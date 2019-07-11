Special police team to probe murder of journalist, friend

KARACHI: Police have launched an investigation into the murder of a TV anchorperson and his friend over a monetary dispute allegedly by their business partner who later attempted to take his own life on Tuesday night.

Officials said on Wednesday that two FIRs pertaining to the double murder and attempted suicide had been registered and a special team had been formed to investigate the matter.

Mureed Abbas, 34, anchor­person of Bol TV, and his friend Khizar Hayat, 45, were gunned down by Atif Zaman at separate places within the remit of Darakhshan police.

Later, when a police party reached the residence of Atif Zaman, he tried to commit suicide.

“The suspect, Atif Zaman, had shot himself in the heart and got admitted to a private hospital where his condition was improving,” said SSP South Sheeraz Nazeer.

Quoting the doctors, SSP Nazeer said that Zaman’s heart was not damaged and his arteries were not affected.

The police officer said that Khizar, Abbas and Atif were friends and business partners, but the monetary dispute caused animosity among them.

At around 8.25pm on Tuesday, Madadgar-15 police received a call from one Zain, who reported that a man had suffered gunshot wounds.

The police rushed to the spot where the witness told them that the man (Khizar) received bullets in Khayaban-i-Bukhari. Khizar was taken to a hospital near Bilawal House where he was pronounced dead.

Around half an hour later, the police received another call from one Mudassir Iqbal who said there had been gunshots aimed at Mureed Abbas at Khayaban-i-Bukhari. The police rushed to the spot. He was taken to a hospital but he died on his way.

According to the SSP South, acting on an intelligence report and technical assistance, the police rushed to the residence of Atif Zaman at Nishat Commercial and cordoned off the area.

“The police party reached the building and knocked at the door of Atif’s apartment on the third floor. A gunshot was heard from inside the flat and it was Atif who attempted to commit suicide,” said the officer.

The SSP said Atif was taken to a nearby private hospital. His health was improving, he added.

Darakshan police have registered two FIRs – one against Atif under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code on a complaint of Mureed Abbas’s wife and the other against Atif for attempting to commit suicide.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2019