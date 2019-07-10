'Forty-five minutes of bad cricket put us out' says Kohli after India's shock defeat
Virat Kohli admitted India had paid the price for “45 minutes of bad cricket” as the heart-broken skipper surveyed the wreckage of his side's stunning World Cup exit.
Kohli's team crashed to an unexpected 18-run defeat against New Zealand in the semi-finals at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
Needing just 240 to reach Sunday's final, two-time champions India were undone by a dismal start to their run chase.
Unable to cope with the pace bowling of Matt Henry and Trent Boult, India were reduced to 5-3, 24-4 and 92-6 before their Ravindra Jadeja-inspired late revival set up a tense finale that ultimately fell short.
Kohli was one of the India stars to flop as he was dismissed for one alongside Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who also only managed a single each.
“We've played outstanding cricket throughout this tournament. To just go out on the basis of 45 minutes of bad cricket is saddening,” Kohli told reporters.
“It breaks your heart also, because you worked so hard throughout the tournament to build momentum, you finish number one in the table, and then a spell of bad cricket and you're out of the tournament.
“New Zealand deserves a lot of credit because they really put up a great display of how to bowl with the new ball. They hit perfect line and length and forced us to make errors.”
Kohli felt India had taken a huge step towards the final when they restricted New Zealand to 239-8 at the conclusion of the Black Caps' rain-interrupted 50 overs — with the match carried over from Tuesday due to the bad weather.
“We got what we needed to get in the field this morning and we thought we had restricted them to a total that is chaseable on any surface. But the way they bowled in that first half an hour was the difference in the game,” he said.
'One bad day'
Insisting India weren't fazed by having to return to Old Trafford to finish the match on the reserve day, Kohli added: “It was fine having to come back today. We had a good day yesterday and I'm very proud of that effort.
Then it was a professional effort with the ball this morning and we had the momentum.
“But credit to the New Zealand bowlers, the way they bowled with the new ball, moving it around, it was an outstanding skill level on display and they made life very difficult for our batsmen.”
New Zealand paceman Matt Henry was the wrecker-in-chief as he sent the in-form Sharma trudging back to the pavilion in his very first over.
Trent Boult got Kohli trapped lbw to rattle the famed Indian top-order and set the tone for the underdogs' victory.
Jadeja and MS Dhoni put on 116 runs for the seventh wicket to repair the damage, but their wickets spelt the end for the pre-tournament favourites.
Kohli insisted it was just a rare bad day at the office for India, who had finished the group stage in first place with seven wins from nine games before their disappointing semi-final exit.
“We are sad but not devastated. Because the kind of cricket we played in this tournament, we know where we stood as a team,” Kohli added.
“Today we were not good enough. That's the nature of the tournament, one bad day at this stage and you are out of this tournament.”
We are proud of our captain and team.
“We are sad but not devastated."
I'm guessing the devastation will kick in when he realises his visa has expired.
India is best n always be best...well played champs never mind...
No. It was not 45 minutes of bad play. It was daylight robbery of principles of good and clean cricket when Dhoni decided to deliberately play slow against England, so that Pakistan would miss out semi final spot. It is called match fixing
No fifty overs of bad cricket against England have put you out of World Cup !
Bad cricket started the day free bee to England!
Well done India however take the defeat sporting.
God Bless
You got what you deserved!
The pleasure of defeating Pakistan is much more than pleasure of winning the WC. Lose 100 such WC but never lose against Pakistan.
They deliberately lost against England to reduce pakistan’s chances. I am overjoyed!
Pride is a big vice and humility wins in the end.
arrogance, over confidence and pride is what downed India
I hope New zeland wins this world cup. I am supporting them.
Well said. Anything can happen on any day in cricket. Lick your wounds and move on. I was planning to watch the final on Sunday. Now have to find something else to do. I wonder how many in the subcontinent will watch the final.
This happens when you play politics in cricket and lose to remove other chances to qualify. Once you loose you lose the momentum no matter if it is intentional. Pakistan did it in 1999 against Bangladesh and lost the final.
"45 minutes of bad cricket” as the heart-broken skipper surveyed the wreckage of his side's stunning World Cup exit.
Hahaha, he is referring to the 45 minutes of "go slow" his team did against England in the last overs to get Pakistan out of the race (and possibly to make big profits on match fixing through their IPL sponsor Bombay Bookies!)
Indian team lost more than just a game, it lost its reputation!
Karma, Kohli ji, karma!
What else can he say to remain afloat, look worried, save his skin, prove that he's still the skipper, confirm that he has no intention to resign, try to calm down his over-ambitious fans, supporters and sponsors, get counted and stay in the powerful media limelight?
There were other 45 minutes before. Gift offered during those 45 minutes must have earned 45 minutes of punishment here. What an irony of fate!
Team india is master of one day cricket. Don't know how to play on 2nd day.
.... Unexpected ?
"One bad day"
Says the guy who has an average of 12 runs in knockout games over multiple tournaments. I think he needs a role model like Babar Azam so he can play match winning knocks in pressure situations.
Pakistan celebrate
Play 45 minutes bad cricket what do you say about england match ?
Team India arrogance let them down
Indian team was good but these days happen.
There is always a next time.
Well played India, we are happy, time to give up captaincy and enjoy cricket.
Overconfidence costed India this match. All credit goes to the NZ cricket team. What a fight back from the Kiwis. In addition even my Indian friends knows what India did against England. A piece of advice for all my friends who were celebrating Pakistan's exit from the WC 2019. What goes around comes around. Now lets put our differences aside and move forward as friends. We as a nation completely understands the pain of Indian fans.
Dhoni should have been sent after two wickets went down. He would have held on to one end. This is what Imran Khan did in the 92 WC when came to bat at #3 and that paid dividends.
Kohli, you did not play bad cricket only for 45 minutes during this tournament, rather you played worst cricket against England and shamed yourself and India as a political nation, and not as a sporting Nation.
You deserved this humiliating exit. Congrats! :)))
It again confirms that batting second is not such an easy job in this WC. And also confirms the stupidity of team green when they chose to bowl first against Australia and India. Indian team's weakness is number 4 and 5 batsmen. You take the top three cheaply and the match is more or less yours to lose. India do have a strong team but the major difference between them and the Australian dream team is that those Aussies would always attack the opposition even if they had lost 4 wickets for non.
This is becoming a serious problem for Indian team where they collapse on the biggest stage of the competition be it 2015 WC semi final, CT 17 final and now 2019 WC semis again all out on all 3 occasions.
Giving no excuse and giving full credit to NZ for a wonderful display of bowling is called "play the Game" Day was not yours. Well played India and best of luck to NZ.You deserve to win TODAY .
Thank you Team India. You made us proud in all the matches you played. I have nothing but respect for you. Only thing I am sad about is that you couldn’t win the cup which you deserved thoroughly. Once again fellas, thank youuuu!!!!!!!!!
Well plated nz. The better team on the day won. Lets hope its nz vs eng in the final.
The arrogance, my Indian friends, got you--indeed unbridaled arrogance. Your feets were not touching the ground You guys, and your comments in many Indian newspapers and talk shows stated that Pakistan should be kept away not only from semi-finals but altogether cricket. So learn some lesson of humility and stop hero worshipping.
Your 45 minutes of poor play against England also got us out of world cup. What goes around comes around.
Brilliant performance from both team and I am proud of my country New Zealand. Go Black Caps!
Pakistan played very well, when they beat New Zealand. New Zealand is a very good team but keeps a very low profile to stay away from the social and electronic media. India lost to New Zealand due to underestimating their bowling attack. Besides, after the rain, no adjustment of batting order took place instead over confidence in the existing batting order added fuel to the fire. India lost to Pakistan last time loosing top three wickets, same happened here. India played well in this World Cup.
Indian team lack pride when they wear blue. Even with the best players and their individual achievements, the team lack passion since IPL is more than enough.
Losing a IPL contract matter more then losing world cup.
Deliberately losing to England was a bad idea.
Well said and well taken. Hopefully ppl see that. Amazing indian performance as a team proud of u guys
An old saying he who digs a pit for others himself falls into it. India conspired against Pakistan by deliberately losing to England. So arrogant Indians now there is no use crying over split milk.
You can say whatever you want but bottom line is you have never won any big event under your captaincy and never perform in big games.
Loosing by design to England was a cheating that cost India.(Blocking Pakistan way to semi-final)
yeah, whatever.
It was disaster waiting to happen But neither you, nor PCB would t able to detect y mostay Ego wons over everything in this part of world
Jaisa kero gey waisa bharo gey
Karma Mr Kohli.What goes around comes around.
Had they not deliberately lost to England, situation would have been better. But now good luck next time!
True, India played very well through out the tournament including this match, 1st 4 wicket changed everything for them. Dohni and Jadeja were awesome. A heavy hearted Paki fan.
It was India's wanted and at last they got.
Frankly, India is a better team than they played today but again exposed their middle order weak batting as it did against England and Afghanistan and lost the game. Somehow this loss is good to bring Indians down to earth as their arrogancy and the great game of cricket demands it. Indian Captain Kohli still does not admit it and blame for 45 mins of batting only!
Reap what you sow. Because of your actions hate 3 potential Asians team did not qualify for semi.
45 minute is a lot of time. India should have exposed their middle order to challenging situations during the qualifying matches. They were protected by openers and 1 down and then all of a sudden they got exposed and came under pressure.
The rain that ruined India and Pakistan. Please wakeup
It was not necessary that Indian Team would have definitely won 1st semi-final match as in World Cup 2019 there were cricket teams of other countries were also playing.
No body can guarantee that one particular team will win semi-final or final match.
As people say that “Cricket Is By Chance” this means that it can be of any Cricket Team’s Chance.
Even in the last any two teams who would be playing final match no body can say right now as who will win the final match and take World Cup home.
Well played , you have shown that you are a skilled team in almost all the other matches
WoW.. How sweeeeeeeet! Well done NZ!!! Where are those giving sermons to Pakistan on 'relying on your ownself', 'not wait for luck', 'dont wait for others to do it for you', 'dont blame rain', etc .... type of arrogant fans of a media-hyped team and its calculating, super-intelligent, strategic-playing lieut-colonel Dhoni....?
@HashBrown®, is your comment supposed to make any sense to anybody?
@Pawanputra, grapes are really sour
You played pretty awful or should I say acted pretty awful against England as well. A true champion is an excellent sportsman, who always play their professional best, not act against grudges. Arrogance is always defeated. A lesson to be learnt for the Indian team.
Dhoni's run out has cost some bookies a huge amount of money ......
Cheat Indians shown the door.