DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 11, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

14 killed, 79 injured in Sadiqabad train collision

Amir Kayani | Adnan Sheikh | APUpdated July 11, 2019

Email

A passenger train, the Akbar Express, collided with a freight train at the Walhar Railway Station in Sadiqabad on Thursday morning. — DawnNewsTV
A passenger train, the Akbar Express, collided with a freight train at the Walhar Railway Station in Sadiqabad on Thursday morning. — DawnNewsTV

At least 14 people were killed while 79 others were injured when a passenger train, the Akbar Express, collided with a freight train at the Walhar Railway Station in Sadiqabad on Thursday morning, Rescue 1122 sources told DawnNewsTV.

Rahim Yar Khan deputy commissioner (DC) Jamil Ahmed Jamil said all passengers, onboard the train headed to Quetta, had been removed from the train and track clearance operations were underway.

Earlier, Jamil had said that heavy machinery was being used to remove passengers who were stuck in the train, adding that they were being provided with food and water.

A police spokesperson said that police, rescue officials and other relevant agencies were busy in the rescue operations. Authorities said the Pakistan Army was also taking part in the rescue efforts.

He said that ambulances from various areas in the district had started reaching the site of the incident in order to shift the injured to DHQ Sadiqabad and Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.

The spokesperson said that as soon as they received information about the accident, Sadiqabad ASP Dr Hafeezur Rehman Bugti and a large contingent of police had reached the site of the incident.

Rahim Yar Khan DPO Umar Farooq Salamat said that based on initial reports, when the signal changed on the track, the passenger train went on to the loop line where a freight train was parked resulting in the accident.

Prime Minister Imran Khan offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

In a post shared on Twitter, the premier offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Have asked Railways Minister to take emergency steps to counter decades of neglect of railway infrastructure [and] ensure safety standards," he wrote.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad also expressed grief over the loss of precious lives caused by the accident.

Rashid said that the accident appeared to have occurred due to human negligence. He said that he had issues orders for a top-level investigation into the incident.

He announced compensation of Rs1.5 million for the families of the deceased and Rs0.5 million each for the injured.

The minister said that the general manager of Pakistan Railways and other relevant officials had been sent to the site of the accident, adding that rescue operations were underway with the help of the district administration.

"I am reviewing the accident [and] I have told railway officials to speed up rescue and relief operations," Rashid said. He said that he would issue a more detailed statement later on.

According to a spokesperson for Pakistan Railways, an information cell has been set up in Sukkur division for the families of those injured and killed in the accident.

Call for accountability

While expressing grief over the incident, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Rashid was "fully responsible" for train accidents and called for an inquiry against the minister.

He said that until the inquiry was completed, Rashid should resign from his post.

In a statement shared on Twitter by the PPP, Bilawal said: "Train accidents are starting to become routine, the railways minister is unable to do anything."

The PPP leader said that he was informed that since Rashid had become the minister he had not even provided the supplies required for the repairs of railway tracks.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif also expressed grief over the accident and said weak railway tracks and poor planning were becoming the basis for accidents, which he said was unfortunate.

He said that action should be taken against those responsible for the incident today.

In response to Prime Minister Imran's message of grief about the incident, lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir said: "Expressing grief alone will not fix things."

He called for the removal of the railways minister.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz also shared a post on Twitter to express grief over the incident.

"The ineptitude [and] misplaced priorities not only spell disaster but death for Pakistanis. No one is concerned. No one is bothered. Callousness is shocking," she wrote.

Read: Railways engines failed 3,700 times since January 2015

Last month, the Jinnah Express also hit a freight car near Hyderabad resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuring several others. Following the incident, Rashid accepted responsibility and sought an apology from the nation.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (85)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Gordon D. Walker
Jul 11, 2019 09:23am

A lot of tragedies around trains! Too many... R I P

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Concerned
Jul 11, 2019 09:24am

Sheikh Rasheed is a curse on railways and this curse should resign now

Recommend 0
Mustafa
Jul 11, 2019 09:27am

sheikh rasheed must resigned forthwith. enough is enough

Recommend 0
PK085
Jul 11, 2019 09:28am

Inna lillah e wa inna eleha rajaoun

.....and the saga continues

Recommend 0
Shamshad
Jul 11, 2019 09:28am

In naya Pakistan incidence of train accident increased .PTI has discovered Nobel way to decrease the populationof Pakistan

Recommend 0
IWantHope
Jul 11, 2019 09:34am

Awful. Prayers for the deceased and the injured. So sad to hear this

Recommend 0
MSA
Jul 11, 2019 09:35am

Must be investigated up to the institution level lapses, if any with compensation by GoP

Recommend 0
Tariq Hussain
Jul 11, 2019 09:35am

Tragic loss of life. Speechless. Allah swt have pity on our nation.

Recommend 0
RF
Jul 11, 2019 09:41am

let us see if IK will make his minister resign .

Recommend 0
G.man
Jul 11, 2019 09:43am

"Minister of railways must resign" Imran Khan.

Recommend 0
Mohsin Rafique
Jul 11, 2019 09:45am

Minister is incompetent and should resign immediately.

Recommend 0
Abid
Jul 11, 2019 09:46am

Did we see Shiekh Sahib's resignation.....

Recommend 0
khan
Jul 11, 2019 09:46am

Tragic news .....Sh Rashid should resign

Recommend 0
People wake up!
Jul 11, 2019 09:48am

Inna Lillah Wa Inna Ilaihe Raajeoon.

Recommend 0
JAWED, USA
Jul 11, 2019 09:49am

Obsolete court and obsolete police system brings all problems. Incompetent peoples are hired, outdated equipments are purchased for sake of taking bribe/cut. My family members were part of Pakistani three trains accidents few years ago which took place Gohtki sukher . Unfortunately, we did not hear outcome of any enquiry. Hang responsible people who caused these accident swiftly, make enquiry transparent.

Recommend 0
Asim
Jul 11, 2019 09:53am

Inna lillAhe wa inna ileihi rajeoon

With modern systems and safeguards, a train to train collision is almost impossible. One can understand how old is the system we are using and how competent is the staff.

Recommend 0
Khurram
Jul 11, 2019 09:54am

As a citizen of Pakistan I have trust that this will be investigated and measures will be taken to avoid/curb these incidents. I have such trust because PTI reigns the power, it is not the corrupt period of PPP or pmln.

Recommend 0
Amin
Jul 11, 2019 09:56am

This man anagurate a new train every other month.He should give attention to this problem.He should be rather fired.

Recommend 0
shahzad
Jul 11, 2019 09:59am

incompetence at its peak

Recommend 0
YK
Jul 11, 2019 10:06am

If sheikh rashid had been paying attention to his ministry instead of playing cheap jokes on media, this could have been avoided. His tenure has been worst in terms of accidents. Only his closeness to PM is saving his job.

Recommend 0
Karin
Jul 11, 2019 10:09am

It's a good time to reform whole train system and organizations including services...

Recommend 0
amir
Jul 11, 2019 10:17am

no matter who the railway minster was, today, in the past, they were all incompetent. Serving their masters or self interest.

Relaunching same train services with a new name. Not improving the infrastructure, or making the system more efficient.

What Pak railway needs is a a new policy on transporting freight. Which has been shifted to trucks, because an ex railway minister was a transport baron

Recommend 0
Ali
Jul 11, 2019 10:17am

Even in this accident the petty PM finds time to blame the past without ANY investigation into what really happened.

The Imran Khan of the past was surely better than this.

Recommend 0
Syed Ghazanfar Abbas
Jul 11, 2019 10:18am

Frequency of rail accidents are on rise, unfortunately.

Recommend 0
Waqas
Jul 11, 2019 10:19am

I travel usually 2-3 times a year and I must say that the quality of service has visibly declined in the last year. The railway minister should spend more time and effort in ensuring smooth train operation and less time bashing his predecessors and starting more trains just so that he can later proudly state that he has started x number of trains in his tenure.

Recommend 0
mansoor
Jul 11, 2019 10:19am

Time for Rasheed's spin, blaming this incompetence on PMLN and PPP.

Recommend 0
Maliki
Jul 11, 2019 10:22am

The very talkative minister of railways’ statement is missing—otherwise very busy in conducting press conferences and delivering statements.

Recommend 0
Kadwa Sach
Jul 11, 2019 10:24am

Condolences to the victims of the accident. The railway minister is inefficient.

Recommend 0
Akhtar
Jul 11, 2019 10:25am

Bring back Saad Rafiq

Recommend 0
Shah jahan
Jul 11, 2019 10:27am

its so sad incident so do point out the original of the incident take strickly notes those who is responsible of the state.

Recommend 0
Inayat Khan
Jul 11, 2019 10:29am

I usually travel Lahore to Hyderad every month, I have never seen worst services in these days, Sheikh Rasheed should resign. I am PTI supporter given vote against Saad Rafique. Now I realized his services for Pak Railways should be admired. He was competent than Sheikh Sahab. Saad Rafique really I am sorry I did't vote you.

Recommend 0
Muhammad Arshad
Jul 11, 2019 10:31am

We need a resignation from Train Minister !

Recommend 0
Faisal Qureshi
Jul 11, 2019 10:37am

IK...u said you will have ppl on merit.....is this the merit to have sheikh rasheed as a minister for railways? so many accidents taking place...just due to incompetence and negligence...big slap on merit

Recommend 0
Abbas kd
Jul 11, 2019 10:40am

Bullet trains Shinkansen in Japan runs around the speed of 300Km/hr yet there has never been an accident, not a single accident in its entire history, let aline any deaths. Here in Pakistan, human life is so cheap that every few days tens of people dying in trains or roads accidents & politicians keep offering just condolences to the grieving families, instead of improving safety standards.

Recommend 0
Kalim
Jul 11, 2019 10:40am

Where is sheikh sb??

Recommend 0
abdullah
Jul 11, 2019 10:41am

Worst performance of railways in year.bring back saad rafique.

Recommend 0
Ajay
Jul 11, 2019 10:46am

As usual like India, blaming minister for apparent mistake of signal operator. Suresh Prabhu was very capable railway minister in India, was taking great initiatives but he had to resign due to pressure of accidents.

Recommend 0
Zohaib
Jul 11, 2019 10:46am

Another similar incident in less than a month but no one would take responsibility again. This shows the lack of seriousness of the top management in addressing these recurring incidents taking precious human lives!! You give them a chance to point guns at the opposition, they do it quite well.

Recommend 0
Tzaman
Jul 11, 2019 10:46am

Will the colorful Railway minister resign now? He is total disaster for Pakistan Railways.

Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 11, 2019 10:52am

Sheikh Rasheed is Federal Minister of Railways is more interested in personal publicity by sitting and giving political statements on all private TV channels 24/7 but he is least interested to see as what is exactly going on in his department right under his nose.

Sheikh Rasheed was interested to become Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting but unwillingly accepted portfolio of Railway.

He is incompetent therefore he should be sacked without waiting for another accident to happen.

Recommend 0
Sameer
Jul 11, 2019 10:54am

The Train Signalling system must be upgraded to ensure safety. There are two common standard which are in operations around the world (ETCS european train control system), CTCS (Chinese Train Control System). The cost of implementation has come down, with the Train control system the safety is ensure and also the track utilization can be increased.

Recommend 0
Adi
Jul 11, 2019 10:55am

In UK ministers resign over such incidences ! Some party leader used to say this , not so long while ago ! Lets see if he can do what he used to say!

Recommend 0
PTI
Jul 11, 2019 10:57am

If you can't run railway department privatise it. Approximately 50% of government servants in every department lack discipline in duty and corrupted. They are totally making fun of their job let it be privatised and let them face full-time duty under private boss consequently it will start running smoothly.

Recommend 0
Memoon
Jul 11, 2019 11:01am

Government should give this ministry to an expert. Shiekh sab can be used in other things like information ministry. People's lives are at stake here.

Recommend 0
Rebirth
Jul 11, 2019 11:10am

We'd demand a resignation and speak for the Sadiqabad victims as IK did in Lodhran but we're not allowed.

That's because 'some' will find conspiracies as if our rail network is at par with developed nations (theirs isn't perfect, either). Then, they'll ask for foreign help.

Usually, they call people "traitors" for inviting foreign powers to directly interfere in our domestic affairs. Even when there's barely a hint. But when it's 'their' ministry on the line, they can do it, blatantly.

Recommend 0
pakistani
Jul 11, 2019 11:15am

Top level investigation, " Investigation" word should be kept in museum. Pakistanis never ever had any outcome from these so called investigations, It's getting very difficult for middle and lower class people to survive in Pakistan. May Almighty give courage to all victims relatives to bear this horrific loss.

Recommend 0
atta rehman
Jul 11, 2019 11:17am

Allah does not like arrogance or haughtiness. Current railway minister had always spoken big words. We need actions to fix railway or any department not just words

Recommend 0
Usman
Jul 11, 2019 11:17am

Don't You dare resign Mr. Sheikh Rasheed because presumably you are a minister in "Riasat-e-Madinah"

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jul 11, 2019 11:18am

No money is being spent on improving railway infrastructure.

Recommend 0
Baakhlaq
Jul 11, 2019 11:18am

Sheikh Rasheed has totally failed to manage the railway department,he must resign from his portfolio and should confine himself to giving ominous predictions because he can't say or do anything good.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 11, 2019 11:19am

And you were in government 3 times, what exactly did you do.

'While expressing grief over the accident, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said weak railway tracks and poor planning were becoming the basis for accidents, which he said was unfortunate.'

Recommend 0
Zahid Butt
Jul 11, 2019 11:20am

This is not acceptable.There have been a lot of train accidents this year and it needs IMMEDIATE attention. Its making travel by train very very UNSAFE. Some heads need to roll. Too many human errors. we need to get to the bottom of these Human Errors and make sure they dont happen so frequently.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 11, 2019 11:23am

I think PML N and PPP might have caused the accident to defame Imran.. Very sad they should be incarcerated for this.

Recommend 0
Munir Afzal
Jul 11, 2019 11:25am

The incompetent Minster Mr Rashid should resign. The Minster is to busy focusing on what Nawaz Sharif has for breakfast then his responsibility of Railways. PTI government in shambles

Recommend 0
Islamabad Morning
Jul 11, 2019 11:28am

every month we hear of accidents in railways, it was not even in a year under PMLN. Please IK ask Sheikh Rasheed to resign

Recommend 0
Hidukush
Jul 11, 2019 11:31am

The railway officials responsible for that should be severely punished.

Recommend 0
Junaid
Jul 11, 2019 11:31am

PPP and PMLN probably even sold railway tracks and replaced it with tracks of low quality during their last 10 years in government such is the extent of their greed and eagerness to loot

Recommend 0
K.T.H.
Jul 11, 2019 11:31am

Instead of the desire to keep on adding new trains (using old engines and bogies), the Railway Minister and GoP must immediately focus on improving the dilapidated railway track AND the (almost pre-independence) signaling system. Dear Government, Please set your priorities right.

Recommend 0
shuaib
Jul 11, 2019 11:46am

licence to kill has been awarded to sheikh rasheed. trains are colliding, coaches jumping off track, detaching from running trains and the minister is singing.......koruption, koruption

Recommend 0
zarrar
Jul 11, 2019 11:50am

Mr.Sheikh Rasheed, you should immediately resign from your position. Pakistan Railway is in decline ever since you have taken the portfolio of minister of railway. This is the second accident in your tenure.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Jul 11, 2019 11:50am

If only the railway minister could devote his time and energy towards bringing about the requisite changes to the railways instead of crying foul all the time about the past rulers. But then he has been brought in specially to abuse the past rulers of the federal government and he has to earn his living and justify his existence to some.

Recommend 0
Haris
Jul 11, 2019 11:56am

@Mustafa, what will you achieve if he resigns. Does the PR started working as German ICE or French TGV?

Recommend 0
Fkhan
Jul 11, 2019 11:59am

Why human negligence??This only occurs in our country,no where else.Sack the ones responsible for this tragedy.There too many political appointees who are good for nothing.

Recommend 0
Tahir
Jul 11, 2019 12:00pm

What measures Sheikh Rashid took when there was last train accident. He should be fired. He talks about everything except his own ministry. What a shame

Recommend 0
Fkhan
Jul 11, 2019 12:00pm

@RF, Why not punish the people responsible for the accident???

Recommend 0
naseem khan
Jul 11, 2019 12:04pm

Big mouth Minister should RESIGN. Lets see whats its going to be in Naya Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Tanveer Kolachi
Jul 11, 2019 12:09pm

When Mr. Shaikh Rasheed is resigning from the ministry. Now enough is enough.

Recommend 0
VR
Jul 11, 2019 12:09pm

Bilawal has demanded sheikh Rashid's resignation too. There was also news of 11 deaths in a bus accident near Multan and another 5 deaths in a land slide incident. Perhaps Bilawal should also consider demanding resignations of the relevant ministries as there were no such incidents during PPP era!!

Whenever I see Bilawal and Maryam, all I see is two incompetent people, who are there because of their politically entrenched families. Otherwise they cannot name a single achievement for themselves.

Recommend 0
Tanveer Kolachi
Jul 11, 2019 12:10pm

@Concerned , Dear we are garbage before these ministers and they are on cleansing movement.

Recommend 0
mirza
Jul 11, 2019 12:14pm

Mr. Selected.. Incompetent Sheikh Rasheed.... You must resign now.. No need of your fake apologies.. If you don't? Who will take responsibility? Minister with non-professional attitude..Goo...

Recommend 0
Mashman
Jul 11, 2019 12:16pm

We should stop the blame game. Instead concentrate on how each and everyone should play his role in betterment of our society. It is very easy to put the blame but not easy to play a positive role in development of our country.

Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
Jul 11, 2019 12:24pm

Sh. Rasheed should resign

Recommend 0
Owais Khan
Jul 11, 2019 12:35pm

Inna lillah e wa inna eleha rajaoun

Disgusting very very sad

Recommend 0
Rashid
Jul 11, 2019 12:36pm

The ungrateful awam totally deserves the pti mess and it's status quo ministers. Tabdeeli k mazey

Recommend 0
Aman
Jul 11, 2019 12:41pm

Inna lillah e wa inna eleha rajaoun. Time to fix Railways

Recommend 0
Nand
Jul 11, 2019 12:50pm

My condolences.

Recommend 0
Arvind
Jul 11, 2019 12:51pm

During 1645 days 3700. Times engine failure incident in PR , 2.3 incident every day

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jul 11, 2019 12:51pm

Sheikh Rasheed Sahib, Your old yellow green Dabba-trains are a complete failure.

Recommend 0
AW
Jul 11, 2019 12:51pm

Shaikh Rasheed should resign or be fired. We must develop the culture of responsibility and accountability.

Recommend 0
Ali
Jul 11, 2019 12:53pm

Sheikh Rasheed should held responsible for this tragedy and must be inquired by JIT.

Recommend 0
Banoori
Jul 11, 2019 01:00pm

Sheikh Rasheed should resign right away, otherwise Railway would become next Peshawar Metro.

Recommend 0
Babbar
Jul 11, 2019 01:00pm

Sad news! But i was surprised to know that Pakistan has two trains!

Recommend 0
Jamil
Jul 11, 2019 01:00pm

This is second such an accident within a month with loss of precious lives. Railways minister must go!

Recommend 0
Name chorz
Jul 11, 2019 01:01pm

@Zak, we should stop blaming each other just start to investigate so that it doesn't happen in the future.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jul 11, 2019 01:13pm

@Akhtar , sorry, he is heading for a long jail term.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Jirga space slashed

Jirga space slashed

One hopes that KP will deliver on its commitment to ensure there are functioning courts of law in erstwhile Fata.

Editorial

July 11, 2019

Sindh’s water woes

UNDER the scorching sun, they marched north, from Kharo Chan to Thatta. Approximately 1,500 people traversed 140km...
July 11, 2019

Why involve intel?

CONVENER of the subcommittee of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee, PTI MNA Noor Alam Khan, has...
July 10, 2019

Adjustment without reform

NOW that the detailed documents connected with Pakistan’s latest IMF programme have finally been made public, it ...
July 10, 2019

UN Kashmir report

WHILE this country has for decades been telling the world about Indian atrocities in held Kashmir, Pakistan’s...
Updated July 10, 2019

Channels taken off air

Pemra seems to have become a handmaiden to repressive forces micro-managing print and electronic media.