DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 11, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

At least 10 killed, 85 injured as two trains collide in Sadiqabad

Amir KayaniUpdated July 11, 2019

Email

10 people were killed while 85 others were injured when a passenger train, the Akbar Express, collided with a freight train at the Walhar Railway Station in Sadiqabad on Thursday morning. — DawnNewsTV
10 people were killed while 85 others were injured when a passenger train, the Akbar Express, collided with a freight train at the Walhar Railway Station in Sadiqabad on Thursday morning. — DawnNewsTV

At least 10 people were killed while 85 others were injured when a passenger train, the Akbar Express, collided with a freight train at the Walhar Railway Station in Sadiqabad on Thursday morning.

A police spokesperson said that ambulances from various areas in the district had started reaching the site of the incident in order to shift the injured to DHQ Sadiqabad and Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.

The spokesperson said that police, rescue officials and other relevant agencies were busy in the rescue operations.

Rahim Yar Khan deputy commissioner (DC) Jamil Ahmed Jamil said that heavy machinery was being used to remove passengers stuck in the train containers, adding that passengers were being provided with food and water.

Rahim Yar Khan DPO Umar Farooq Salamat said that it looked like when the signal changed on the track, the passenger train went on to the loop line where a freight train was parked resulting in the accident.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Gordon D. Walker
Jul 11, 2019 09:23am

A lot of tragedies around trains! Too many... R I P

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Concerned
Jul 11, 2019 09:24am

Sheikh Rasheed is a curse on railways and this curse should resign now

Recommend 0
Mustafa
Jul 11, 2019 09:27am

sheikh rasheed must resigned forthwith. enough is enough

Recommend 0
PK085
Jul 11, 2019 09:28am

Inna lillah e wa inna eleha rajaoun

.....and the saga continues

Recommend 0
Shamshad
Jul 11, 2019 09:28am

In naya Pakistan incidence of train accident increased .PTI has discovered Nobel way to decrease the populationof Pakistan

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Jirga space slashed

Jirga space slashed

One hopes that KP will deliver on its commitment to ensure there are functioning courts of law in erstwhile Fata.

Editorial

July 11, 2019

Sindh’s water woes

UNDER the scorching sun, they marched north, from Kharo Chan to Thatta. Approximately 1,500 people traversed 140km...
July 11, 2019

Why involve intel?

CONVENER of the subcommittee of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee, PTI MNA Noor Alam Khan, has...
July 10, 2019

Adjustment without reform

NOW that the detailed documents connected with Pakistan’s latest IMF programme have finally been made public, it ...
July 10, 2019

UN Kashmir report

WHILE this country has for decades been telling the world about Indian atrocities in held Kashmir, Pakistan’s...
Updated July 10, 2019

Channels taken off air

Pemra seems to have become a handmaiden to repressive forces micro-managing print and electronic media.