July 11, 2019

'45 minutes of bad cricket put us out,' says Kohli after India's shock defeat

AFPUpdated July 10, 2019

India's captain Virat Kohli leaves the pitch after losing his wicket for 1 run during the 2019 Cricket World Cup first semi-final between New Zealand and India at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England, on July 10. — AFP
India's captain Virat Kohli leaves the pitch after losing his wicket for 1 run during the 2019 Cricket World Cup first semi-final between New Zealand and India at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England, on July 10. — AFP

Virat Kohli admitted India had paid the price for “45 minutes of bad cricket” as the heart-broken skipper surveyed the wreckage of his side's stunning World Cup exit.

Kohli's team crashed to an unexpected 18-run defeat against New Zealand in the semi-finals at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Needing just 240 to reach Sunday's final, two-time champions India were undone by a dismal start to their run chase.

Unable to cope with the pace bowling of Matt Henry and Trent Boult, India were reduced to 5-3, 24-4 and 92-6 before their Ravindra Jadeja-inspired late revival set up a tense finale that ultimately fell short.

Kohli was one of the India stars to flop as he was dismissed for one alongside Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who also only managed a single each.

“We've played outstanding cricket throughout this tournament. To just go out on the basis of 45 minutes of bad cricket is saddening,” Kohli told reporters.

“It breaks your heart also, because you worked so hard throughout the tournament to build momentum, you finish number one in the table, and then a spell of bad cricket and you're out of the tournament.

“New Zealand deserve a lot of credit because they really put up a great display of how to bowl with the new ball. They hit perfect line and length and forced us to make errors.”

Kohli felt India had taken a huge step towards the final when they restricted New Zealand to 239-8 at the conclusion of the Black Caps' rain-interrupted 50 overs — with the match carried over from Tuesday due to the bad weather.

“We got what we needed to get in the field this morning and we thought we had restricted them to a total that is chaseable on any surface. But the way they bowled in that first half an hour was the difference in the game,” he said.

'One bad day'

Insisting India weren't fazed by having to return to Old Trafford to finish the match on the reserve day, Kohli added: “It was fine having to come back today. We had a good day yesterday and I'm very proud of that effort.

"Then it was a professional effort with the ball this morning and we had the momentum.

“But credit to the New Zealand bowlers, the way they bowled with the new ball, moving it around, it was an outstanding skill level on display and they made life very difficult for our batsmen.”

New Zealand paceman Matt Henry was the wrecker-in-chief as he sent the in-form Sharma trudging back to the pavilion in his very first over.

Trent Boult got Kohli trapped lbw to rattle the famed Indian top-order and set the tone for the underdogs' victory.

Jadeja and MS Dhoni put on 116 runs for the seventh wicket to repair the damage, but their wickets spelt the end for the pre-tournament favourites.

Kohli insisted it was just a rare bad day at the office for India, who had finished the group stage in first place with seven wins from nine games before their disappointing semi-final exit.

“We are sad but not devastated. Because the kind of cricket we played in this tournament, we know where we stood as a team,” Kohli added.

“Today we were not good enough. That's the nature of the tournament, one bad day at this stage and you are out of this tournament.”

Rajshree
Jul 10, 2019 10:24pm

We are proud of our captain and team.

HashBrown®
Jul 10, 2019 10:25pm

“We are sad but not devastated."

I'm guessing the devastation will kick in when he realises his visa has expired.

Akbar
Jul 10, 2019 10:27pm

India is best n always be best...well played champs never mind...

amir
Jul 10, 2019 10:28pm

No. It was not 45 minutes of bad play. It was daylight robbery of principles of good and clean cricket when Dhoni decided to deliberately play slow against England, so that Pakistan would miss out semi final spot. It is called match fixing

aziz alam
Jul 10, 2019 10:29pm

No fifty overs of bad cricket against England have put you out of World Cup !

Bad cricket
Jul 10, 2019 10:32pm

Bad cricket started the day free bee to England!

Echs
Jul 10, 2019 10:33pm

Well done India however take the defeat sporting.

God Bless

aziz alam
Jul 10, 2019 10:33pm

You got what you deserved!

Pawanputra
Jul 10, 2019 10:33pm

The pleasure of defeating Pakistan is much more than pleasure of winning the WC. Lose 100 such WC but never lose against Pakistan.

Dawn
Jul 10, 2019 10:33pm

They deliberately lost against England to reduce pakistan’s chances. I am overjoyed!

M. Saeed
Jul 10, 2019 10:34pm

Pride is a big vice and humility wins in the end.

A shah
Jul 10, 2019 10:34pm

arrogance, over confidence and pride is what downed India

farid
Jul 10, 2019 10:35pm

I hope New zeland wins this world cup. I am supporting them.

Indie Guy
Jul 10, 2019 10:37pm

Well said. Anything can happen on any day in cricket. Lick your wounds and move on. I was planning to watch the final on Sunday. Now have to find something else to do. I wonder how many in the subcontinent will watch the final.

Khan
Jul 10, 2019 10:37pm

This happens when you play politics in cricket and lose to remove other chances to qualify. Once you loose you lose the momentum no matter if it is intentional. Pakistan did it in 1999 against Bangladesh and lost the final.

Ranjha
Jul 10, 2019 10:38pm

"45 minutes of bad cricket” as the heart-broken skipper surveyed the wreckage of his side's stunning World Cup exit.

Hahaha, he is referring to the 45 minutes of "go slow" his team did against England in the last overs to get Pakistan out of the race (and possibly to make big profits on match fixing through their IPL sponsor Bombay Bookies!)

Indian team lost more than just a game, it lost its reputation!

Karma, Kohli ji, karma!

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 10, 2019 10:38pm

What else can he say to remain afloat, look worried, save his skin, prove that he's still the skipper, confirm that he has no intention to resign, try to calm down his over-ambitious fans, supporters and sponsors, get counted and stay in the powerful media limelight?

Shahidam
Jul 10, 2019 10:41pm

There were other 45 minutes before. Gift offered during those 45 minutes must have earned 45 minutes of punishment here. What an irony of fate!

Sachin kumar soni
Jul 10, 2019 10:42pm

Team india is master of one day cricket. Don't know how to play on 2nd day.

Arshad
Jul 10, 2019 10:43pm

.... Unexpected ?

TrueFacts
Jul 10, 2019 10:45pm

"One bad day"

Says the guy who has an average of 12 runs in knockout games over multiple tournaments. I think he needs a role model like Babar Azam so he can play match winning knocks in pressure situations.

Raj
Jul 10, 2019 10:45pm

Pakistan celebrate

Farhan saeed
Jul 10, 2019 10:49pm

Play 45 minutes bad cricket what do you say about england match ?

Adeel Saleem
Jul 10, 2019 10:51pm

Team India arrogance let them down

Anas Iqbal
Jul 10, 2019 10:52pm

Indian team was good but these days happen.

RK
Jul 10, 2019 10:55pm

There is always a next time.

Manish
Jul 10, 2019 10:55pm

Well played India, we are happy, time to give up captaincy and enjoy cricket.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 10, 2019 10:55pm

Overconfidence costed India this match. All credit goes to the NZ cricket team. What a fight back from the Kiwis. In addition even my Indian friends knows what India did against England. A piece of advice for all my friends who were celebrating Pakistan's exit from the WC 2019. What goes around comes around. Now lets put our differences aside and move forward as friends. We as a nation completely understands the pain of Indian fans.

AXH
Jul 10, 2019 10:55pm

Dhoni should have been sent after two wickets went down. He would have held on to one end. This is what Imran Khan did in the 92 WC when came to bat at #3 and that paid dividends.

Fortune Teller
Jul 10, 2019 10:57pm

Kohli, you did not play bad cricket only for 45 minutes during this tournament, rather you played worst cricket against England and shamed yourself and India as a political nation, and not as a sporting Nation.

You deserved this humiliating exit. Congrats! :)))

Shahid
Jul 10, 2019 10:58pm

It again confirms that batting second is not such an easy job in this WC. And also confirms the stupidity of team green when they chose to bowl first against Australia and India. Indian team's weakness is number 4 and 5 batsmen. You take the top three cheaply and the match is more or less yours to lose. India do have a strong team but the major difference between them and the Australian dream team is that those Aussies would always attack the opposition even if they had lost 4 wickets for non.

Tayyab
Jul 10, 2019 10:58pm

This is becoming a serious problem for Indian team where they collapse on the biggest stage of the competition be it 2015 WC semi final, CT 17 final and now 2019 WC semis again all out on all 3 occasions.

joe
Jul 10, 2019 10:59pm

Giving no excuse and giving full credit to NZ for a wonderful display of bowling is called "play the Game" Day was not yours. Well played India and best of luck to NZ.You deserve to win TODAY .

Mohit (US)
Jul 10, 2019 10:59pm

Thank you Team India. You made us proud in all the matches you played. I have nothing but respect for you. Only thing I am sad about is that you couldn’t win the cup which you deserved thoroughly. Once again fellas, thank youuuu!!!!!!!!!

Mohd shami
Jul 10, 2019 11:00pm

Well plated nz. The better team on the day won. Lets hope its nz vs eng in the final.

MALIK (USA)
Jul 10, 2019 11:06pm

The arrogance, my Indian friends, got you--indeed unbridaled arrogance. Your feets were not touching the ground You guys, and your comments in many Indian newspapers and talk shows stated that Pakistan should be kept away not only from semi-finals but altogether cricket. So learn some lesson of humility and stop hero worshipping.

Khalid_Toronto
Jul 10, 2019 11:06pm

Your 45 minutes of poor play against England also got us out of world cup. What goes around comes around.

Irfan
Jul 10, 2019 11:07pm

Brilliant performance from both team and I am proud of my country New Zealand. Go Black Caps!

Adnan Zaka
Jul 10, 2019 11:08pm

Pakistan played very well, when they beat New Zealand. New Zealand is a very good team but keeps a very low profile to stay away from the social and electronic media. India lost to New Zealand due to underestimating their bowling attack. Besides, after the rain, no adjustment of batting order took place instead over confidence in the existing batting order added fuel to the fire. India lost to Pakistan last time loosing top three wickets, same happened here. India played well in this World Cup.

Tayyab
Jul 10, 2019 11:09pm

Indian team lack pride when they wear blue. Even with the best players and their individual achievements, the team lack passion since IPL is more than enough.

Losing a IPL contract matter more then losing world cup.

Abbastoronto
Jul 10, 2019 11:10pm

Deliberately losing to England was a bad idea.

Amit
Jul 10, 2019 11:11pm

Well said and well taken. Hopefully ppl see that. Amazing indian performance as a team proud of u guys

SkyHawk
Jul 10, 2019 11:12pm

An old saying he who digs a pit for others himself falls into it. India conspired against Pakistan by deliberately losing to England. So arrogant Indians now there is no use crying over split milk.

RIZ
Jul 10, 2019 11:14pm

You can say whatever you want but bottom line is you have never won any big event under your captaincy and never perform in big games.

syed baqar ahsan
Jul 10, 2019 11:16pm

Loosing by design to England was a cheating that cost India.(Blocking Pakistan way to semi-final)

waseem
Jul 10, 2019 11:17pm

yeah, whatever.

Ajay
Jul 10, 2019 11:18pm

It was disaster waiting to happen But neither you, nor PCB would t able to detect y mostay Ego wons over everything in this part of world

Nafis
Jul 10, 2019 11:20pm

Jaisa kero gey waisa bharo gey

Fkhan
Jul 10, 2019 11:20pm

Karma Mr Kohli.What goes around comes around.

Khan baba
Jul 10, 2019 11:21pm

Had they not deliberately lost to England, situation would have been better. But now good luck next time!

Muffi
Jul 10, 2019 11:21pm

True, India played very well through out the tournament including this match, 1st 4 wicket changed everything for them. Dohni and Jadeja were awesome. A heavy hearted Paki fan.

Haider ali sarker
Jul 10, 2019 11:23pm

It was India's wanted and at last they got.

Paki cricket lover
Jul 10, 2019 11:25pm

Frankly, India is a better team than they played today but again exposed their middle order weak batting as it did against England and Afghanistan and lost the game. Somehow this loss is good to bring Indians down to earth as their arrogancy and the great game of cricket demands it. Indian Captain Kohli still does not admit it and blame for 45 mins of batting only!

Isac
Jul 10, 2019 11:26pm

Reap what you sow. Because of your actions hate 3 potential Asians team did not qualify for semi.

Faisal
Jul 10, 2019 11:26pm

45 minute is a lot of time. India should have exposed their middle order to challenging situations during the qualifying matches. They were protected by openers and 1 down and then all of a sudden they got exposed and came under pressure.

Hamza
Jul 10, 2019 11:26pm

The rain that ruined India and Pakistan. Please wakeup

Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 10, 2019 11:27pm

It was not necessary that Indian Team would have definitely won 1st semi-final match as in World Cup 2019 there were cricket teams of other countries were also playing.

No body can guarantee that one particular team will win semi-final or final match.

As people say that “Cricket Is By Chance” this means that it can be of any Cricket Team’s Chance.

Even in the last any two teams who would be playing final match no body can say right now as who will win the final match and take World Cup home.

British Pakistani
Jul 10, 2019 11:27pm

Well played , you have shown that you are a skilled team in almost all the other matches

AMN
Jul 10, 2019 11:30pm

WoW.. How sweeeeeeeet! Well done NZ!!! Where are those giving sermons to Pakistan on 'relying on your ownself', 'not wait for luck', 'dont wait for others to do it for you', 'dont blame rain', etc .... type of arrogant fans of a media-hyped team and its calculating, super-intelligent, strategic-playing lieut-colonel Dhoni....?

RationalBabu
Jul 10, 2019 11:30pm

@HashBrown®, is your comment supposed to make any sense to anybody?

Muhammad Bilal
Jul 10, 2019 11:31pm

@Pawanputra, grapes are really sour

Dipankar
Jul 10, 2019 11:36pm

Well for me winning Pakistan is more important than world CUP. N we did that. Cheers

PAF Thunder
Jul 10, 2019 11:40pm

Don't take other team for granted. Don't be arrogant. Now go shine in IPL.

Arifa
Jul 10, 2019 11:40pm

@Pawanputra, hence you guys are neither champions nor will be.

mahithaa
Jul 10, 2019 11:45pm

what happened .goodness gracious pakistan stareted believing in kama

rafiq
Jul 10, 2019 11:48pm

India has not lost but came second. In every game there is always a winner and looser. There is no shame in that.

Open Minded
Jul 10, 2019 11:49pm

Hello Dawn, you delighted Indian fans posting tons of pictures of Indian victory, where are the pictures Indian fab sobbing!

N_Saq
Jul 10, 2019 11:55pm

Mr Kohli you lost because of Karma and for me you deserved what you got. I hope you and your team learned from this episode that not to mix politics with sports.

Mirror Guy
Jul 10, 2019 11:55pm

One you lost by your will, one you lost on a perfect day. Why you Indian never have these feelings when you lost from England ;) why now, its the same thing LOSS.

cricketer
Jul 10, 2019 11:55pm

India played really well..

ravi
Jul 10, 2019 11:56pm

Chill guys. what are you so happy about.look at your position in the points table and the rankings. you cannot beat india.

S Khan
Jul 11, 2019 12:02am

You played pretty awful or should I say acted pretty awful against England as well. A true champion is an excellent sportsman, who always play their professional best, not act against grudges. Arrogance is always defeated. A lesson to be learnt for the Indian team.

Parvez
Jul 11, 2019 12:02am

Dhoni's run out has cost some bookies a huge amount of money ......

Sarah
Jul 11, 2019 12:05am

Cheat Indians shown the door.

Jamil Awan
Jul 11, 2019 12:11am

@Pawanputra, 2017 Champion Trophy!!

Khurram
Jul 11, 2019 12:11am

Whole Pakistan celebrated the superb win of newzeland. Well played. You have won our hearts once again.

ravi
Jul 11, 2019 12:11am

BTW when is pakistan having bilateral series in their home country answer is never (**

Khurram
Jul 11, 2019 12:14am

@Pawanputra, I wish your words stand true till eternity.

Rational Sonu
Jul 11, 2019 12:19am

@HashBrown®, Don't worry dude, he has a Blue passport not green one.

Khush Subhani
Jul 11, 2019 12:19am

loving it!

KB
Jul 11, 2019 12:19am

@Akbar, the best win not lose

Faran
Jul 11, 2019 12:20am

India was the best team in this worldcup and we enjoyed their matches. Better luck next time India.

KB
Jul 11, 2019 12:21am

@Echs, What else can they do

Match fixing
Jul 11, 2019 12:21am

@amir, ICC must investigate and punish whoever involved.

KB
Jul 11, 2019 12:22am

@Indie Guy, I will enjoy seeing the best teams play the game . It is not about India

Abbas Khan
Jul 11, 2019 12:26am

Well Played India, much better than Pakistan!

Naveed
Jul 11, 2019 12:29am

India is still the best team.

Pushtun
Jul 11, 2019 12:30am

Really happy to see India loosing

Rohit Pandey
Jul 11, 2019 12:32am

Well played, India. :):) Congratulations NZ !!

TooTrue
Jul 11, 2019 12:37am

Tell us something new. Isn’t that always the case?

Rational Sonu
Jul 11, 2019 12:38am

@Adnan Zaka, Agree Bhai Jaan.

ZK
Jul 11, 2019 12:42am

Great result. A well deserved loss for india, lets see if it tames their arrogance.

Dr.Sadaf
Jul 11, 2019 12:43am

Over confidence also sometimes puts you out.

Ali
Jul 11, 2019 12:50am

Yes we also know where you stand now as a team: out of the world cup!

Zak
Jul 11, 2019 12:51am

@Rajshree, 'We are proud of our captain and team.'

All there is left to say and take home.

Ali
Jul 11, 2019 12:51am

@Pawanputra, The pleasure of seeing India lose has no match.

Maria
Jul 11, 2019 12:57am

Karma

Vikram
Jul 11, 2019 12:57am

To team Pakistan, we are sorry, now we know, how its feels

Tamil
Jul 11, 2019 12:58am

We lost everything against England, the Match, the goodwill, the reputation, the gentlemaness of the game. We got what we deserved for trying to be too clever.

Rahim khan
Jul 11, 2019 01:11am

We Pakistan are proud of New Zealand. Well played New Zealand.

Dawn
Jul 11, 2019 01:32am

@Rajshree, so am I. Hahaha.

Haider
Jul 11, 2019 01:38am

Your arrogance cost you the cup once more.....

anil kumar
Jul 11, 2019 01:39am

India is out of WC, I am loving it.

Ahmed
Jul 11, 2019 01:40am

Whatever, you lost.

Shan
Jul 11, 2019 02:06am

No need to be heart broken you can try to win next world cup.

Dhoni
Jul 11, 2019 02:35am

Better team won

FC
Jul 11, 2019 02:47am

I hope the final is between England and NZ. That way a new team can win the WC for a change :) Australia do not need a 6th..

Raja
Jul 11, 2019 02:48am

@amir, pakistan didn't get to semi, get over it.

Majid
Jul 11, 2019 02:52am

Do you regret the fowl play against England?

akram
Jul 11, 2019 03:19am

ha ha ha Karma!!!

SamQ
Jul 11, 2019 03:21am

@Rajshree, wrong site to be writing this pal

Kaju
Jul 11, 2019 03:22am

@Isac, people who can't work hard like to blame things like bad weather, match fixing , luck etc

Samir baloch
Jul 11, 2019 04:01am

Well the best has lied in rest for 4 years see ya...

Sab Se Pehle ICC
Jul 11, 2019 04:03am

@Rajshree, what prompted you come on this forum and write this.

Raj
Jul 11, 2019 04:10am

They got the reward for playing cheap tactics to knock Pak out of the wc

SM
Jul 11, 2019 04:17am

Poetic justice

S khosa
Jul 11, 2019 05:20am

@Nafis, fr what???? We ourselves were incompetent..keep basking the glory of CT....

Amer
Jul 11, 2019 05:20am

@Pawanputra, oh boy i understand your pain buddy just check the win/loss ratio against Pakistan in odi as well as test cricket

Imran Khan
Jul 11, 2019 05:26am

The Crash of Attitude problem

Sameer
Jul 11, 2019 05:26am

Absolutely satisfying. Kohli knows karma got to them.

Imran Khan
Jul 11, 2019 05:27am

@Akbar, You dont have a choice just like Pakistan

Imran Khan
Jul 11, 2019 05:28am

@amir, Agreed

Sameer
Jul 11, 2019 05:28am

@Pawanputra, always remember, Pakistan won against NZ.

Imran Khan
Jul 11, 2019 05:29am

@Ranjha, Agreed

Imran Khan
Jul 11, 2019 05:31am

@Fortune Teller, Well said

Babu
Jul 11, 2019 05:32am

@amir, england will win

Salman
Jul 11, 2019 05:40am

@Pawanputra, you must have been really sad on the day of ct 17 final!

Prakash
Jul 11, 2019 05:41am

Glad to see my fellow countrymen accepting defeat at the hands of a better team. We're not crying about rain or luck or how someone else conspired against us. It's professional sports, the better team won

Humble
Jul 11, 2019 06:08am

@Sachin kumar soni, very well said

Deepak Kumar
Jul 11, 2019 06:13am

You are champion team. People love you

Bikram Singh Thappa
Jul 11, 2019 06:14am

Proud of the whole team.

Warina Hussain
Jul 11, 2019 06:28am

India thrashed pakistan -- India topped the group -- India is very happy!

Fkhan
Jul 11, 2019 06:33am

@Pawanputra, we will see to it.

AK
Jul 11, 2019 06:34am

Thumps up to Indian cricket team. The team played well throughout the tournament. In semi finals they could have been more careful while batting second. No team has won batting second in that ground.

Ragu
Jul 11, 2019 06:52am

NZ Played better and won. They deserved to win. India can and should wait for another chance.

Adnan 3
Jul 11, 2019 07:01am

Wow Very sweet. Well done New Zealand.

Prof Dr Zahid Hossain Sharif
Jul 11, 2019 07:03am

The truth is that India is devastated with this type of cricket disaster.

Suraj Singh
Jul 11, 2019 07:04am

@Pawanputra, That's called being a 'match fixer'

riz1
Jul 11, 2019 07:06am

One thing we can be certain, India will be back to numero uno or Number one in the ODI rankings. Wanna bet?

Saqib
Jul 11, 2019 07:07am

What goes around comes around, remember deliberate defeat against England put New Zealand in semifinals

s.r.reddy
Jul 11, 2019 07:12am

@Pawanputra, well said bro

Hamza
Jul 11, 2019 07:31am

Lesson of the day is " Don't be over confidence"...

Fastrack
Jul 11, 2019 07:33am

Yes 45 minutes of bad cricket. Against England.

Pakistani
Jul 11, 2019 07:39am

Pride has a fall.

Alien1
Jul 11, 2019 07:40am

What matters is "india trashed pakistan out of world cup", this is more than enough to take home.

Anon
Jul 11, 2019 07:40am

@amir, Please don't act too innocent. Pakistan also did it to India - remember Miandad smiling?

Anon
Jul 11, 2019 07:41am

@aziz alam, Pakistan also did the same to India in the past.

Booza
Jul 11, 2019 07:42am

45 mins made lot of money for few people

Anon
Jul 11, 2019 07:43am

@Bad cricket , Why should India give free bee to Pakistan? Please explain.

Anon
Jul 11, 2019 07:43am

@aziz alam, Yeah! Bad performance in this match.

Anon
Jul 11, 2019 07:44am

@Dawn, And why should India labor for Pakistan when Pakistan Team itself was not serious.

Anon
Jul 11, 2019 07:46am

@Khan, But Pakistani commentators here are acting holier than thou.

Anon
Jul 11, 2019 07:50am

@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, It's not arrogance but not changing their style of play per pitch and climatic conditions that cost India the match. NZ did that.

Anon
Jul 11, 2019 07:54am

@Tayyab, Probably, you are right. IPL has money. What does WC has?

Anon
Jul 11, 2019 07:56am

@Muffi, It seems scripted. They pulled themselves out of the hole and were almost going to win then they just fold up in hurry.

prince
Jul 11, 2019 07:57am

Dhoni was not out, it was a no-ball as six nz players were inside the ring when delivery bowled....

Anon
Jul 11, 2019 07:58am

@Sarah, Ha Ha.

point of view
Jul 11, 2019 08:00am

Win and loss is a part of game, well played till the end. We proud of you.

Feroze
Jul 11, 2019 08:01am

@Mohit (US), to the best of my knowledge you only deserve the cup when you win the finals and not when you loos the semifinals?

point of view
Jul 11, 2019 08:02am

@amir, next time Pakistan should come to semi-final stage with your own efforts and should not depend on somebody's win and loss.

Rohel
Jul 11, 2019 08:04am

Amazing game Viraat, you all played well, it’s ok, sometimes things do not go well, but entire WC you all played amazing.. one of the best teams..

Zyn A
Jul 11, 2019 08:07am

@amir, own up your wins and losses. well played India and NZ.

Pankaj
Jul 11, 2019 08:27am

@Adeel Saleem, nailed it

Ashutosh Khare
Jul 11, 2019 08:42am

It was just a bad day...India played well in overall tournament.. We are proud of our team.

ZQ23
Jul 11, 2019 08:43am

Next worldcup's format will again be revised.....to ensure India gets to the finals

Piyush
Jul 11, 2019 08:52am

At least he is accepting they played bad... There are teams who still don't want to accept that they played bad or lost coz of bad captancy they just want to pass blam on others...Good luck to both team India and Pak for 2023

Bleeding Blue
Jul 11, 2019 08:57am

@HashBrown®, what does that even mean?

Chingez Khan
Jul 11, 2019 09:00am

@Rajshree, ;(

Sakthi
Jul 11, 2019 09:04am

Well done Kholi and boys. You have played superbly in 2019 CWC and entertained billions of people across the globe. Good luck.

Khan Kaptaan Baba
Jul 11, 2019 09:22am

@amir, also called : karma

Ahmed Mobeen
Jul 11, 2019 09:24am

@Akbar, it was a wonderful defeat extremely satifying

Ahmed Mobeen
Jul 11, 2019 09:25am

@Rajshree, very proud to see Indias destruction and demolition. Now come back to your father neighbor

Ahmed Mobeen
Jul 11, 2019 09:27am

@amir, very satifying to see thier pride being destroyed

Sorjam
Jul 11, 2019 09:38am

Goes to show how much better Pakistan team was in terms of their batting depth and bowling

Kaju
Jul 11, 2019 09:45am

@Ahmed Mobeen, haha every one knows which country was created from which country. Search on google if you don't believe me

Manik Sharma
Jul 11, 2019 09:50am

@amir, I don't think so, Dhoni is not at all capable of winning matches anymore. He should have been retired 2 years back. And You should also not generate conspiracy theories.

Manik Sharma
Jul 11, 2019 09:53am

@Bad cricket , England is winning this WC. They are not minnows. Stop accusing India. Why to expect India to win? Keep expectations from your team.

Manik Sharma
Jul 11, 2019 09:57am

@Adeel Saleem, Indian team was predictable, no planning was visible, they lacked the surprise element. NZ made a plan and India had no variations and NZ plan clicked. Also whoever wins the toss elected to bat first which makes the wining probability to 50%

Manik Sharma
Jul 11, 2019 10:00am

@Faisal, Spot on. Even against Lanka Bumrah, dhoni and Rohit should have been rested.

Moorthy
Jul 11, 2019 10:01am

And Pakistanis will be very happy

Dev Singh
Jul 11, 2019 10:02am

Dear all, so many people commenting on "Karma". Did they not know that it is a religious concept contrary to their own belief and is a Hindu religious belief. It's fine if moving towards your heritage.

Parvina
Jul 11, 2019 10:12am

@amir, you have to play cricket to learn

Mike
Jul 11, 2019 10:12am

Pakistani fans are mort hurt than Indian fans. Haha

Naved
Jul 11, 2019 10:15am

No doubt India is a good team and deserved better result but their previous game against NZ land was against sportsman spirit. Basically they tried to hit Pakistan by losing deliberately in the end. Please don't take enmity to that level.

Salman
Jul 11, 2019 10:16am

Just look at the commentary of triple one brigade (111). It were not just 45 minutes. It was the whole IPL season.

Manish
Jul 11, 2019 10:18am

Virat and team we love you . we will come to welcome you at Airport . You and Team played excellent. Yesterday no Indian broke their TVs because we know what their team did in WC. Great

Ajay
Jul 11, 2019 10:20am

No, it was not about 45 minutes bad cricket. This was coming. It is about wrong selection and about absolute Fiasco of developing good middle order over past 2 years. Rayadu, KL Rahul kept on failing but were persisted with, while Playing politics of ignoring talent of Rahane, Manish Pandey etc. You need proper batsmen at least till no. 5, instead we kept selecting pinch hitters. Arrogance of top order did cost us this world cup.

Najma Hisham
Jul 11, 2019 10:22am

Indian team got a reality check. welcome back to earth boys.

iftikhar
Jul 11, 2019 10:24am

indian cricket management must be feeling guilty for manipulating a game to keep pakistan out of world cup race finally they were trapped by rain

patriot
Jul 11, 2019 10:30am

45 minutes is a beautiful excuse but actual reason for exit from World Cup was Indian over acting during their circus with England team. Pathetic!

Kalim
Jul 11, 2019 10:36am

Now wait for 45 months.

Dr.Ali
Jul 11, 2019 10:36am

yeah right 45 minutes, do you know where the airport is?

WARRIs
Jul 11, 2019 10:45am

Unfortunately, the Indian cricket team will go down in the history as the King of Match Fixing!!

Vikas
Jul 11, 2019 10:45am

@amir, you saw how Dhoni played against New Zealand also .. doesn’t that show u he didn’t deliberately slow down against England ..!

Sajid Hasan
Jul 11, 2019 10:50am

@Indie Guy, ...NO ONE...SEMIS SHOULD BE BETWEEN PAK AND INDIA..BUT YOU YOUR SELF LOOSE THE CHANCE...

Tipu
Jul 11, 2019 10:59am

They digged dicth for Pakistan by intentionally putting up poor performance against England and they fell badly in that ditch themselves.... wow, mother nature makes u pay for ur good or bad deeds..... may be lack of sportsman spirit made the team pay dearly...... Good Luck

KB
Jul 11, 2019 11:04am

Really!. Was the 45 min or was it more before that. India always bring dirt and politics everywhere.

WARRIs
Jul 11, 2019 11:08am

Among the wider emerging India, its cricket team is definitely emerging to be as a real match fixing team.. they win and lose as and when they want to..

American
Jul 11, 2019 11:18am

What is shocking here?

maurya
Jul 11, 2019 11:20am

I am proud of u indian cricket. . dont worry we always support you

Rishabh
Jul 11, 2019 11:26am

The loss was because of poor captaincy and team selection. Playing T20 type young players like Rishabh and Hardik when the team is 3 down was a big mistake. Virat has been lucky to win matches in the league round.

Mix
Jul 11, 2019 11:26am

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, this is not Pakistan cricket, grow up man

PKMKB
Jul 11, 2019 11:32am

@amir, Grow up dude.

PKMKB
Jul 11, 2019 11:33am

@aziz alam, Just like you got what you deserved.

Sweets
Jul 11, 2019 11:34am

I thought people here have decency but alas they are happy for India's loss even when its not against Pakistan. Shame. Dhoni never played match winning innings either against England or Newzealand. People bashing team India should know when it rained pitch slowed and batting second is always disadvantage as incase of Pakistan(vs India) and India(vs eng, nz). India will bounce back but your hate in comments will get you no where.People celebrating on someone failure have no right to gain victory.

Sawjid
Jul 11, 2019 11:44am

Your marked your fate the day you deliberately lost to England to keep Pakistan out of the tournament.

Texan
Jul 11, 2019 11:49am

5 million population where its no 2 sports can produce better team then 1.2 billion population where cricket is the only sport!!

Texan
Jul 11, 2019 11:51am

New Zealand vs Pakistan in the semi final? I think I will take New Zealand because they lost to Pakistan....Dhoni.

Essu
Jul 11, 2019 11:51am

Looking at the comments it seems Pakistanis firmly believe in Karma

Texan
Jul 11, 2019 11:54am

Another surgical strike against Pakistan went wrong with New Zealand downing India.

random
Jul 11, 2019 11:57am

Overconfidence and excessive exuberance was the real wrecker. Three wicket keepers in the team instead of batsmen was the second reason for the loss. Despite that, had Dhoni made the crease there was a fair chance for victory.

Philosopher (from Japan)
Jul 11, 2019 12:02pm

Rohit missed double century by just 199 runs.

Kedar
Jul 11, 2019 12:03pm

Not including Rayudu and making changes to the team to fit in Dhoni caused you this World Cup. Never mind. Life goes on.

IMRAN AHMAD
Jul 11, 2019 12:04pm

India been always like that, top 3 gone and game finished...................

Asif jamil
Jul 11, 2019 12:05pm

This is an honest assessment by Virat Kohli, the world’s best batsman and a tough leader. I met Ross Taylor in Dubai on his team’s departure for India for the

Asif jamil
Jul 11, 2019 12:14pm

This is an honest analyses by Virat Kohli, the world’s best batsman and a tough competitor. I met Ross Taylor in Dubai on his team’s departure for India for the last World Cup. He was in awe of India. I told him that New Zealand had a good record in the World Cup and if they got the first three of four Indian wickets early, they had a very good chances of beating India. Well, in Manchester it happened. But what a match!

Bhaarteey
Jul 11, 2019 12:17pm

Come back dear ! We love you and we will be loving you irrespective of any result. Our love is unconditional.

iftikhar
Jul 11, 2019 12:18pm

@Ahmed Mobeen, chance to land the cricket world cup in Asia - failed due to indian conspiracy against pakistan

Bhaarteey
Jul 11, 2019 12:19pm

So much negative comments, they do not represent our feelings, they are their own introduction.

Be honest
Jul 11, 2019 12:55pm

As you sow so shall you reap.

Be honest
Jul 11, 2019 12:59pm

I am very happy hehehe :) :) :)

Akram
Jul 11, 2019 01:04pm

bye bye india

Common Man
Jul 11, 2019 01:05pm

Why we are blaming Indians for not qualifying in to world cup semis... just see our score against west indies just 105 all out, how can any one expects to improve NRR under such poor performance and also expects other countries to help under this scenario ? be sportive...

KT
Jul 11, 2019 01:07pm

Overconfidence causes fines.

Ajay
Jul 11, 2019 01:09pm

@Be honest, that why you never came to final stage since 1999 exactly 20 years ago. Despite having best members u won world Cup in 1992. Better u focus on ur team players. Needless to say much about ur team's performances.

Siddharth Jaiswal
Jul 11, 2019 01:18pm

Virat, we love you !! You and the team have given us many moments pride and joy by your performance. Our team played really played outstanding cricket. Undone by some great swing bowling. Let's prepare for 2023. Best of Luck.

fairplay
Jul 11, 2019 01:19pm

@Rajshree, only #1 on paper, in reality #4/ #5. Celebrate!

Thakur sahab
Jul 11, 2019 01:21pm

@amir, You think of the world the way you yourself are..

Jackey
Jul 11, 2019 01:22pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, He is not as talented as illustrious as great Sarfaraz Ahmed. So poor guy may be under great pressure to retain his captaincy and position in the team.

ShudupKhan
Jul 11, 2019 01:27pm

Not surprised to see a lack of sportsman spirit here. Guess when you cant win much yourself, you look for comfort in others loss!

