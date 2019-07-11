14 killed, 79 injured in Sadiqabad train collision
At least 14 people were killed while 79 others were injured when a passenger train, the Akbar Express, collided with a freight train at the Walhar Railway Station in Sadiqabad on Thursday morning, Rescue 1122 sources told DawnNewsTV.
Rahim Yar Khan deputy commissioner (DC) Jamil Ahmed Jamil said all passengers, onboard the train headed to Quetta, had been removed from the train and track clearance operations were underway.
Earlier, Jamil had said that heavy machinery was being used to remove passengers who were stuck in the train, adding that they were being provided with food and water.
A police spokesperson said that police, rescue officials and other relevant agencies were busy in the rescue operations. Authorities said the Pakistan Army was also taking part in the rescue efforts.
He said that ambulances from various areas in the district had started reaching the site of the incident in order to shift the injured to DHQ Sadiqabad and Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.
The spokesperson said that as soon as they received information about the accident, Sadiqabad ASP Dr Hafeezur Rehman Bugti and a large contingent of police had reached the site of the incident.
Rahim Yar Khan DPO Umar Farooq Salamat said that based on initial reports, when the signal changed on the track, the passenger train went on to the loop line where a freight train was parked resulting in the accident.
Prime Minister Imran Khan offered his condolences to the families of the victims.
In a post shared on Twitter, the premier offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.
"Have asked Railways Minister to take emergency steps to counter decades of neglect of railway infrastructure [and] ensure safety standards," he wrote.
Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad also expressed grief over the loss of precious lives caused by the accident.
Rashid said that the accident appeared to have occurred due to human negligence. He said that he had issues orders for a top-level investigation into the incident.
He announced compensation of Rs1.5 million for the families of the deceased and Rs0.5 million each for the injured.
The minister said that the general manager of Pakistan Railways and other relevant officials had been sent to the site of the accident, adding that rescue operations were underway with the help of the district administration.
"I am reviewing the accident [and] I have told railway officials to speed up rescue and relief operations," Rashid said. He said that he would issue a more detailed statement later on.
According to a spokesperson for Pakistan Railways, an information cell has been set up in Sukkur division for the families of those injured and killed in the accident.
Call for accountability
While expressing grief over the incident, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Rashid was "fully responsible" for train accidents and called for an inquiry against the minister.
He said that until the inquiry was completed, Rashid should resign from his post.
In a statement shared on Twitter by the PPP, Bilawal said: "Train accidents are starting to become routine, the railways minister is unable to do anything."
The PPP leader said that he was informed that since Rashid had become the minister he had not even provided the supplies required for the repairs of railway tracks.
Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif also expressed grief over the accident and said weak railway tracks and poor planning were becoming the basis for accidents, which he said was unfortunate.
He said that action should be taken against those responsible for the incident today.
In response to Prime Minister Imran's message of grief about the incident, lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir said: "Expressing grief alone will not fix things."
He called for the removal of the railways minister.
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz also shared a post on Twitter to express grief over the incident.
"The ineptitude [and] misplaced priorities not only spell disaster but death for Pakistanis. No one is concerned. No one is bothered. Callousness is shocking," she wrote.
Last month, the Jinnah Express also hit a freight car near Hyderabad resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuring several others. Following the incident, Rashid accepted responsibility and sought an apology from the nation.
Comments (85)
A lot of tragedies around trains! Too many... R I P
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Sheikh Rasheed is a curse on railways and this curse should resign now
sheikh rasheed must resigned forthwith. enough is enough
Inna lillah e wa inna eleha rajaoun
.....and the saga continues
In naya Pakistan incidence of train accident increased .PTI has discovered Nobel way to decrease the populationof Pakistan
Awful. Prayers for the deceased and the injured. So sad to hear this
Must be investigated up to the institution level lapses, if any with compensation by GoP
Tragic loss of life. Speechless. Allah swt have pity on our nation.
let us see if IK will make his minister resign .
"Minister of railways must resign" Imran Khan.
Minister is incompetent and should resign immediately.
Did we see Shiekh Sahib's resignation.....
Tragic news .....Sh Rashid should resign
Inna Lillah Wa Inna Ilaihe Raajeoon.
Obsolete court and obsolete police system brings all problems. Incompetent peoples are hired, outdated equipments are purchased for sake of taking bribe/cut. My family members were part of Pakistani three trains accidents few years ago which took place Gohtki sukher . Unfortunately, we did not hear outcome of any enquiry. Hang responsible people who caused these accident swiftly, make enquiry transparent.
Inna lillAhe wa inna ileihi rajeoon
With modern systems and safeguards, a train to train collision is almost impossible. One can understand how old is the system we are using and how competent is the staff.
As a citizen of Pakistan I have trust that this will be investigated and measures will be taken to avoid/curb these incidents. I have such trust because PTI reigns the power, it is not the corrupt period of PPP or pmln.
This man anagurate a new train every other month.He should give attention to this problem.He should be rather fired.
incompetence at its peak
If sheikh rashid had been paying attention to his ministry instead of playing cheap jokes on media, this could have been avoided. His tenure has been worst in terms of accidents. Only his closeness to PM is saving his job.
It's a good time to reform whole train system and organizations including services...
no matter who the railway minster was, today, in the past, they were all incompetent. Serving their masters or self interest.
Relaunching same train services with a new name. Not improving the infrastructure, or making the system more efficient.
What Pak railway needs is a a new policy on transporting freight. Which has been shifted to trucks, because an ex railway minister was a transport baron
Even in this accident the petty PM finds time to blame the past without ANY investigation into what really happened.
The Imran Khan of the past was surely better than this.
Frequency of rail accidents are on rise, unfortunately.
I travel usually 2-3 times a year and I must say that the quality of service has visibly declined in the last year. The railway minister should spend more time and effort in ensuring smooth train operation and less time bashing his predecessors and starting more trains just so that he can later proudly state that he has started x number of trains in his tenure.
Time for Rasheed's spin, blaming this incompetence on PMLN and PPP.
The very talkative minister of railways’ statement is missing—otherwise very busy in conducting press conferences and delivering statements.
Condolences to the victims of the accident. The railway minister is inefficient.
Bring back Saad Rafiq
its so sad incident so do point out the original of the incident take strickly notes those who is responsible of the state.
I usually travel Lahore to Hyderad every month, I have never seen worst services in these days, Sheikh Rasheed should resign. I am PTI supporter given vote against Saad Rafique. Now I realized his services for Pak Railways should be admired. He was competent than Sheikh Sahab. Saad Rafique really I am sorry I did't vote you.
We need a resignation from Train Minister !
IK...u said you will have ppl on merit.....is this the merit to have sheikh rasheed as a minister for railways? so many accidents taking place...just due to incompetence and negligence...big slap on merit
Bullet trains Shinkansen in Japan runs around the speed of 300Km/hr yet there has never been an accident, not a single accident in its entire history, let aline any deaths. Here in Pakistan, human life is so cheap that every few days tens of people dying in trains or roads accidents & politicians keep offering just condolences to the grieving families, instead of improving safety standards.
Where is sheikh sb??
Worst performance of railways in year.bring back saad rafique.
As usual like India, blaming minister for apparent mistake of signal operator. Suresh Prabhu was very capable railway minister in India, was taking great initiatives but he had to resign due to pressure of accidents.
Another similar incident in less than a month but no one would take responsibility again. This shows the lack of seriousness of the top management in addressing these recurring incidents taking precious human lives!! You give them a chance to point guns at the opposition, they do it quite well.
Will the colorful Railway minister resign now? He is total disaster for Pakistan Railways.
Sheikh Rasheed is Federal Minister of Railways is more interested in personal publicity by sitting and giving political statements on all private TV channels 24/7 but he is least interested to see as what is exactly going on in his department right under his nose.
Sheikh Rasheed was interested to become Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting but unwillingly accepted portfolio of Railway.
He is incompetent therefore he should be sacked without waiting for another accident to happen.
The Train Signalling system must be upgraded to ensure safety. There are two common standard which are in operations around the world (ETCS european train control system), CTCS (Chinese Train Control System). The cost of implementation has come down, with the Train control system the safety is ensure and also the track utilization can be increased.
In UK ministers resign over such incidences ! Some party leader used to say this , not so long while ago ! Lets see if he can do what he used to say!
If you can't run railway department privatise it. Approximately 50% of government servants in every department lack discipline in duty and corrupted. They are totally making fun of their job let it be privatised and let them face full-time duty under private boss consequently it will start running smoothly.
Government should give this ministry to an expert. Shiekh sab can be used in other things like information ministry. People's lives are at stake here.
We'd demand a resignation and speak for the Sadiqabad victims as IK did in Lodhran but we're not allowed.
That's because 'some' will find conspiracies as if our rail network is at par with developed nations (theirs isn't perfect, either). Then, they'll ask for foreign help.
Usually, they call people "traitors" for inviting foreign powers to directly interfere in our domestic affairs. Even when there's barely a hint. But when it's 'their' ministry on the line, they can do it, blatantly.
Top level investigation, " Investigation" word should be kept in museum. Pakistanis never ever had any outcome from these so called investigations, It's getting very difficult for middle and lower class people to survive in Pakistan. May Almighty give courage to all victims relatives to bear this horrific loss.
Allah does not like arrogance or haughtiness. Current railway minister had always spoken big words. We need actions to fix railway or any department not just words
Don't You dare resign Mr. Sheikh Rasheed because presumably you are a minister in "Riasat-e-Madinah"
No money is being spent on improving railway infrastructure.
Sheikh Rasheed has totally failed to manage the railway department,he must resign from his portfolio and should confine himself to giving ominous predictions because he can't say or do anything good.
And you were in government 3 times, what exactly did you do.
'While expressing grief over the accident, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said weak railway tracks and poor planning were becoming the basis for accidents, which he said was unfortunate.'
This is not acceptable.There have been a lot of train accidents this year and it needs IMMEDIATE attention. Its making travel by train very very UNSAFE. Some heads need to roll. Too many human errors. we need to get to the bottom of these Human Errors and make sure they dont happen so frequently.
I think PML N and PPP might have caused the accident to defame Imran.. Very sad they should be incarcerated for this.
The incompetent Minster Mr Rashid should resign. The Minster is to busy focusing on what Nawaz Sharif has for breakfast then his responsibility of Railways. PTI government in shambles
every month we hear of accidents in railways, it was not even in a year under PMLN. Please IK ask Sheikh Rasheed to resign
The railway officials responsible for that should be severely punished.
PPP and PMLN probably even sold railway tracks and replaced it with tracks of low quality during their last 10 years in government such is the extent of their greed and eagerness to loot
Instead of the desire to keep on adding new trains (using old engines and bogies), the Railway Minister and GoP must immediately focus on improving the dilapidated railway track AND the (almost pre-independence) signaling system. Dear Government, Please set your priorities right.
licence to kill has been awarded to sheikh rasheed. trains are colliding, coaches jumping off track, detaching from running trains and the minister is singing.......koruption, koruption
Mr.Sheikh Rasheed, you should immediately resign from your position. Pakistan Railway is in decline ever since you have taken the portfolio of minister of railway. This is the second accident in your tenure.
If only the railway minister could devote his time and energy towards bringing about the requisite changes to the railways instead of crying foul all the time about the past rulers. But then he has been brought in specially to abuse the past rulers of the federal government and he has to earn his living and justify his existence to some.
@Mustafa, what will you achieve if he resigns. Does the PR started working as German ICE or French TGV?
Why human negligence??This only occurs in our country,no where else.Sack the ones responsible for this tragedy.There too many political appointees who are good for nothing.
What measures Sheikh Rashid took when there was last train accident. He should be fired. He talks about everything except his own ministry. What a shame
@RF, Why not punish the people responsible for the accident???
Big mouth Minister should RESIGN. Lets see whats its going to be in Naya Pakistan.
When Mr. Shaikh Rasheed is resigning from the ministry. Now enough is enough.
Bilawal has demanded sheikh Rashid's resignation too. There was also news of 11 deaths in a bus accident near Multan and another 5 deaths in a land slide incident. Perhaps Bilawal should also consider demanding resignations of the relevant ministries as there were no such incidents during PPP era!!
Whenever I see Bilawal and Maryam, all I see is two incompetent people, who are there because of their politically entrenched families. Otherwise they cannot name a single achievement for themselves.
@Concerned , Dear we are garbage before these ministers and they are on cleansing movement.
Mr. Selected.. Incompetent Sheikh Rasheed.... You must resign now.. No need of your fake apologies.. If you don't? Who will take responsibility? Minister with non-professional attitude..Goo...
We should stop the blame game. Instead concentrate on how each and everyone should play his role in betterment of our society. It is very easy to put the blame but not easy to play a positive role in development of our country.
Sh. Rasheed should resign
Inna lillah e wa inna eleha rajaoun
Disgusting very very sad
The ungrateful awam totally deserves the pti mess and it's status quo ministers. Tabdeeli k mazey
Inna lillah e wa inna eleha rajaoun. Time to fix Railways
My condolences.
During 1645 days 3700. Times engine failure incident in PR , 2.3 incident every day
Sheikh Rasheed Sahib, Your old yellow green Dabba-trains are a complete failure.
Shaikh Rasheed should resign or be fired. We must develop the culture of responsibility and accountability.
Sheikh Rasheed should held responsible for this tragedy and must be inquired by JIT.
Sheikh Rasheed should resign right away, otherwise Railway would become next Peshawar Metro.
Sad news! But i was surprised to know that Pakistan has two trains!
This is second such an accident within a month with loss of precious lives. Railways minister must go!
@Zak, we should stop blaming each other just start to investigate so that it doesn't happen in the future.
@Akhtar , sorry, he is heading for a long jail term.