So, please STOP it. Period.
It is about time the Minister instead of talking resigns immediately.
Tragic and indeed sad; my prayers to those who have passed and speedy recovery for those injured.
Whilst in a more developed country the concerned minister would have resigned but Pakistan has a long way go yet before these morals are adopted. However Pak railway management need to improve operational safety standards at the earliest.
Gov of pak is not able maintain 12000km of train lines safely they go on to speak about the largest network country instead. Naya Pak is worse.
Shaikh Rasheed, please resign
@Concerned , He and his boss are a curse on the country
Incompetence at its peak!
So all we want is to stop Pakistan Railways from functioning... Have we forgot recent China Railway incident... Even in developed nations these accidents happens.. Matter to be investigated for betterment of the institution...
Those asking for resign should first come up with proof for negligence on part of railway minister... Mere a political slogan won't work
Sheikh sb! please step down as minister of Railways and have mercy on this already frustrated nation. You have no capacity to run Railway affairs.
Sheikh Rashid must resign now otherwise Imran must throw him out. He has inflicted huge losses to state exchequer apart from lose of public life.
Shkeikh Rashid should not hold any ministry. His total focus is on the other side of politics.
It is a sad tragedy which should not be politicized. What is amazing is that it a second accident in Sadiqabad and Rahimyarkhan area dominated by opposition parties.
Prime Minister Saab ! Repeatedly train accidents are occurring precious lives have been lost,Minister is still enjoying his seat.Sir where is accountability and when will Shiekh Rasheed be asked to resign.
Needs to investigate if PML N is involve in sabotage
RIP
A very incompetent minister but who cares about human life in Pakistan. It was IK who raised this point in previous government that the minister should resign if there is such a serious accident but now there has not been a single incident. Instead more than 70 accidents. We live in the era of so called "electables'. As long as government has support from MNAs they have to keep them happy at the expense of the lives of the people
@VR, Forget Bilawal and Maryam. Just follow the sayings of IK whom we trust for change and it was IK who said in past if there is such accident Railways minister should resign
@Shamshad, dude you should be really ashamed of yourself, instead of blaming any political party you should empathize with the people, like a real citizen. But since you are incapable of suffering at loss of lives, people like you will continue to take advantage of tragedies.
Privatize the railways if you can't stop on and off accidents.
He always blame driver and guard ..instead of improving tracks and signals
45th railway accident since shaikh rasheed took charge as minister
Sheikh Rashid, please go HOME! Never ever be Railways Minister again...
Sheikh Rasheed Sahib daamat barakatuhu, 16 innocent passengers have died and you are answerable.
Please spend some money on railway infrastructure and employee training.
deepest condolences from india
The minister is only busy with Press Conferences on politics. He doesn’t care about his actual job.
What century are we living in? Not only is the railway system severely outdated but the safety precautions are also extremely poor. What has the PTI government done to improve this in the last year or so?
74 accident occurred during the present government one one academy in Lahore.there are no proper instructor ,majority of drivers learn the system on the running engine
blame the employees but not the people in the seats making decisions. substandard system, lack of training, old technology, short cuts
Top level , High level inquiries ! - very impressive words but totally shallow, non- remedial. One vote in the parliament, one vote party, Sheikh Rashid has been rewarded much more than he deserves.
Shiekh saab PU resign being incapable.
When is that railway minister going to resign? He is quick to open his mouth when he finds opposition on the wrong foot, what about himself?
Please, can we request Minister Shaikh Rashid to spend time and focus on Pakistan Railway other than appearing on all the TV channels talking politics and predicting future.He should just focus on safety and quality of Pakistan Railway
Shiekh Rasheed, its your negligence. You are in charge of railways functions and administration. You are the one to give answers of why such a tragedy happened. Take the responsibility and stay awake late nights because nation is grieving for your faulty administration. State needs answers, nation needs solution, public wants to ask! Come out.
Very sad to read the news. Please authorities do a detailed study to see that these types of accidents are avoided in the future. May the victim’s soul Rest In Peace.
Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed must think twice before declaring the accident cause. Rather, Govt take vigilant steps to prevent such happenings. You can't pay your condolences by just announcing compensations as this wouldn't pay back families loss. This is request to Govt of Pakistan to look into this matter with top priority and dealt with it at earliest.
Sack the railway minister.
@YK, do you expect him to go and check the tracks? Be realistic if someone does human negligence the blame should lie with that person and those who hired such people
@Concerned , Agreed only bad words from mouth is a selection criteria of IK and Umpires
The sequence of trains accidents continue; total incompetence from top to bottom! where is accountability? Time to appoint competent people to take care of Railway!
Pakistan Railways is the most dangerous means of of transportation in the world. Why should they introduce new trains without first improving the infrastructure? How many more lives will be lost before they have some sense?
@Khurram, offcourse you are so right. Deaths in current and previous railways accidents during Sh Rashid cum PTI rule are perfectly ok and no one should be taken to task since PTI and IK are ruling and they are honest no matter how incompetent they may be proven time & again. IK asked Sh Rashid to pay attention to rising accidents which should be enough as this is not model town incident on which Sh Rashid and Imran Khan can capitalize on deaths. So much for heartless & senseless politics !!
Railways Minister lacks the ability to run the railway department. He must resign and handover the ministry to any young, energetic and efficient person...
The learned and honorable Minister of Railways should tender his resignation
Sheikh Rashid must resign. Set example by accepting the responsibility. Now is the time.
"Rashid said that the accident appeared to have occurred due to human negligence. " Time for him to wake up and start worrying about his responsibilities.
so many accidents in the recent past. Why dont you upgrade to modern technology instead of relying on humans to switch tracks.
Why after borrowing billions in the name of CPEC infrastructure, Pak Railways is in such poor shape? Mobility & transportation infrastructure is key to the economic growth of any country, especially the third world countries. So instead of building high-polluting coal powerplants and fancy roads, more resources have to be plowed into railway structure. Signaling system, rail tracks & railway coaches all need to be upgraded to latest safety & efficiency standards.
Sheikh Rashid spends too much time on blaming opposition. He should immediately resign. There have been so many accidents in last one year.
Sabotage should not be ruled out.
@fairplay, For this accident the blame squarely goes to the railway minister. To show he and PTI govt is more competent than the previous govts he increased average speed and number of train without improving the infrastructure including training of technical staff. He is to blamed for this tragic events whatever other causes may be propagated.
One over the other accident. Railway minister must quit if he has a drop of a conscience !!!
To make him more famous and efficient in the eyes of public Shaikh Rasheed has started numerous trains on already very old and busy track. Freight engines are carrying passenger trains. Decades old passenger coaches have been put into action. He is risking lives of poor people for his own fame
Tragic! But what a coincidence . Every inauguration of new train is followed by train accident within a week or so . Someone who has family should assume railway ministry so that at least be able to feel the grief of shocked families who are mercilessly losing their loved ones
Just 1.5 million is too less a amount. Please double it
Sheikh Rashid has done a brilliant job he is trying to set right the disasters of the past.
Was the driver blind who could not see that there Was some freight train on the track the driver may be sleeping .Sheikh Rashid please hire responsible Drivers and also keep watch on drivers for which hire assitants to keep them awake as railway people are the most lazy and inefficient
Please make institutions
This is sheer irresponsibility. This could have been avoided entirely. We live in the age of technology, yet our systems are still obsolete. How can a train get clearance when another train is on the track? Lack of information transfer! Hire some computer programmers and build a product that updates every route and every movement momentarily, so this can be avoided! Ugh! Pakistan never sees the obvious!!!! Even the people commenting no one raised the real issue and the real solution! SMH!
Why are rail accidents in Sindh? The PPP Zardari Mafia are behind these.
Sheikh rasheed saab, technology has advanced so do something to avoid accidents. Connect the trains with the internet and WiFi system to locate the train positions.
Do Pakistan have Rescue Helicopters? If yes, then why they were not used?
PML N spent all the money on useless Orange trains and nothing on Pakistan Railways. The consequences of PMLN's actions and results are obviously seen with such accidents. Hope new government of PTI and reverse the process of lavish spending done during PMLN days.