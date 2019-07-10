Bilawal announces sit-in, rally against inflation

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Thursday announced that the party will stage a sit-in as well as take out a rally in Sukkur against the rising inflation and the policies of the federal government.

The sit-in will be staged in Sukkur on July 12 while the rally will be taken out the next day from the city to the Sindh-Punjab border area.

Read more: PPP to defeat ‘selected candidates’ in KP polls: Bilawal

The announcement was made during a convention in Sukkur in which the PPP chairman strongly criticised the federal government, highlighting its role in several issues ranging from the province's share in water resources to the interview of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

He claimed that the Army was being turned into a controversial institution with the placement of soldiers inside polling stations. He welcomed the decision to withdraw the Army from polling stations in the erstwhile Fata and hoped that Army personnel will be kept out of polling stations during the bypolls in Ghotki area of Sindh as well.

Bilawal said that a PTI minister had admitted in the National Assembly that Sindh's share of water was being stolen and questioned why despite his admission the issue has not yet been resolved.

Reiterating his take on the matter of former president Asif Ali Zardari's interview being prevented from airing, he asked, "If interviews of anti-state, terrorists and Raw (Research and Analysis Wing) agents can be aired then why can an interview of a former civilian president not be aired?"

"They believe that the PPP has died but they don't know that the party has just started."

The PPP chairman said that democratic and constitutional rights are linked to economic rights. "Our economic rights can't be ensured without ensuring our democratic and constitutional rights," he said.

Bilawal claimed that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had accepted capital punishment for the sake of the Constitution and Benazir Bhutto had laid down her life for the democracy but "today the same Constitution and the same democracy are being targeted from all sides".

"The constitutional, economic and democratic rights of people are being looted," he said.

The PPP chairman added that his opponents believe they can scare the PPP leadership by putting them behind bars but they should know that the party will continue to safeguard the Constitution, even if [the government] puts his entire family and party workers behind bars.

Criticising the federal budget 2019-20, Bilawal said that the anti-people budget had adversely impacted the life of the masses. He alleged that the budget provided relief only to the rich and put the poor under tremendous burden.

"Which type of system is this in which corrupt elements are being given a free hand, while a money trail is being sought for the purchase of sacrificial animals?" he asked.

The PPP chairman also criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan and cast doubts over the results of the 2018 elections.

He said that he will continue holding worker conventions across the country because such events provide him the opportunity to interact closely with party workers.