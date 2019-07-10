DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 11, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

NAB arrests Sindh Bank chief, two other officials in fake accounts case

Imtiaz AliUpdated July 10, 2019

Email

The arrests were made by NAB in Karachi in coordination with the bureau's Rawalpindi team and on the orders of the bureau chairman. — Photo courtesy nab.gov.pk/File
The arrests were made by NAB in Karachi in coordination with the bureau's Rawalpindi team and on the orders of the bureau chairman. — Photo courtesy nab.gov.pk/File

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Karachi on Wednesday arrested the president of Sindh Bank and two other senior officials in the fake accounts case in which former president Asif Ali Zardari and his business partners are co-accused.

"Tahir Ahsan, the president of Sindh Bank, was arrested in the fake accounts case from Karachi,” according to a brief statement issued by the anti-graft body.

Other suspects, namely Syed Nadeem Altaf — who is the executive vice president of Sindh Bank — and Bilal Sheikh, a former president and current director of Sindh Bank, were also apprehended.

“The accused persons will be produced before the respected Accountability Court in Karachi for the grant of transit remand. After remand from the court, the accused persons will be shifted to Islamabad as per law,” read the statement.

According to the corruption watchdog, the arrests were made by NAB in Karachi in coordination with the bureau's Rawalpindi team and on the orders of the bureau chairman.

The fake bank accounts case involves alleged money laundering worth billions of rupees through 29 accounts, which were found opened in three banks — Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and United Bank Ltd.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had named PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari, his sibling Faryal Talpur, Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed, his sons and over 10 others as suspects in an interim charge sheet filed in a banking court in August last year.

The case was transferred in March this year from the banking court in Karachi to the accountability court of Rawalpindi for trial.

Fake Accounts
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 10, 2019 11:01pm

Too little, too late? How many more people are on their list?

Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 10, 2019 11:16pm

This was a long and over due arrests of Sindh Bank Officials.

It was not sure whether other banks were involved in fake accounts and money laundering cases but it was for sure that Sindh Bank may have played an important role under the duress of PPP Government.

Let’s see what new revelations will be made. It is quite possible that more people will be arrested from Sindh Bank for managing fake bank accounts cases and money laundering.

It’s better never do any thing illegal in entire life.

Recommend 0
Muhammad Tahir Jamali
Jul 10, 2019 11:34pm

Gang of culprits.

Recommend 0
NACParis
Jul 10, 2019 11:34pm

Lets us hope NAB will be able to win this case and recover at least part of the looted wealth otherwise the purpose of moving the case from Karachi will be meaningless. The time has also come for the Government to recruit professional prosecutors like they have done in Finance Ministry to achieve some results,

Recommend 0
Khurram
Jul 10, 2019 11:36pm

At this rate every Pakistani will be in jail pretty soon except for PTI supporters.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

End of a glorious chapter

End of a glorious chapter

The closure of Herald marks the end of one of the brightest chapters in independent journalism in Pakistan.

Editorial

July 10, 2019

Adjustment without reform

NOW that the detailed documents connected with Pakistan’s latest IMF programme have finally been made public, it ...
July 10, 2019

UN Kashmir report

WHILE this country has for decades been telling the world about Indian atrocities in held Kashmir, Pakistan’s...
Updated July 10, 2019

Channels taken off air

Pemra seems to have become a handmaiden to repressive forces micro-managing print and electronic media.
July 09, 2019

Video scandal

IN yet another scandal which has embroiled the judiciary in controversy, a video purportedly showing an...
July 09, 2019

Sindh hospitals

FOLLOWING a legal battle, in which the apex court had given control of three major hospitals of Karachi to the...
July 09, 2019

History in decay

WHEN Prime Minister Imran Khan announced his government’s ambitious new policy of relaxing the visa application...