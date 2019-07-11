DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 11, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Special police team to probe murder of journalist, friend

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 11, 2019

Email

Bol TV anchorperson Mureed Abbas and his friend were gunned down over a monetary dispute allegedly by their business partner who later attempted to take his own life on Tuesday night. — Photo courtesy Mureed Abbas Facebook page
Bol TV anchorperson Mureed Abbas and his friend were gunned down over a monetary dispute allegedly by their business partner who later attempted to take his own life on Tuesday night. — Photo courtesy Mureed Abbas Facebook page

KARACHI: Police have launched an investigation into the murder of a TV anchorperson and his friend over a monetary dispute allegedly by their business partner who later attempted to take his own life on Tuesday night.

Officials said on Wednesday that two FIRs pertaining to the double murder and attempted suicide had been registered and a special team had been formed to investigate the matter.

Mureed Abbas, 34, anchor­person of Bol TV, and his friend Khizar Hayat, 45, were gunned down by Atif Zaman at separate places within the remit of Darakhshan police.

Later, when a police party reached the residence of Atif Zaman, he tried to commit suicide.

“The suspect, Atif Zaman, had shot himself in the heart and got admitted to a private hospital where his condition was improving,” said SSP South Sheeraz Nazeer.

Quoting the doctors, SSP Nazeer said that Zaman’s heart was not damaged and his arteries were not affected.

The police officer said that Khizar, Abbas and Atif were friends and business partners, but the monetary dispute caused animosity among them.

At around 8.25pm on Tuesday, Madadgar-15 police received a call from one Zain, who reported that a man had suffered gunshot wounds.

The police rushed to the spot where the witness told them that the man (Khizar) received bullets in Khayaban-i-Bukhari. Khizar was taken to a hospital near Bilawal House where he was pronounced dead.

Around half an hour later, the police received another call from one Mudassir Iqbal who said there had been gunshots aimed at Mureed Abbas at Khayaban-i-Bukhari. The police rushed to the spot. He was taken to a hospital but he died on his way.

According to the SSP South, acting on an intelligence report and technical assistance, the police rushed to the residence of Atif Zaman at Nishat Commercial and cordoned off the area.

“The police party reached the building and knocked at the door of Atif’s apartment on the third floor. A gunshot was heard from inside the flat and it was Atif who attempted to commit suicide,” said the officer.

The SSP said Atif was taken to a nearby private hospital. His health was improving, he added.

Darakshan police have registered two FIRs – one against Atif under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code on a complaint of Mureed Abbas’s wife and the other against Atif for attempting to commit suicide.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Jirga space slashed

Jirga space slashed

One hopes that KP will deliver on its commitment to ensure there are functioning courts of law in erstwhile Fata.

Editorial

July 11, 2019

Sindh’s water woes

UNDER the scorching sun, they marched north, from Kharo Chan to Thatta. Approximately 1,500 people traversed 140km...
July 11, 2019

Why involve intel?

CONVENER of the subcommittee of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee, PTI MNA Noor Alam Khan, has...
July 10, 2019

Adjustment without reform

NOW that the detailed documents connected with Pakistan’s latest IMF programme have finally been made public, it ...
July 10, 2019

UN Kashmir report

WHILE this country has for decades been telling the world about Indian atrocities in held Kashmir, Pakistan’s...
Updated July 10, 2019

Channels taken off air

Pemra seems to have become a handmaiden to repressive forces micro-managing print and electronic media.