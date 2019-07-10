'45 minutes of bad cricket put us out': Kohli on India's shock defeat
Virat Kohli admitted India had paid the price for “45 minutes of bad cricket” as the heart-broken skipper surveyed the wreckage of his side's stunning World Cup exit.
Kohli's team crashed to an unexpected 18-run defeat against New Zealand in the semi-finals at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
Needing just 240 to reach Sunday's final, two-time champions India were undone by a dismal start to their run chase.
Unable to cope with the pace bowling of Matt Henry and Trent Boult, India were reduced to 5-3, 24-4 and 92-6 before their Ravindra Jadeja-inspired late revival set up a tense finale that ultimately fell short.
Kohli was one of the India stars to flop as he was dismissed for one alongside Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who also only managed a single each.
“We've played outstanding cricket throughout this tournament. To just go out on the basis of 45 minutes of bad cricket is saddening,” Kohli told reporters.
“It breaks your heart also, because you worked so hard throughout the tournament to build momentum, you finish number one in the table, and then a spell of bad cricket and you're out of the tournament.
“New Zealand deserve a lot of credit because they really put up a great display of how to bowl with the new ball. They hit perfect line and length and forced us to make errors.”
Kohli felt India had taken a huge step towards the final when they restricted New Zealand to 239-8 at the conclusion of the Black Caps' rain-interrupted 50 overs — with the match carried over from Tuesday due to the bad weather.
“We got what we needed to get in the field this morning and we thought we had restricted them to a total that is chaseable on any surface. But the way they bowled in that first half an hour was the difference in the game,” he said.
'One bad day'
Insisting India weren't fazed by having to return to Old Trafford to finish the match on the reserve day, Kohli added: “It was fine having to come back today. We had a good day yesterday and I'm very proud of that effort.
"Then it was a professional effort with the ball this morning and we had the momentum.
“But credit to the New Zealand bowlers, the way they bowled with the new ball, moving it around, it was an outstanding skill level on display and they made life very difficult for our batsmen.”
New Zealand paceman Matt Henry was the wrecker-in-chief as he sent the in-form Sharma trudging back to the pavilion in his very first over.
Trent Boult got Kohli trapped lbw to rattle the famed Indian top-order and set the tone for the underdogs' victory.
Jadeja and MS Dhoni put on 116 runs for the seventh wicket to repair the damage, but their wickets spelt the end for the pre-tournament favourites.
Kohli insisted it was just a rare bad day at the office for India, who had finished the group stage in first place with seven wins from nine games before their disappointing semi-final exit.
“We are sad but not devastated. Because the kind of cricket we played in this tournament, we know where we stood as a team,” Kohli added.
“Today we were not good enough. That's the nature of the tournament, one bad day at this stage and you are out of this tournament.”
We are proud of our captain and team.
“We are sad but not devastated."
I'm guessing the devastation will kick in when he realises his visa has expired.
India is best n always be best...well played champs never mind...
No. It was not 45 minutes of bad play. It was daylight robbery of principles of good and clean cricket when Dhoni decided to deliberately play slow against England, so that Pakistan would miss out semi final spot. It is called match fixing
No fifty overs of bad cricket against England have put you out of World Cup !
Bad cricket started the day free bee to England!
Well done India however take the defeat sporting.
God Bless
You got what you deserved!
The pleasure of defeating Pakistan is much more than pleasure of winning the WC. Lose 100 such WC but never lose against Pakistan.
They deliberately lost against England to reduce pakistan’s chances. I am overjoyed!
Pride is a big vice and humility wins in the end.
arrogance, over confidence and pride is what downed India
I hope New zeland wins this world cup. I am supporting them.
Well said. Anything can happen on any day in cricket. Lick your wounds and move on. I was planning to watch the final on Sunday. Now have to find something else to do. I wonder how many in the subcontinent will watch the final.
This happens when you play politics in cricket and lose to remove other chances to qualify. Once you loose you lose the momentum no matter if it is intentional. Pakistan did it in 1999 against Bangladesh and lost the final.
"45 minutes of bad cricket” as the heart-broken skipper surveyed the wreckage of his side's stunning World Cup exit.
Hahaha, he is referring to the 45 minutes of "go slow" his team did against England in the last overs to get Pakistan out of the race (and possibly to make big profits on match fixing through their IPL sponsor Bombay Bookies!)
Indian team lost more than just a game, it lost its reputation!
Karma, Kohli ji, karma!
What else can he say to remain afloat, look worried, save his skin, prove that he's still the skipper, confirm that he has no intention to resign, try to calm down his over-ambitious fans, supporters and sponsors, get counted and stay in the powerful media limelight?
There were other 45 minutes before. Gift offered during those 45 minutes must have earned 45 minutes of punishment here. What an irony of fate!
Team india is master of one day cricket. Don't know how to play on 2nd day.
.... Unexpected ?
"One bad day"
Says the guy who has an average of 12 runs in knockout games over multiple tournaments. I think he needs a role model like Babar Azam so he can play match winning knocks in pressure situations.
Pakistan celebrate
Play 45 minutes bad cricket what do you say about england match ?
Team India arrogance let them down
Indian team was good but these days happen.
There is always a next time.
Well played India, we are happy, time to give up captaincy and enjoy cricket.
Overconfidence costed India this match. All credit goes to the NZ cricket team. What a fight back from the Kiwis. In addition even my Indian friends knows what India did against England. A piece of advice for all my friends who were celebrating Pakistan's exit from the WC 2019. What goes around comes around. Now lets put our differences aside and move forward as friends. We as a nation completely understands the pain of Indian fans.
Dhoni should have been sent after two wickets went down. He would have held on to one end. This is what Imran Khan did in the 92 WC when came to bat at #3 and that paid dividends.
Kohli, you did not play bad cricket only for 45 minutes during this tournament, rather you played worst cricket against England and shamed yourself and India as a political nation, and not as a sporting Nation.
You deserved this humiliating exit. Congrats! :)))
It again confirms that batting second is not such an easy job in this WC. And also confirms the stupidity of team green when they chose to bowl first against Australia and India. Indian team's weakness is number 4 and 5 batsmen. You take the top three cheaply and the match is more or less yours to lose. India do have a strong team but the major difference between them and the Australian dream team is that those Aussies would always attack the opposition even if they had lost 4 wickets for non.
This is becoming a serious problem for Indian team where they collapse on the biggest stage of the competition be it 2015 WC semi final, CT 17 final and now 2019 WC semis again all out on all 3 occasions.
Giving no excuse and giving full credit to NZ for a wonderful display of bowling is called "play the Game" Day was not yours. Well played India and best of luck to NZ.You deserve to win TODAY .
Thank you Team India. You made us proud in all the matches you played. I have nothing but respect for you. Only thing I am sad about is that you couldn’t win the cup which you deserved thoroughly. Once again fellas, thank youuuu!!!!!!!!!
Well plated nz. The better team on the day won. Lets hope its nz vs eng in the final.
The arrogance, my Indian friends, got you--indeed unbridaled arrogance. Your feets were not touching the ground You guys, and your comments in many Indian newspapers and talk shows stated that Pakistan should be kept away not only from semi-finals but altogether cricket. So learn some lesson of humility and stop hero worshipping.
Your 45 minutes of poor play against England also got us out of world cup. What goes around comes around.
Brilliant performance from both team and I am proud of my country New Zealand. Go Black Caps!
Pakistan played very well, when they beat New Zealand. New Zealand is a very good team but keeps a very low profile to stay away from the social and electronic media. India lost to New Zealand due to underestimating their bowling attack. Besides, after the rain, no adjustment of batting order took place instead over confidence in the existing batting order added fuel to the fire. India lost to Pakistan last time loosing top three wickets, same happened here. India played well in this World Cup.
Indian team lack pride when they wear blue. Even with the best players and their individual achievements, the team lack passion since IPL is more than enough.
Losing a IPL contract matter more then losing world cup.
Deliberately losing to England was a bad idea.
Well said and well taken. Hopefully ppl see that. Amazing indian performance as a team proud of u guys
An old saying he who digs a pit for others himself falls into it. India conspired against Pakistan by deliberately losing to England. So arrogant Indians now there is no use crying over split milk.
You can say whatever you want but bottom line is you have never won any big event under your captaincy and never perform in big games.
Loosing by design to England was a cheating that cost India.(Blocking Pakistan way to semi-final)
yeah, whatever.
It was disaster waiting to happen But neither you, nor PCB would t able to detect y mostay Ego wons over everything in this part of world
Jaisa kero gey waisa bharo gey
Karma Mr Kohli.What goes around comes around.
Had they not deliberately lost to England, situation would have been better. But now good luck next time!
True, India played very well through out the tournament including this match, 1st 4 wicket changed everything for them. Dohni and Jadeja were awesome. A heavy hearted Paki fan.
It was India's wanted and at last they got.
Frankly, India is a better team than they played today but again exposed their middle order weak batting as it did against England and Afghanistan and lost the game. Somehow this loss is good to bring Indians down to earth as their arrogancy and the great game of cricket demands it. Indian Captain Kohli still does not admit it and blame for 45 mins of batting only!
Reap what you sow. Because of your actions hate 3 potential Asians team did not qualify for semi.
45 minute is a lot of time. India should have exposed their middle order to challenging situations during the qualifying matches. They were protected by openers and 1 down and then all of a sudden they got exposed and came under pressure.
The rain that ruined India and Pakistan. Please wakeup
It was not necessary that Indian Team would have definitely won 1st semi-final match as in World Cup 2019 there were cricket teams of other countries were also playing.
No body can guarantee that one particular team will win semi-final or final match.
As people say that “Cricket Is By Chance” this means that it can be of any Cricket Team’s Chance.
Even in the last any two teams who would be playing final match no body can say right now as who will win the final match and take World Cup home.
Well played , you have shown that you are a skilled team in almost all the other matches
WoW.. How sweeeeeeeet! Well done NZ!!! Where are those giving sermons to Pakistan on 'relying on your ownself', 'not wait for luck', 'dont wait for others to do it for you', 'dont blame rain', etc .... type of arrogant fans of a media-hyped team and its calculating, super-intelligent, strategic-playing lieut-colonel Dhoni....?
@HashBrown®, is your comment supposed to make any sense to anybody?
@Pawanputra, grapes are really sour
Well for me winning Pakistan is more important than world CUP. N we did that. Cheers
Don't take other team for granted. Don't be arrogant. Now go shine in IPL.
@Pawanputra, hence you guys are neither champions nor will be.
what happened .goodness gracious pakistan stareted believing in kama
India has not lost but came second. In every game there is always a winner and looser. There is no shame in that.
Hello Dawn, you delighted Indian fans posting tons of pictures of Indian victory, where are the pictures Indian fab sobbing!
Mr Kohli you lost because of Karma and for me you deserved what you got. I hope you and your team learned from this episode that not to mix politics with sports.
One you lost by your will, one you lost on a perfect day. Why you Indian never have these feelings when you lost from England ;) why now, its the same thing LOSS.
India played really well..
Chill guys. what are you so happy about.look at your position in the points table and the rankings. you cannot beat india.
You played pretty awful or should I say acted pretty awful against England as well. A true champion is an excellent sportsman, who always play their professional best, not act against grudges. Arrogance is always defeated. A lesson to be learnt for the Indian team.
Dhoni's run out has cost some bookies a huge amount of money ......
Cheat Indians shown the door.
@Pawanputra, 2017 Champion Trophy!!
Whole Pakistan celebrated the superb win of newzeland. Well played. You have won our hearts once again.
BTW when is pakistan having bilateral series in their home country answer is never (**
@Pawanputra, I wish your words stand true till eternity.
@HashBrown®, Don't worry dude, he has a Blue passport not green one.
loving it!
@Akbar, the best win not lose
India was the best team in this worldcup and we enjoyed their matches. Better luck next time India.
@Echs, What else can they do
@amir, ICC must investigate and punish whoever involved.
@Indie Guy, I will enjoy seeing the best teams play the game . It is not about India
Well Played India, much better than Pakistan!
India is still the best team.
Really happy to see India loosing
Well played, India. :):) Congratulations NZ !!
Tell us something new. Isn’t that always the case?
@Adnan Zaka, Agree Bhai Jaan.
Great result. A well deserved loss for india, lets see if it tames their arrogance.
Over confidence also sometimes puts you out.
Yes we also know where you stand now as a team: out of the world cup!
@Rajshree, 'We are proud of our captain and team.'
All there is left to say and take home.
@Pawanputra, The pleasure of seeing India lose has no match.
Karma
To team Pakistan, we are sorry, now we know, how its feels
We lost everything against England, the Match, the goodwill, the reputation, the gentlemaness of the game. We got what we deserved for trying to be too clever.
We Pakistan are proud of New Zealand. Well played New Zealand.
@Rajshree, so am I. Hahaha.
India is out of WC, I am loving it.
Whatever, you lost.
No need to be heart broken you can try to win next world cup.
Better team won
I hope the final is between England and NZ. That way a new team can win the WC for a change :) Australia do not need a 6th..
@amir, pakistan didn't get to semi, get over it.
Do you regret the fowl play against England?
ha ha ha Karma!!!
@Rajshree, wrong site to be writing this pal
@Isac, people who can't work hard like to blame things like bad weather, match fixing , luck etc
Well the best has lied in rest for 4 years see ya...
@Rajshree, what prompted you come on this forum and write this.
They got the reward for playing cheap tactics to knock Pak out of the wc
Poetic justice
@Nafis, fr what???? We ourselves were incompetent..keep basking the glory of CT....
@Pawanputra, oh boy i understand your pain buddy just check the win/loss ratio against Pakistan in odi as well as test cricket
The Crash of Attitude problem
Absolutely satisfying. Kohli knows karma got to them.
@Akbar, You dont have a choice just like Pakistan
@amir, Agreed
@Pawanputra, always remember, Pakistan won against NZ.
@Ranjha, Agreed
@Fortune Teller, Well said
@amir, england will win
@Pawanputra, you must have been really sad on the day of ct 17 final!
Glad to see my fellow countrymen accepting defeat at the hands of a better team. We're not crying about rain or luck or how someone else conspired against us. It's professional sports, the better team won
@Sachin kumar soni, very well said
You are champion team. People love you
Proud of the whole team.
India thrashed pakistan -- India topped the group -- India is very happy!
@Pawanputra, we will see to it.
Thumps up to Indian cricket team. The team played well throughout the tournament. In semi finals they could have been more careful while batting second. No team has won batting second in that ground.
NZ Played better and won. They deserved to win. India can and should wait for another chance.
Wow Very sweet. Well done New Zealand.
The truth is that India is devastated with this type of cricket disaster.
@Pawanputra, That's called being a 'match fixer'
One thing we can be certain, India will be back to numero uno or Number one in the ODI rankings. Wanna bet?
What goes around comes around, remember deliberate defeat against England put New Zealand in semifinals
@Pawanputra, well said bro
Lesson of the day is " Don't be over confidence"...
Yes 45 minutes of bad cricket. Against England.
Pride has a fall.
What matters is "india trashed pakistan out of world cup", this is more than enough to take home.
@amir, Please don't act too innocent. Pakistan also did it to India - remember Miandad smiling?
@aziz alam, Pakistan also did the same to India in the past.
45 mins made lot of money for few people
@Bad cricket , Why should India give free bee to Pakistan? Please explain.
@aziz alam, Yeah! Bad performance in this match.
@Dawn, And why should India labor for Pakistan when Pakistan Team itself was not serious.
@Khan, But Pakistani commentators here are acting holier than thou.
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, It's not arrogance but not changing their style of play per pitch and climatic conditions that cost India the match. NZ did that.
@Tayyab, Probably, you are right. IPL has money. What does WC has?
@Muffi, It seems scripted. They pulled themselves out of the hole and were almost going to win then they just fold up in hurry.
Dhoni was not out, it was a no-ball as six nz players were inside the ring when delivery bowled....
@Sarah, Ha Ha.
Win and loss is a part of game, well played till the end. We proud of you.
@Mohit (US), to the best of my knowledge you only deserve the cup when you win the finals and not when you loos the semifinals?
@amir, next time Pakistan should come to semi-final stage with your own efforts and should not depend on somebody's win and loss.
Amazing game Viraat, you all played well, it’s ok, sometimes things do not go well, but entire WC you all played amazing.. one of the best teams..
@amir, own up your wins and losses. well played India and NZ.
@Adeel Saleem, nailed it
It was just a bad day...India played well in overall tournament.. We are proud of our team.
Next worldcup's format will again be revised.....to ensure India gets to the finals
At least he is accepting they played bad... There are teams who still don't want to accept that they played bad or lost coz of bad captancy they just want to pass blam on others...Good luck to both team India and Pak for 2023
@HashBrown®, what does that even mean?
@Rajshree, ;(
Well done Kholi and boys. You have played superbly in 2019 CWC and entertained billions of people across the globe. Good luck.
@amir, also called : karma
@Akbar, it was a wonderful defeat extremely satifying
@Rajshree, very proud to see Indias destruction and demolition. Now come back to your father neighbor
@amir, very satifying to see thier pride being destroyed
Goes to show how much better Pakistan team was in terms of their batting depth and bowling
@Ahmed Mobeen, haha every one knows which country was created from which country. Search on google if you don't believe me
@amir, I don't think so, Dhoni is not at all capable of winning matches anymore. He should have been retired 2 years back. And You should also not generate conspiracy theories.
@Bad cricket , England is winning this WC. They are not minnows. Stop accusing India. Why to expect India to win? Keep expectations from your team.
@Adeel Saleem, Indian team was predictable, no planning was visible, they lacked the surprise element. NZ made a plan and India had no variations and NZ plan clicked. Also whoever wins the toss elected to bat first which makes the wining probability to 50%
@Faisal, Spot on. Even against Lanka Bumrah, dhoni and Rohit should have been rested.
And Pakistanis will be very happy
Dear all, so many people commenting on "Karma". Did they not know that it is a religious concept contrary to their own belief and is a Hindu religious belief. It's fine if moving towards your heritage.
@amir, you have to play cricket to learn
Pakistani fans are mort hurt than Indian fans. Haha
No doubt India is a good team and deserved better result but their previous game against NZ land was against sportsman spirit. Basically they tried to hit Pakistan by losing deliberately in the end. Please don't take enmity to that level.
Just look at the commentary of triple one brigade (111). It were not just 45 minutes. It was the whole IPL season.
Virat and team we love you . we will come to welcome you at Airport . You and Team played excellent. Yesterday no Indian broke their TVs because we know what their team did in WC. Great
No, it was not about 45 minutes bad cricket. This was coming. It is about wrong selection and about absolute Fiasco of developing good middle order over past 2 years. Rayadu, KL Rahul kept on failing but were persisted with, while Playing politics of ignoring talent of Rahane, Manish Pandey etc. You need proper batsmen at least till no. 5, instead we kept selecting pinch hitters. Arrogance of top order did cost us this world cup.
Indian team got a reality check. welcome back to earth boys.
indian cricket management must be feeling guilty for manipulating a game to keep pakistan out of world cup race finally they were trapped by rain
45 minutes is a beautiful excuse but actual reason for exit from World Cup was Indian over acting during their circus with England team. Pathetic!
Now wait for 45 months.
yeah right 45 minutes, do you know where the airport is?
Unfortunately, the Indian cricket team will go down in the history as the King of Match Fixing!!
@amir, you saw how Dhoni played against New Zealand also .. doesn’t that show u he didn’t deliberately slow down against England ..!
@Indie Guy, ...NO ONE...SEMIS SHOULD BE BETWEEN PAK AND INDIA..BUT YOU YOUR SELF LOOSE THE CHANCE...
They digged dicth for Pakistan by intentionally putting up poor performance against England and they fell badly in that ditch themselves.... wow, mother nature makes u pay for ur good or bad deeds..... may be lack of sportsman spirit made the team pay dearly...... Good Luck
Really!. Was the 45 min or was it more before that. India always bring dirt and politics everywhere.
Among the wider emerging India, its cricket team is definitely emerging to be as a real match fixing team.. they win and lose as and when they want to..
What is shocking here?
I am proud of u indian cricket. . dont worry we always support you
The loss was because of poor captaincy and team selection. Playing T20 type young players like Rishabh and Hardik when the team is 3 down was a big mistake. Virat has been lucky to win matches in the league round.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, this is not Pakistan cricket, grow up man
@amir, Grow up dude.
@aziz alam, Just like you got what you deserved.
I thought people here have decency but alas they are happy for India's loss even when its not against Pakistan. Shame. Dhoni never played match winning innings either against England or Newzealand. People bashing team India should know when it rained pitch slowed and batting second is always disadvantage as incase of Pakistan(vs India) and India(vs eng, nz). India will bounce back but your hate in comments will get you no where.People celebrating on someone failure have no right to gain victory.
Your marked your fate the day you deliberately lost to England to keep Pakistan out of the tournament.
5 million population where its no 2 sports can produce better team then 1.2 billion population where cricket is the only sport!!
New Zealand vs Pakistan in the semi final? I think I will take New Zealand because they lost to Pakistan....Dhoni.
Looking at the comments it seems Pakistanis firmly believe in Karma
Another surgical strike against Pakistan went wrong with New Zealand downing India.
Overconfidence and excessive exuberance was the real wrecker. Three wicket keepers in the team instead of batsmen was the second reason for the loss. Despite that, had Dhoni made the crease there was a fair chance for victory.
Rohit missed double century by just 199 runs.
Not including Rayudu and making changes to the team to fit in Dhoni caused you this World Cup. Never mind. Life goes on.
India been always like that, top 3 gone and game finished...................
This is an honest assessment by Virat Kohli, the world’s best batsman and a tough leader. I met Ross Taylor in Dubai on his team’s departure for India for the
This is an honest analyses by Virat Kohli, the world’s best batsman and a tough competitor. I met Ross Taylor in Dubai on his team’s departure for India for the last World Cup. He was in awe of India. I told him that New Zealand had a good record in the World Cup and if they got the first three of four Indian wickets early, they had a very good chances of beating India. Well, in Manchester it happened. But what a match!
Come back dear ! We love you and we will be loving you irrespective of any result. Our love is unconditional.
@Ahmed Mobeen, chance to land the cricket world cup in Asia - failed due to indian conspiracy against pakistan
So much negative comments, they do not represent our feelings, they are their own introduction.
As you sow so shall you reap.
I am very happy hehehe :) :) :)
bye bye india
Why we are blaming Indians for not qualifying in to world cup semis... just see our score against west indies just 105 all out, how can any one expects to improve NRR under such poor performance and also expects other countries to help under this scenario ? be sportive...
Overconfidence causes fines.
@Be honest, that why you never came to final stage since 1999 exactly 20 years ago. Despite having best members u won world Cup in 1992. Better u focus on ur team players. Needless to say much about ur team's performances.
Virat, we love you !! You and the team have given us many moments pride and joy by your performance. Our team played really played outstanding cricket. Undone by some great swing bowling. Let's prepare for 2023. Best of Luck.
@Rajshree, only #1 on paper, in reality #4/ #5. Celebrate!
@amir, You think of the world the way you yourself are..
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, He is not as talented as illustrious as great Sarfaraz Ahmed. So poor guy may be under great pressure to retain his captaincy and position in the team.
Not surprised to see a lack of sportsman spirit here. Guess when you cant win much yourself, you look for comfort in others loss!
How many minutes have you stayed at the crease & played a responsible innings ?. Unfortunately you are just a good captain but not a match winner...You don't have that stuff in you during crucial matches...
India is a far superior cricket team than New Zealand any time any day. But on the day of ICC 2019World Cup semi final when India was batting , New Zealand's bowlers did magical bowling. Credit should go to them. They successfully targeted Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli , two of the India's master blaster batsmen.
@Khan baba, Next time the WORLD CUP is in India so they will Win...Now its in England, England will Win...
@A shah,
and you are not giving any credit to new zealand for their performance?
@TrueFacts,
nice joke. i fell off my chair, reading your comments.
no problem. india played very well through out the tournament. you fought back and almost won. but every team has its off days. you win some; lose some.
Many of my countrymen are criticising Kohli for his arrogance, etc. We should not forget, he was not out against Pakistan but he walked. A very tough opponent but a fair one.
@amir, Dude Kohli is talking about those 45 minutes when MS Dhoni played slow against NZ.
@ShudupKhan, Very well said. When you can't win, you like to see other lose too. We lost to NZ but we want NZ to get the title this time. They deserved it. I think that's the difference between us and them.
@Be honest, "As you sow".. Are you addressing your team performance against WI and India?
India Played very worst, so lost the match.... Final Trophy is for champion not for indo-Pakes.