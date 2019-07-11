At least 10 killed, 85 injured as two trains collide in Sadiqabad

At least 10 people were killed while 85 others were injured when a passenger train, the Akbar Express, collided with a freight train at the Walhar Railway Station in Sadiqabad on Thursday morning.

A police spokesperson said that ambulances from various areas in the district had started reaching the site of the incident in order to shift the injured to DHQ Sadiqabad and Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.

The spokesperson said that police, rescue officials and other relevant agencies were busy in the rescue operations.

Rahim Yar Khan deputy commissioner (DC) Jamil Ahmed Jamil said that heavy machinery was being used to remove passengers stuck in the train containers, adding that passengers were being provided with food and water.

Rahim Yar Khan DPO Umar Farooq Salamat said that it looked like when the signal changed on the track, the passenger train went on to the loop line where a freight train was parked resulting in the accident.