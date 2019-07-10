'Work with the government as partners,' PM Imran tells business community in Karachi

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday sought to allay the concerns of the business community regarding the government's economic policies, saying it was his priority to resolve their issues.

The premier after arriving in Karachi on a day-long visit was talking to a delegation comprising representatives of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Automotive Parts Association.

"The government wants to facilitate you," the official PTI Twitter account quoted the Prime Minister Imran as telling members of the delegation. He said the primary objective of his visit to the metropolis was to address the issues faced by the business community and that his entire economic team was present here to find quick solutions to their problems.

"Pakistan's economy can no longer be run according to the old methodology," he said.

The prime minister said it was his foremost priority to end poverty and accelerate the economic process, for which he sought the help of the business leaders.

"The business community should work with the government as partners," the premier was quoted as saying.